ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain milestones we reach as we age. It might not be the classic education-job-family-retirement pipeline, but, with each decade, certain feelings start to creep in. We might chalk it up to the quarter-life crisis, which, according to one LinkedIn study, affects 75% of people aged 25-33.

For many women, there's something about turning 30 that feels scary. In fact, it might be such a common source of anxiety that women have taken it to social media to reassure fellow gals that it's not all downhill after 30. Many women have been sharing their before-and-after photos of how they looked in their 20s vs. how they look now that they're in their 30s. And, we have to say, 30 has never looked better!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman sharing her glow up in her 30s, smiling confidently outdoors by the beach and garden, embracing aging positively.

jenniferhizonn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s, highlighting confidence and beauty by the beach.

    kirstyeelizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Side-by-side images showing a woman's glow up from age 20 outdoors to age 30 taking a mirror selfie indoors.

    demilauraaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As a woman who has officially been in her 30s for two years now, I can also reassure gals in their 20s: it's not that scary. I've never been as physically fit, as confident, and as happy with my professional life as I am now compared to when I was still in my 20s. So, what is it about this particular milestone that scares so many young women?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For the most part, it's about being afraid of aging. Because women are socialized to tie their value to their looks, losing them is one of the worst things that can happen. The point of the beauty industry is to capitalize on women's insecurities by selling them firming creams, "de-aging" facials, and supplements that will allegedly reverse the aging process. According to research from Vantage, the size of the anti-aging market was $74.35 billion. 
    #4

    Woman showing her glow up from age 25 to 35, highlighting confidence and style during their 30s transformation.

    valeria.lipovetsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s, highlighting confidence and style changes.

    aniseruxton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow up from age 21 to 33, highlighting women glow ups in their 30s.

    lilisaghost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments from celebrities certainly don't help either. Taylor Swift, for example, described herself turning 30 in 2019 as "weird." Emma Stone says she felt "gloomy for about a week" after she entered her 30s. For both, turning 30 signaled that they were becoming adults. In your 20s, you're allowed to still be figuring things out, but by 30, you're supposed to have most things figured out.

    Millennials are particularly having a hard time feeling like adults. As Natalie Morris writes for Metro UK, it's because of how financially unstable they feel. A little over 50% of Millennials in the U.S. own homes, but that's still lower than in all previous generations. Experts chalk it up to a lack of parental wealth, higher property prices, and enormous student debt.
    #7

    Young woman smiling in grass at 21 contrasted with confident glowing pregnant woman at 32 showcasing glow ups in their 30s.

    rach_mamo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman showing her glow up from 25 to 31, embodying confidence and style for women afraid of aging in their 30s.

    rocknrollmama_x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman showing glow up transformation from age 22 to 38, highlighting women glow ups in their 30s and aging confidence.

    robinotis960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Without having reached the financial goals that their parents and grandparents did by 30, Millennial women start feeling like they're running out of time. It's like they're saying: "Wait, I can't be turning 30 already; I still have to get a family, a mortgage, and a car first!" But our 30s come with more advantages than we can imagine, as with life experience come confidence, wisdom, and the "minding my own business" attitude.
    #10

    Woman sharing her glow up in her 30s, showing transformation from age 23 to 31 with confident style and smile.

    lizamarie_fit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Side-by-side photos of a woman at 22 and 32, showcasing glow ups and confidence in their 30s by the ocean and indoors.

    autymsanson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Woman shares her glow up in her 30s, showcasing confidence and style changes between ages 21 and 34.

    christieeeh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2015, researchers actually suggested that women are at their happiest at 34. That's when most of us have a home, feel like we've settled down, and have established a career. In the UK, most women get married at 30, and it's also the average age when most women have their first baby. By 32, women also feel like they've found the perfect hairstyle that suits them best. 
    #13

    Woman sharing her glow up transformation showing confidence and style in her 20s and 30s for aging inspiration

    brittanymarr1994 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s, illustrating confidence and style transformation.

    doseofdevy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Side by side images showing a woman’s glow up from early 20s to 30s emphasizing confidence and aging positively.

    sophiehansonofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But why do we feel the pressure to look as we did in our 20s? Aging is a natural process and a privilege, and we should all be glad we're able to do it. Yet, women especially are conditioned to prevent and stop it as much as possible. Women in their 20s start having "preventative" Botox injections. Since 2010 up until 2017, 28% more women aged 20-29 have been getting Botox procedures, and there has also been a 32% increase in dermal fillers.
    #16

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s glow up from 19 to 34, inspiring confidence in aging for women in their 30s.

    melissamilne_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s for those afraid of aging gracefully.

    seninnadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s with natural outdoor lighting and a confident smile.

    denissaoprea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Why is trying to prevent aging bad for us? Well, it's associated with "aging anxiety," or at least that's what it's called in the field of gerontology. According to the Silver Century Foundation, individuals who experience a lot of aging anxiety are more likely to feel lonely, depressed, and isolated. Adults with ageist attitudes are also more likely to feel aging anxiety than their non-ageist peers.
    #19

