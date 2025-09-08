Person Loses Sleep Over Potential CPS Call As Spouse’s Parents Don’t Approve Of Dogs In The House

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost half of American households own a dog. Depending on financial situation and housing capabilities, households may have more than one pet. But, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, on average, one family owns 1.5 dogs and 1.8 cats.

So, when these young parents told their family that they’re sheltering eight dogs in their home, there were some questions. The in-laws started fearing for their new baby’s safety, raising concerns about the dogs possibly harming the child. But soon, the parents found out that it was more about control than genuine concern about the baby.

A couple got in a fight with their in-laws about owning too many dogs

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The grandparents believed that the eight dogs in the household posed a danger to the baby and threatened to report them to CPS

Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Significant_Try_1044

“They are animals, and we always have that in mind,” the mom defended their decision, saying that they take safety precautions already

“It’s totally acceptable to go no-contact with them,” the commenters gave their verdict

The wife came back with an update: “I am going NC with the in-laws for the foreseeable future”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Significant_Try_1044

In another update, she wrote that the in-laws, after all, didn’t contact CPS

Image credits: Wolf Art / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Felipe Cespedes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Significant_Try_1044

Commenters reveled in the uncommon happy ending

