Airbnb Guests Share The Most Ridiculous Fees And Checkout Lists They’ve Ever Seen (49 Posts)
Travelers who use Airbnb hate its cleaning fees. You know, those annoying expenses attached to a property that supposedly cover the costs of tidying up the place for the next visitor.
In fact, they got so bad that in November, Airbnb said it was planning to make some big changes and make customer bills more transparent that should, in return, incentivize hosts to reduce or forgo them altogether.
To show you that this decision was long overdue, we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most absurd Airbnb cleaning fees people have noticed. Having said that, I guess it's better late than never, eh?
Port Huron, MI, Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Can't Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest
Addendum: Please add $1/per breath taken per person inside Airbnb
$59 For One Night
Can we just clean it for 2 days by ourselves, and stay 2 days for free.
Fees That Add $653 To A 2-Day $210 Per Night Airbnb
How Airbnb Allows You To Be Charged A Large Cleaning Fee Then Be Required To Clean Before You Check Out
what a scam. You're charged for a service you performed
Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee
This Is Why Nobody Wants To Use Airbnb Anymore… Price Nearly Doubled After All The Fees
Sure Can't Wait For The Airbnb Bubble To Pop
It's like home delivery for take away food. Used to be cheap. Then they started adding minimim order, delivery fees, and service fees and charges. The total of the fees is almost the same as the food total
In Our Airbnb In The Middle Of Nowhere
My Airbnb Estimate - No Wonder Bookings Are Down
All Those Fees
This Misleading Airbnb Listing That Was Most Definitely Not $74/Night
This Airbnb Would Have Only Cost Us $278 To Book For 2 Nights, But Has A $405 Cleaning Fee!
I’m Paying $200 Cleaning Fee And Expected To Do Most Of The Cleaning!
Just A Short List
Will Never Use Airbnb Or Vrbo Again. These Fees Are Insane!
My First Airbnb Bill. I Booked This In February. The Website Says Nothing About Cleaning Or Service Fees Which Raises The Price 30%. Should Have Stayed In A Hotel
27% Service Fee
A Great "Deal" From Airbnb, Only $215 Per Night. Wait, Sorry, It's $462 Per Night
Airbnb Advertised As $20/Night - With Over $100 Of Additional Fees
These don't seem that unreasonable, I think. At least it's closer to what hotels charge.
Airbnb Fees
Charge Ya Momma
My Airbnb Host Wanted Me To Tip Housekeeping…on Top Of The $200 Cleaning Fee
Airbnb Pricing. Not Only Do They Add "Cleaning Fee" And "Service Fee" To The Nightly Rate, But The Nightly Rate Is Raised For "Extra Guests." I Selected 8 Guests For A House That Says 10 Guests. What Could Be A Reasonable $500 Stay Ends Up Doubled Due To Extra Fees
Fees On Airbnb
Feels Like False Advertising. Fees And Tax Are More Than The Room Rate. Airbnb
This Sign Is Posted All Over The Airbnb We're Staying At. Are They Serious With This S**t?
These Fees Are Getting Out Of Hand
Welcome To Capitalism 101
What’s the problem here? If the price is for 8 guests, what’s wrong with extra fee for extra guests? Nothing is hidden..
In the EU the listed price legally has to be all inclusive, and it is on Airbnb. What you see is what you’ll pay, no hidden costs. The price breakdown might be crazy but here you’d see a 1141 price, leave it or take it.
$75 If You're Not Out On Time
How About No
Sure, no problem...that'll be $50 per machine started. Gratuity not included.
Airbnb Is Refusing To Give Refund After Host Demands $250 Extra Before Arrival, Not Mentioned In Original Posting
Airbnb/Booking Hosts.. Where Do You People Get Off On This?
That’s not airbnb that’s the US. Maybe one day you’ll be smart enough to request all inclusive prices. Don’t blame airbnb when you’re not even able to add tax and service on a simple restaurant menu.
Greed will eventually kill itself.
Go to h*ll Airbnb
One of this cases where I am really happy about EU laws. This would not happen here, you always see the full price for a night before even clicking something.