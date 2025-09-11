Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Lashes Out At Fiancée When She Gets Upset That His Family Went Dress Shopping Without Her
Woman looking upset and deep in thought while resting on a soft pillow, reflecting on family dress shopping conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Man Lashes Out At Fiancée When She Gets Upset That His Family Went Dress Shopping Without Her

Forget “something borrowed, something blue”—this bride got stuck with something stolen: her choice.

A few days ago, Reddit user Sad_Highlight31 described how her fiancé’s family excluded her from dress shopping, and when she expressed her disappointment about it, they outright said that her opinion didn’t matter.

The groom’s mother declared the gown was about her son, not her, and to make things worse, her fiancé sided with his mom, insisting the bride needs to apologize if she wants to keep the peace.

    This woman thought she had met the love of her life

    Image credits: Dax Dexter Delada / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But when the couple began to plan their wedding, her hopes for a happily ever after began dwindling

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Greta Hoffman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Image credits: Sad_Highlight31

    People who read the woman’s story have been saying she needs to call off the wedding

    Soon after, the woman released an update on her situation, saying it’s exactly what she wants to do

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    And everyone seemed very supportive of her

    Wedding
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister-in-law was an immigrant who married a guy from another culture. He used to make fat jokes about her and was tight with money. His mother was really obnoxious. He moved her in with them when she got too old to take care of herself. Sister-in-law developed cancer at least 3 different times, probably from stress, and died at 59.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness the OP has her father supporting her. Village and city in this culture find it hard to reconcile. I think it unusual the man is from a village and the OP the city. This marriage will bring nothing but misery to the OP. I hope she doesn't go forward with this.

