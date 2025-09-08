Person Loses Sleep Over Potential CPS Call As Spouse’s Parents Don’t Approve Of Dogs In The House
Almost half of American households own a dog. Depending on financial situation and housing capabilities, households may have more than one pet. But, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, on average, one family owns 1.5 dogs and 1.8 cats.
So, when these young parents told their family that they’re sheltering eight dogs in their home, there were some questions. The in-laws started fearing for their new baby’s safety, raising concerns about the dogs possibly harming the child. But soon, the parents found out that it was more about control than genuine concern about the baby.
A couple got in a fight with their in-laws about owning too many dogs
The grandparents believed that the eight dogs in the household posed a danger to the baby and threatened to report them to CPS
“They are animals, and we always have that in mind,” the mom defended their decision, saying that they take safety precautions already
“It’s totally acceptable to go no-contact with them,” the commenters gave their verdict
The wife came back with an update: “I am going NC with the in-laws for the foreseeable future”
In another update, she wrote that the in-laws, after all, didn’t contact CPS
Commenters reveled in the uncommon happy ending
I think OP's spouse is non binary and the dog-issye is just an outlet for homophobia. I had a feeling this was the case due to OP talking constantly about their 'spouse', but the nail polish/long hair comment made it clear for me.
