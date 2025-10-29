Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
'Unhinged' Woman Caught Attacking Neighbor's Halloween Witches Twice In Bizarre Viral Footage
Woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches decorations twice in bizarre viral footage on a suburban lawn.
‘Unhinged’ Woman Caught Attacking Neighbor’s Halloween Witches Twice In Bizarre Viral Footage

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
28

A California homeowner has unintentionally set off one of the strangest online debates of the season after posting footage of a jogger who keeps returning to punch her Halloween decorations.

Tonyia Sampognaro, who lives in Salinas, said she captured the woman's bizarre behavior on two separate occasions this October. Both videos, shared publicly, show the jogger stopping mid-run, and violently knocking over her witch decorations before jogging away with a smile on her face as if nothing happened.

Highlights
  • A California jogger went viral after being recorded punching a neighbor's Halloween decorations, twice
  • The homeowner suspects the attacks may stem from religious or mental health issues
  • Neighbors are preparing themselves for the jogger to return on October 31

The video quickly spread across social media, where viewers clashed over whether the woman should be laughed off, pitied, or charged for vandalism.

    A woman was recorded deliberately targeting and punching a neighbor's Halloween witch decorations on two separate occasions

    Woman walking near Halloween witches decoration in neighborhood during bizarre viral incident caught on camera

    Woman walking near Halloween witches decoration in neighborhood during bizarre viral incident caught on camera

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    The incidents, caught on October 11 and October 21, show the same woman targeting the same trio of witches in Sampognaro's yard. 

    "An unhinged female jogger has left a California family feeling uneasy after she punched their Halloween decorations in two 'creepy' attacks," read one viral post.

    "Ten days after the first attack, the jogger was caught on camera attacking the witches again."

    Woman in blue hoodie near Halloween witches lawn decorations on a suburban street during daytime.

    Woman in blue hoodie near Halloween witches lawn decorations on a suburban street during daytime.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    Sampognaro told local media she didn't recognize the woman and that neither did her neighbors.

    "So it could very well be a religious thing," she said. "I don't know if it's that or if it's mental illness, I just don't know. It's really bizarre, though and it's creepy."

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage showing an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage showing an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Image credits: DiBrander

    Unhinged woman caught attacking Halloween witches decorations twice on neighbor's lawn in viral footage.

    Unhinged woman caught attacking Halloween witches decorations twice on neighbor's lawn in viral footage.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    One neighbor reportedly told Sampognaro they had seen the woman talking to cars in the parking lot at the grocery store, and even writing scriptures on the sidewalk. 

    What struck Sampognaro most was that, out of all the homes with Halloween décor, hers was the only one targeted. 

    "I have plenty of other decorations," she said, "but she seems entirely focused on these three witches and these three only."

    Netizens first laughed the woman off, then started wondering if she suffers from some type of mental illness

    Woman aggressively attacking Halloween witches decorations on neighbor's lawn in viral footage captured outdoors during daytime.

    Woman aggressively attacking Halloween witches decorations on neighbor's lawn in viral footage captured outdoors during daytime.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    Online, the footage became instant meme material. 

    While many joked about the jogger's ridiculous battle against the witches, others demanded accountability. 

    "She should've been reported to the authorities," a commenter said. "Exactly. Vandalism is still misdemeanor, no matter how small the damage," another replied.

    "I think I'd call the police on her. That is absolutely ridiculous. You don't trespass in someone's yard, and then vandalize," a user argued.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on bizarre viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on bizarre viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches.

    Image credits: Caney_McStotts

    Tweet questioning why an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches was not arrested for vandalism.

    Tweet questioning why an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches was not arrested for vandalism.

    Image credits: Randgomusk

    Woman reacts emotionally in tweet about unhinged behavior linked to attacking neighbor's Halloween witches footage.

    Woman reacts emotionally in tweet about unhinged behavior linked to attacking neighbor's Halloween witches footage.

    Image credits: nikibutspicy

    Woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches decorations twice in bizarre viral footage on a grassy lawn.

    Woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches decorations twice in bizarre viral footage on a grassy lawn.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    Some called for the woman to receive her just deserts in creative ways. 

    "Should add a third witch dressed like the jogger," one user wrote. "That'd be hilarious! Mirror match unlocked." 

    "Put a witch costume on a drone and fly it above her the next time she jogs by," another said.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Image credits: dustiestrain

    Woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches decorations on lawn with smashed props and disrupted yard items visible.

    Woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches decorations on lawn with smashed props and disrupted yard items visible.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    As the comments kept coming, so did theories about her motive. Some users speculated about religious outrage.

    "The anti Halloween crowd is the worst," a viewer wrote. 

    Others suggested mental health struggles. 

    "I'd bet she has issues, and she's just triggered by them because she's been taught by her family that witches are bad."

    Neighbors are now bracing for the woman's possible return on October 31 but remain unsure how to respond

    Woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches outdoors, smiling and wearing glasses and a teal long-sleeve shirt.

    Woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches outdoors, smiling and wearing glasses and a teal long-sleeve shirt.

    Image credits: maggiewise111

    It remains unclear whether the woman has struck again since the second attack, but locals and netizens alike are bracing for an encore on Halloween night.

    Some even proposed deterrents: such as motion-activated sprinklers and retaliating with paintballs.

    Halloween decorations with skeletons and tombstones outside a historic house in viral footage of bizarre neighbor attack.

    Halloween decorations with skeletons and tombstones outside a historic house in viral footage of bizarre neighbor attack.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Millie Sanz

    Among the comments were those questioning why Sampognaro didn't come out of her house to defend her Halloween decorations.

    "She's just watching her on camera instead of going outside and doing something about it," one person wrote, to which another replied, "Yeah, it looks funny, but you never know how someone like that might react. Recording was a smart move."

    Unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage on suburban lawn at dusk.

    Unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage on suburban lawn at dusk.

    Image credits: X/Ersin0X

    Whether it's vandalism, delusion, or a misguided religious protest against Halloween, the "witch-punching jogger" has become the latest viral oddity of the season.

    Alt text: Unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches decorations twice in bizarre viral footage outdoors.

    Alt text: Unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches decorations twice in bizarre viral footage outdoors.

    Image credits: animikh_aich

    Skeleton holding football beside a carved pumpkin on porch steps, capturing Halloween and unhinged woman attack keywords.

    Skeleton holding football beside a carved pumpkin on porch steps, capturing Halloween and unhinged woman attack keywords.

    Image credits: Unsplash/SJ Objio

    For now, the footage stands as both a source of comedy and concern. It remains to be seen whether the woman resumes her offensive against the witches on October 31, and whether she'll be able to get away with it.

    "That's vandalism." People took to social media to share their opinions on the incident

    Screenshot of a tweet with a man’s profile picture commenting on an unhinged woman attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches.

    Screenshot of a tweet with a man’s profile picture commenting on an unhinged woman attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches.

    Image credits: fsturgeonfl

    Screenshot of a tweet by Dave Wilson commenting on an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Dave Wilson commenting on an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Image credits: Ickypik

    Tweet discussing a woman watching footage of an unhinged attack on neighbor's Halloween witches.

    Tweet discussing a woman watching footage of an unhinged attack on neighbor's Halloween witches.

    Image credits: odriewehtzev

    Tweet from Trey Claxon commenting on adding a third Halloween witch costume, referencing viral footage of an unhinged woman attack.

    Tweet from Trey Claxon commenting on adding a third Halloween witch costume, referencing viral footage of an unhinged woman attack.

    Image credits: TreyClaxon

    Tweet by Randy Horka commenting on an anti Halloween crowd being the worst, posted in October 2025.

    Tweet by Randy Horka commenting on an anti Halloween crowd being the worst, posted in October 2025.

    Image credits: RandyHorka

    Tweet from user JMill questioning why a woman is smiling while knocking down Halloween witch decorations.

    Tweet from user JMill questioning why a woman is smiling while knocking down Halloween witch decorations.

    Image credits: JMill19951996

    Tweet discussing an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage.

    Tweet discussing an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage.

    Image credits: RunkusMunkus

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Image credits: Goonsplat

    Tweet from B. George commenting on viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Tweet from B. George commenting on viral footage of an unhinged woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice.

    Image credits: BWLGeorge

    Woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage, acting unhinged outside a residential home.

    Woman caught attacking neighbor's Halloween witches twice in bizarre viral footage, acting unhinged outside a residential home.

    Image credits: Ser_Mage

    Angry emoji reaction to unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Angry emoji reaction to unhinged woman caught attacking neighbor’s Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Image credits: HyltonRobin

    Tweet from Howard Kirshenbaum commenting on a woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Tweet from Howard Kirshenbaum commenting on a woman attacking neighbor's Halloween witches in viral footage.

    Image credits: HKirshenba74891

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

