How you feel about Airbnb will depend on your prior experiences. There’s a lot of love for the company, but there’s an equal amount of hate for its business practices, too. On the one hand, you can book a place to stay pretty much anywhere around the world. On the other hand, hefty cleaning fees, the lack of support, and sometimes iffy host practices can leave a foul taste in your mouth.
Our travel-loving team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful tweets that showcase just how infuriating dealing with Airbnb can really be. Scroll down to take a peek at how nightmarish some people’s stays actually were.
So true! Last Airbnb in Czech"Oh, you have a toddler, let me pick you up from the train, and fill the fridge with toddler snacks, also I got you a box of toys, if ye likes any you can keep it"
In our experience, how much trouble you’ll likely have renting a place for the short term using Airbnb will really depend on the host in question. We’ve had some absolutely marvelous hosts who go the extra mile to make your stay comfortable.
They even give you awesome recommendations on what to see and do in the local area. (Not to mention that they’ll make a map of the nearby grocery shops and delicious restaurants, too.) The human factor really makes all the difference for us because we appreciate the effort. However, that’s not always the case.
Some of our worst experiences with Airbnb have come down to poor communication and incredibly different expectations. We can’t tell you just how disappointing it is to open up the door to your apartment and realize that it’s a dungheap, nowhere near what the photos (and sometimes even the positive reviews) promised. But maybe you’ve been there, too?
It doesn’t matter if you’re renting out an apartment, providing a service, or selling a product: one of the worst things that someone can do is promise their customers something that they then don’t deliver. It’s a fantastic way to damage your reputation and ruin someone’s day.
Founded in 2007, Airbnb has welcomed 1.4 billion guest arrivals around the globe since then.
Somewhat ironically, despite the problems some of its customers run into, the company itself appears to be doing pretty great. At least financially. Airbnb just reported its earnings in 2022, which stood at 1.9 billion dollars. That stands in stark contrast to the 352 million dollar loss it had in 2021.
CNN notes that Airbnb’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were 319 million dollars. That was nearly twice as much as analysts predicted the earnings would be (184 million dollars).
The rebounding travel market drove Airbnb’s shares to soar by a whopping 13.4% on Wednesday. It was the biggest one-day increase since December 2020, when the company went public.
Thousand bucks for one night? I'd rather stay awake with the power of coffee.
It’s quite likely that Airbnb will continue to be more and more popular in the near future, as people are starting to travel more again. However, travelers are left facing higher airline ticket costs, as well as paying more for car rentals and hotels. So they’re looking for ways to save cash.
Many think of apartments and rooms rented out by companies like Airbnb as a cheaper alternative to hotels. However, others point out that hotels aren't that much more expensive than Airbnb rentals, and don't have a bunch of rules regulating how you behave.
Wow. Wonder if he also denies those vaccinated for polio, measles, HPV, etc.
Meanwhile, more people might consider renting out their own properties or rooms in order to create an additional stream of revenue.
In other words, if someone has an issue with how Airbnb conducts its business or what its hosts behave like, it’s essential that they give them the proper feedback and vote with their wallets. Otherwise, not much will change. For instance, hosts need to realize that double-booking their rooms is not the way to go.
Maybe he's just asking if they need 2 separated beds or king bed is ok.
AirBnB for one night is the most inconvenient choice you have.
However, it’s not like everyone’s all buddy-buddy with this business model. There's a lot of resentment brewing for disruptive and greedy Airbnb hosts around the globe.
Some cities around the world are fighting back against (in the words of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber) “predatory companies” who are trying to commercialize residential communities.
Renting short-term with Airbnb is far more profitable than renting an apartment to a local for the long term. This means that many hosts focus on making bank and ignore the problems this creates for the locals. Some hosts even do this illegally by not telling their customers that staying with them goes against the law. Others tell their customers to pretend that they’re family members who have come to visit them.
Wait what? Instead of cracking down on pervs they just said ‘yeah sure, go ahead. I gotcha 😉’….
"Vulnerable to hygiene management" sounds so ominous. Like, if you sleep here, you're going to wake up in an ice cold bath of tide pods with an organ missing.
In France: 100€ x 4 nights - 400 € Cleaning fee - 60 € Service fee - 67 € Taxes - 12 € Total: 537 € This common in my travels in Europe. The house can be more or less expensive, and the tax may vary from a city to another, of course.
Maybe they did expect you to join the argument in the same terms, like a family.
We usually make this in Europe (the laundry). But I see it's a totally different experience for us.
Use the cleaning fee for paying the cleaning service!
I'm thinking on buy a terrain and list it on AirBnB. First guests, place foundations; next, make pillars, then roof, walls, plumbery... Materials will come from the cleaning fee. I think I have a solid business plan.