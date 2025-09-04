ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the worst host you’ve ever had when renting a listing? Though traveling is one of the best things you can do in life, you can’t let your guard down. You’ve got to prioritize your safety, especially as a woman. You’d think that the people who rent out their homes on trusted platforms would be folks you can relax around. Unfortunately, some of these hosts are complete nightmares to deal with. For them, their guests are potential dates.

A young woman from England (u/jst4notherthrowaway), who traveled abroad with her friends, decided to stay at an Airbnb run by a man in his mid-30s. That turned out to be a massive mistake. The woman shared screenshots of the creepy comments he kept making, as he tried ‘flirting’ with her. Finally, having had enough, she decided to take drastic measures. However, she and her pals weren’t on the same page.

Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s advice. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

The sad reality is that not all hosts who rent out their homes are trustworthy. Some behave in disgusting ways

A young woman shared the nightmare host she recently had to deal with. He crossed all boundaries

This sort of behavior is inexcusable. Guests deserve to be treated with respect, not as playthings

There is absolutely no excuse for creepy behavior and harassment. Everyone should know better than to do this. Especially hosts, whose livelihood depends in great part on providing quality accommodation.

If you keep behaving inappropriately toward your guests, you’ll eventually get delisted from the platform. That is a massive hit to your financial stability. So not only is this sort of behavior unethical and morally icky, but it’s also an asinine business ‘strategy.’

The sad reality is that some individuals don’t have the self-awareness to realize that what they’re doing is wrong. Seeing the consequences of their actions (losing customers, getting in trouble with law enforcement, etc.) might be the only way to get them to rethink their lives.

Unfortunately, even if you’re careful, you can’t immediately tell whether or not your host will be trustworthy before you arrive at the accommodation. It’s difficult to know a person’s character before interacting with them for a longer time, especially in person, and in different settings.

Your instinct might be to automatically trust them because they’ve been vetted by the platform. However, you should do your due diligence and do some preliminary research. Check the lowest reviews on the platform to see whether there are any repeating issues with the host of the accommodation. If someone’s constantly creepy toward their guests, there’s a chance that someone has reported this behavior before.

It’s also important that you trust your gut. If your instincts are ringing the alarm bells, telling you that something is wrong, it probably is. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

If you’re in danger, immediately reach out to law enforcement. Meanwhile, for other safety issues, contact Airbnb directly

Airbnb urges guests to stay aware of local travel alerts and warnings before their trip. “Whether you’re traveling with Airbnb or not, it’s wise to research your destination ahead of time, and check with your local embassy for any travel warnings or special requirements.”

If there’s an emergency in progress or you feel your safety is threatened, you should immediately contact local emergency services or law enforcement. And, for other safety issues, Airbnb states that the company is available 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, spend some time reading through the potential host’s profile and listing description so that you find a space that suits your needs.

“We always recommend reading feedback from other guests as a great way of finding the right fit. You’ll find ratings on subcategories like cleanliness and accuracy, as well as detailed reviews from fellow travelers. Guests can only leave a review after their trip, so you can feel confident that the feedback in a review is from someone who actually stayed there,” Airbnb suggests.

If you happen to have any questions for the host before you book a listing, you can reach out to them via Airbnb’s secure messaging tool. “After booking, you can also message them to coordinate check-in, ask additional questions, and keep in touch throughout your trip.”

Furthermore, Airbnb urges guests to keep themselves, their payments, and their personal info safe by staying on their platform throughout the entire process. “You should never be asked to wire money, provide credit card information, or otherwise pay a Host directly. If this happens, please report it to us immediately.”

If you’re particularly worried about your safety, bring locks and trackers, and check the listing for hidden cameras

In the meantime, if you’re worried about potential safety issues in Airbnb listings, Cnet has a few suggestions.

For example, you can check common spy camera hiding spots like vents and smoke detectors.

Meanwhile, if there’s a lack of locks in the accommodation, you can bring your own lock for the door and a padlock for your cabinets or luggage.

“Ahead of your trip, message your host or their customer service contact and ask about the locks at your rental. Short-term rentals and small hostels don’t always adhere to the same strict lock policies that hotels have. Any rental should at least have a deadbolt in place on the door, preferably a smart lock version with codes or digital passes you can use. Upscale places may have card readers, but that isn’t guaranteed,” Cnet explains.

Furthermore, consider placing a tracker on your luggage or even in your clothes. That way, your family and friends will always be able to find you.

Have you ever run into suspicious hosts while renting property locally or abroad, Pandas? Who was the most nightmarish, creepy host you’ve ever had the displeasure of meeting?

What do you do to protect yourself while traveling? Share your stories and advice with everyone in the comments.

People were horrified by what they read. Here’s how they reacted to the awful situation the young woman found herself in

As the story went viral, more internet users shared their thoughts about the creepy host