    Woman share their glow ups in their 30s showing confident transformation from age 22 to 30 outdoors with a smile.

    meagandefoney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman showing glow up transformation from age 20 to 30, highlighting confidence and beauty in their 30s.

    imdhia14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Woman sharing her glow up transformation in her 30s, showing confidence and beauty with flowers and a bright smile.

    angeldei_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Then there's the fertility issue as well. Although it's not universal and depends on a case-by-case basis, becoming pregnant in your late 30s can be riskier and more complicated than in your 20s or early 30s. There's a common misconception that a woman's fertility takes a nosedive after 35. In reality, it's more nuanced than that.
    #22

    Split image showing a woman’s glow up from age 25 to 35, symbolizing confidence and beauty in their 30s.

    morganinalbania Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up at age 23 and 30 with a confident smile indoors and in a car.

    makaylaguhy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow up from age 17 to 30, inspiring confidence about aging in your 30s.

    hexchick_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As obstetrician-gynecologist Lorraine Kasaven explained to the BBC, the rate of fertility decline varies from individual to individual. "From 35 years onwards, the rate of decline speeds up." 

    However, very recent research also suggests that it's not just about the egg decreasing in quality and quantity. "What we've shown is that the environment around the eggs — the supporting cells, nerves, and connective tissue — is also changing with age," the author of the study, Diana Laird, PhD, professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at UCSF, explained.
    #25

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s, inspiring confidence about aging gracefully.

    kir.a.lo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's glow up from age 26 to 33, highlighting women glow ups in their 30s.

    cmirandal92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Woman sharing her glow up at 24 and 34, showcasing confidence and beauty in their 30s for anyone afraid of aging.

    laurenurasek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the end, turning 30 is not about mourning your 20s. Life goes on, and it might be less than half a life for some! Clinical psychotherapist Dr. Jo Gee told HuffPost that we can look back at our 20s if we seek catharsis. "Analyse your strengths, increased resilience, and the things you've learnt over the past decade."

    "It can feel empowering to reject cultural and societal pressures for where we 'should be' by the age of 30," she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's glow up from her 20s to 36, highlighting confident women sharing their glow ups in their 30s.

    sarahtomasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Side-by-side photos of a woman at 24 and 29 showing glow ups for women afraid of aging in their 30s.

    jamesheezy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow up in her 30s, wearing sunglasses and stylish outfits outdoors.

    payalmanohar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How many girl Pandas in their 30s and older have we got here? Share your experiences with us about turning 30 in the comments! And if you're a Panda in your 20s, let us know if you have any qualms about entering your 30s. Then, if you're looking for a relatable laugh, check out these memes that anyone above 30 might relate to!
    #31

    Young woman showing glow up transformation in her 20s and 30s, illustrating confidence and aging glow up.

    chantaledaigle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Side-by-side photos of a woman at 22 and 30 showing a confident glow up in her 30s embracing aging.

    beccalicious_06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Woman showing glow up in her 30s, wearing a black dress in front of a limo and a floral wall with love lights.

    mzpettycrocker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comparison photo of a woman showing her glow up in her 30s, celebrating confidence and aging positively.

    thefitfatale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow up from 20 to 30, celebrating confident women in their 30s.

    clubfemmefatale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow up from age 20 to 34, illustrating women glow ups in their 30s.

    manangdelvievlog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow up from age 21 to 33, inspiring confidence in aging for women.

    comptonasschels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two women share their glow ups in their 30s, showing confident and joyful transformations over the years.

    rheannriddle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Woman shares glow up transformation from age 25 to 30, celebrating confidence and positive aging in her 30s.

    allyyymayy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Woman showing glow up transformation at 21 and 30, highlighting confidence and beauty in their 30s glow up journey.

    lindseyslinks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Woman showing glow up in her 30s, stylish and confident transformation from late teens to late 30s celebrating aging gracefully

    moninamonisha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Young woman sharing her glow up transformation from age 23 to 30, showcasing confidence and beauty in her 30s.

    chamhernandez_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Woman showing glow up transformation from age 24 to 32, highlighting confidence and beauty in her 30s.

    jessica_ascencio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's glow up in her 30s with curly hair and vibrant sunglasses outdoors.

    betteryou29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Woman sharing her glow up in her 30s with a smiling before and after comparison, inspiring confidence in aging.

    abbymillennialmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Comparison of a woman's glow up in her 20s versus 30s showing youthful transformation and aging confidence.

    marissathepa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Before and after photos of a woman showing a glow up in her 30s encouraging those afraid of aging.

    rambles_on Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Woman sharing her glow up journey in her 30s, showcasing confidence and fitness transformation over the years.

    fittgirlaudrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a glow up in her 30s, highlighting confidence and style transformation.

    patrilz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!