Man Lashes Out At Fiancée When She Gets Upset That His Family Went Dress Shopping Without Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget “something borrowed, something blue”—this bride got stuck with something stolen: her choice.

A few days ago, Reddit user Sad_Highlight31 described how her fiancé’s family excluded her from dress shopping, and when she expressed her disappointment about it, they outright said that her opinion didn’t matter.

The groom’s mother declared the gown was about her son, not her, and to make things worse, her fiancé sided with his mom, insisting the bride needs to apologize if she wants to keep the peace.

RELATED:

This woman thought she had met the love of her life

Share icon

Image credits: Dax Dexter Delada / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when the couple began to plan their wedding, her hopes for a happily ever after began dwindling

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Greta Hoffman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sad_Highlight31

ADVERTISEMENT

People who read the woman’s story have been saying she needs to call off the wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, the woman released an update on her situation, saying it’s exactly what she wants to do

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Sad_Highlight31

And everyone seemed very supportive of her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT