Travelers who use Airbnb hate its cleaning fees. You know, those annoying expenses attached to a property that supposedly cover the costs of tidying up the place for the next visitor.

In fact, they got so bad that in November, Airbnb said it was planning to make some big changes and make customer bills more transparent that should, in return, incentivize hosts to reduce or forgo them altogether.

To show you that this decision was long overdue, we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most absurd Airbnb cleaning fees people have noticed. Having said that, I guess it's better late than never, eh?

#1

Port Huron, MI, Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Can't Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest

Port Huron, MI, Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Can't Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest

LockPuzzleheaded3519 Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Addendum: Please add $1/per breath taken per person inside Airbnb

#2

$59 For One Night

$59 For One Night

NeilJacobs Report

Keerthi Vardhan
Keerthi Vardhan
Can we just clean it for 2 days by ourselves, and stay 2 days for free.

#3

Fees That Add $653 To A 2-Day $210 Per Night Airbnb

Fees That Add $653 To A 2-Day $210 Per Night Airbnb

Significant_Return47 Report

#4

Not Cool Airbnb

Not Cool Airbnb

NicolasOrdonez_ Report

James016
James016
What's number 9 meant to be?

#5

How Airbnb Allows You To Be Charged A Large Cleaning Fee Then Be Required To Clean Before You Check Out

How Airbnb Allows You To Be Charged A Large Cleaning Fee Then Be Required To Clean Before You Check Out

f**kteachforamerica Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
what a scam. You're charged for a service you performed

#6

Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee

Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee

Rpark888 Report

#7

This Is Why Nobody Wants To Use Airbnb Anymore… Price Nearly Doubled After All The Fees

This Is Why Nobody Wants To Use Airbnb Anymore… Price Nearly Doubled After All The Fees

Tumbleweed-Eater Report

#8

Sure Can't Wait For The Airbnb Bubble To Pop

Sure Can't Wait For The Airbnb Bubble To Pop

cubansbottomdollar Report

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
It's like home delivery for take away food. Used to be cheap. Then they started adding minimim order, delivery fees, and service fees and charges. The total of the fees is almost the same as the food total

#9

In Our Airbnb In The Middle Of Nowhere

In Our Airbnb In The Middle Of Nowhere

Lachesis92 Report

#10

My Airbnb Estimate - No Wonder Bookings Are Down

My Airbnb Estimate - No Wonder Bookings Are Down

WSNC-JBR Report

#11

All Those Fees

All Those Fees

SincerelyDedra Report

#12

This Misleading Airbnb Listing That Was Most Definitely Not $74/Night

This Misleading Airbnb Listing That Was Most Definitely Not $74/Night

rarosko Report

#13

This Airbnb Would Have Only Cost Us $278 To Book For 2 Nights, But Has A $405 Cleaning Fee!

This Airbnb Would Have Only Cost Us $278 To Book For 2 Nights, But Has A $405 Cleaning Fee!

alison_bee Report

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
I hope you found somewhere else

#14

Namaste

Namaste

SamaraKlar Report

#15

Sounds Fair

Sounds Fair

THE_BLK_HOUSE Report

#16

I’m Paying $200 Cleaning Fee And Expected To Do Most Of The Cleaning!

I'm Paying $200 Cleaning Fee And Expected To Do Most Of The Cleaning!

betrayed-by-potter Report

#17

Insane

Insane

Whereartthou9 Report

#18

Just A Short List

Just A Short List

loreestark Report

#19

How About No

How About No

pitdesi Report

#20

Will Never Use Airbnb Or Vrbo Again. These Fees Are Insane!

Will Never Use Airbnb Or Vrbo Again. These Fees Are Insane!

Impressive-Onion5221 Report

#21

My First Airbnb Bill. I Booked This In February. The Website Says Nothing About Cleaning Or Service Fees Which Raises The Price 30%. Should Have Stayed In A Hotel

My First Airbnb Bill. I Booked This In February. The Website Says Nothing About Cleaning Or Service Fees Which Raises The Price 30%. Should Have Stayed In A Hotel

7dayweekendgirl Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Hôtels will be happy to get customers back 👍

#22

Not Cool

Not Cool

JonEJacobs Report

#23

27% Service Fee

27% Service Fee

LyskovAndrei Report

#24

A Great "Deal" From Airbnb, Only $215 Per Night. Wait, Sorry, It's $462 Per Night

A Great "Deal" From Airbnb, Only $215 Per Night. Wait, Sorry, It's $462 Per Night

Mydesilife Report

#25

Airbnb Advertised As $20/Night - With Over $100 Of Additional Fees

Airbnb Advertised As $20/Night - With Over $100 Of Additional Fees

fuckitup_johnny Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
These don't seem that unreasonable, I think. At least it's closer to what hotels charge.

#26

Airbnb Fees

Airbnb Fees

bodega_bladerunner Report

#27

Charge Ya Momma

Charge Ya Momma

kimmie_marshae Report

#28

My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping…on Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee

My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping…on Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee

Able-Cobbler5307 Report

#29

Airbnb Pricing. Not Only Do They Add "Cleaning Fee" And "Service Fee" To The Nightly Rate, But The Nightly Rate Is Raised For "Extra Guests." I Selected 8 Guests For A House That Says 10 Guests. What Could Be A Reasonable $500 Stay Ends Up Doubled Due To Extra Fees

Airbnb Pricing. Not Only Do They Add "Cleaning Fee" And "Service Fee" To The Nightly Rate, But The Nightly Rate Is Raised For "Extra Guests." I Selected 8 Guests For A House That Says 10 Guests. What Could Be A Reasonable $500 Stay Ends Up Doubled Due To Extra Fees

Kjostid Report

#30

Fees On Airbnb

Fees On Airbnb

Post-jizz Report

#31

Feels Like False Advertising. Fees And Tax Are More Than The Room Rate. Airbnb

Feels Like False Advertising. Fees And Tax Are More Than The Room Rate. Airbnb

Earlspooperscooper Report

#32

Wow

Wow

breannawelsh Report

#33

This Sign Is Posted All Over The Airbnb We're Staying At. Are They Serious With This S**t?

This Sign Is Posted All Over The Airbnb We're Staying At. Are They Serious With This S**t?

retundamonkey Report

#34

Hmm

Hmm

AyatNieves Report

#35

These Fees Are Getting Out Of Hand

These Fees Are Getting Out Of Hand

WolfgangBremer Report

#36

Why?

Why?

ryanlwalker Report

#37

Welcome To Capitalism 101

Welcome To Capitalism 101

MeStylePaandi Report

Fembot
Fembot
Don't show Elon please, next we'll be paying cleaning fees on twitter as well

#38

Just No

Just No

mikekarnj Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
What's the problem here? If the price is for 8 guests, what's wrong with extra fee for extra guests? Nothing is hidden..

#39

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

whoisMELY Report

#40

Wow

Wow

joumpac Report

#41

Word

Word

whatthefedge Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
In the EU the listed price legally has to be all inclusive, and it is on Airbnb. What you see is

#42

$75 If You're Not Out On Time

$75 If You're Not Out On Time

TinaKastory Report

#43

How About No

How About No

mpb7496 Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Sure, no problem...that'll be $50 per machine started. Gratuity not included.

#44

Airbnb Is Refusing To Give Refund After Host Demands $250 Extra Before Arrival, Not Mentioned In Original Posting

Airbnb Is Refusing To Give Refund After Host Demands $250 Extra Before Arrival, Not Mentioned In Original Posting

big_hearted_jerk Report

#45

Airbnb/Booking Hosts.. Where Do You People Get Off On This?

Airbnb/Booking Hosts.. Where Do You People Get Off On This?

NimbleMango Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
That’s not airbnb that’s the US. Maybe one day you’ll be smart enough to request all inclusive prices. Don’t blame airbnb when you’re not even able to add tax and service on a simple restaurant menu.

#46

Just No Words

Just No Words

butchsweaters Report

#47

Clean After Yourselves

Clean After Yourselves

bklyn_chic87 Report

#48

Amazing

Amazing

anylaurie16 Report

#49

Hotel Is Less Than This

Hotel Is Less Than This

7_jsol Report

Joi Cain
Joi Cain
Now I'm annoyed about the "guest fee". Then I see a "tourism fee" in here somewhere.

