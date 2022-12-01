Travelers who use Airbnb hate its cleaning fees. You know, those annoying expenses attached to a property that supposedly cover the costs of tidying up the place for the next visitor.

In fact, they got so bad that in November, Airbnb said it was planning to make some big changes and make customer bills more transparent that should, in return, incentivize hosts to reduce or forgo them altogether.

To show you that this decision was long overdue, we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most absurd Airbnb cleaning fees people have noticed. Having said that, I guess it's better late than never, eh?