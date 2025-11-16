“Decency In Public”: Woman’s Viral Rant About “Gross” Activewear Trend Divides Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

A Queensland woman’s viral rant about women wearing tight activewear in public places has triggered a fierce online debate.

Filmed inside a Townsville supermarket, the TikToker questioned why some shoppers are becoming increasingly comfortable wearing short shorts or leggings that leave far too little to the imagination in public.

Her comments sparked over a million views and thousands of comments that quickly spiraled into a wider conversation about body confidence, public decency, and Australia’s evolving athleisure culture.

The Queensland woman’s rant about activewear in public lit up social media

Woman speaking in a store about decency in public and the viral rant on gross activewear trends dividing opinions online.

The clip, recorded mid-errand inside a Townsville supermarket, showed TikToker Poppy sounding off about a trend she insisted had gone too far.

She began by acknowledging that many women looked great in activewear, saying, “Those women who wear that activewear, those short shorts, I think it’s great, you’re confident, you have a great figure.”

Young woman wearing beige activewear and hoodie, standing outdoors with a confident pose highlighting activewear trend debate.

But her tone shifted fast. Poppy argued that tight leggings and micro-shorts revealed more than most people realized, or wanted to see, for that matter, according to the New York Post.

“But do you realize when you walk, we can actually see the shape of your f**king v**?” she continued. She even pre-empted the criticism she knew was coming: “Don’t come at me and say ‘Why did you look?’ How could you not look? It’s right there, and you’re walking towards me?”

Woman in store making a viral rant about decency in public and the controversial activewear trend.

Image credits: popmalaka

The rant didn’t stop there. Poppy also compared the trend to men wearing ultra-tight tights. “It’s like hello, can you see the shape of my (privates)? I can’t avoid it. It’s like a guy walking around in those tights and you can see their (privates).”

Within hours, commenters flooded her video, torn between calling her bold and calling her judgmental.

Woman ranting indoors about decency in public and the controversial activewear trend causing debate online.

Image credits: popmalaka

Some viewers argued she was voicing what many people quietly thought, while others accused her of projecting insecurity or being unnecessarily harsh toward women who felt comfortable in their bodies.

Social media users’ comments struck a nerve, revealing a much bigger divide in the activewear issue

Comment expressing shock about the activewear trend and criticizing black tights worn at a short length.

While Poppy’s rant was raw, blunt, and borderline comedic in tone, it clearly tapped into something bigger. As it turns out, there is a cultural tug-of-war between comfort, confidence, and public expectations around modesty going on today.

Supporters showed up quickly. One viewer wrote: “She’s got a point. There’s such a thing as decency in public.” Another chimed in: “Amen, finally someone said it.”

Comment on social media expressing frustration about decency in public and activewear trend reactions.

A third took it even further, declaring: “I hate this new trend, activewear belongs in the gym.” A handful even labeled the whole trend “gross,” insisting that stores, sidewalks, and public places shouldn’t feel like an extension of the gym.

But the pushback was just as strong. Critics argued that Poppy’s rant policed women’s bodies and was tantamount to “internalized misogyny.”

Woman in activewear and plaid jacket standing outdoors near cacti, highlighting decency in public fashion debate.

One user clapped back with humor, writing, “Nothing wrong with seeing the shape … we all came from one.” Another urged her to mind her business. “Just look away, let me mind my own business. I’m not changing clothes, and I work hard for this body,” the commenter wrote.

Then there were those who simply didn’t see the big deal at all. “It really ain’t that deep. We feel hot and confident, so why not?” a commenter wrote.

Screenshot of a social media post where a woman defends her activewear style amid public decency debates.

Others pointed out that people often stop at the shops after a workout. “What if we have to run to the shops after a gym sesh? Should we go home and change? Some girls are just busy and need to get groceries after working out,” one user noted.

Some commenters also highlighted how easily criticism like this can chip away at women’s self-esteem. “Girls are already self-conscious walking around in activewear, so calling them out doesn’t make it better,” one netizen stated.

Activewear has quietly become Australia’s unofficial uniform, for better or worse

Text post by user Tisha expressing jealousy of young pretty women when her husband doesn’t love her, related to decency in public debate.

Regardless of which side people took, Poppy’s rant ended up opening a broader conversation about how Australians dress today, and why activewear has cemented itself as everyday attire.

After all, the rise of athleisure didn’t happen overnight. With lifestyles shifting and hybrid work becoming normal, more and more people are preferring clothes that could transition seamlessly from a Zoom meeting to a school run to a quick supermarket trip.

Group of people wearing activewear cycling indoors with focus on woman, illustrating trending activewear in public debate.

According to a CBRE report, the trend reflects significant changes in day-to-day habits surrounding work, wellness, and convenience, and Australians have fully embraced it.

A national Chobani-commissioned survey found that 82% of Aussies under 60 wear activewear either for exercise, at home, or as casual wear, with nearly 40% admitting they wear it most days, or even every day.

This suggests that, whether critics approve or not, activewear in public is steadily becoming the norm.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Poppy’s rant about activewear on social media

Screenshot of a comment discussing activewear as gross, related to decency in public and a viral rant.

Screenshot of a viral internet rant debating decency in public and opinions on the activewear trend.

Screenshot of a viral social media rant about decency in public and opinions on the gross activewear trend.

Comment on social media expressing agreement with a woman’s viral rant about gross activewear trend and decency in public.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing an activewear trend, highlighting decency in public concerns.

User comment screenshot showing a message about leaving nothing to the imagination discussing the activewear trend and public decency debate.

Screenshot of a woman’s viral rant comment criticizing a gross activewear trend causing debate on decency in public.

Commenter expressing opinion on decency in public related to activewear trend, sparking internet debate.

Woman giving a passionate rant about decency in public regarding the controversial activewear trend online debate.

Comment reading shouldn't we be building people up not bring people down about decency in public and activewear trend debate.

Comment from Leanne defending activewear, emphasizing comfort and refusal to change despite public decency debates on activewear trends.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the decency in public debate about activewear trends.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing decency in public related to the activewear trend and its social impact.

Screenshot of a woman’s viral rant comment about the decency in public and activewear trend debate online.

Comment on social media about decency in public and opinions on the activewear trend sparking debate online.

Comment from UnapologeticallyKate discussing decency in public and differing views on the activewear trend.

