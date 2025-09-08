Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Loses Sleep Over Potential CPS Call As Spouse’s Parents Don’t Approve Of Dogs In The House
Couple sitting on the beach with four dogs, showing concern and stress over potential CPS call and disapproval of dogs.
Family, Relationships

Person Loses Sleep Over Potential CPS Call As Spouse’s Parents Don’t Approve Of Dogs In The House

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė
BoredPanda staff
Almost half of American households own a dog. Depending on financial situation and housing capabilities, households may have more than one pet. But, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, on average, one family owns 1.5 dogs and 1.8 cats.

So, when these young parents told their family that they’re sheltering eight dogs in their home, there were some questions. The in-laws started fearing for their new baby’s safety, raising concerns about the dogs possibly harming the child. But soon, the parents found out that it was more about control than genuine concern about the baby.

    A couple got in a fight with their in-laws about owning too many dogs

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The grandparents believed that the eight dogs in the household posed a danger to the baby and threatened to report them to CPS

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    “They are animals, and we always have that in mind,” the mom defended their decision, saying that they take safety precautions already

    “It’s totally acceptable to go no-contact with them,” the commenters gave their verdict

    The wife came back with an update: “I am going NC with the in-laws for the foreseeable future”

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    In another update, she wrote that the in-laws, after all, didn’t contact CPS

    Image credits: Wolf Art / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Felipe Cespedes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Commenters reveled in the uncommon happy ending

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CPS threats are the same as bringing up divorce in an argument. Don't put your finger on that trigger unless you're ready to pull it, and don't be surprised when the blowback hits you in the face.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think OP's spouse is non binary and the dog-issye is just an outlet for homophobia. I had a feeling this was the case due to OP talking constantly about their 'spouse', but the nail polish/long hair comment made it clear for me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
