ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain milestones we reach as we age. It might not be the classic education-job-family-retirement pipeline, but, with each decade, certain feelings start to creep in. We might chalk it up to the quarter-life crisis, which, according to one LinkedIn study, affects 75% of people aged 25-33.

For many women, there's something about turning 30 that feels scary. In fact, it might be such a common source of anxiety that women have taken it to social media to reassure fellow gals that it's not all downhill after 30. Many women have been sharing their before-and-after photos of how they looked in their 20s vs. how they look now that they're in their 30s. And, we have to say, 30 has never looked better!