‘Unhinged’ Woman Caught Attacking Neighbor’s Halloween Witches Twice In Bizarre Viral Footage

A California homeowner has unintentionally set off one of the strangest online debates of the season after posting footage of a jogger who keeps returning to punch her Halloween decorations.

Tonyia Sampognaro, who lives in Salinas, said she captured the woman’s bizarre behavior on two separate occasions this October. Both videos, shared publicly, show the jogger stopping mid-run, and violently knocking over her witch decorations before jogging away with a smile on her face as if nothing happened.

The video quickly spread across social media, where viewers clashed over whether the woman should be laughed off, pitied, or charged for vandalism.

The incidents, caught on October 11 and October 21, show the same woman targeting the same trio of witches in Sampognaro’s yard.

“An unhinged female jogger has left a California family feeling uneasy after she punched their Halloween decorations in two ‘creepy’ attacks,” read one viral post.

“Ten days after the first attack, the jogger was caught on camera attacking the witches again.”

Woman in blue hoodie near Halloween witches lawn decorations on a suburban street during daytime.

Sampognaro told local media she didn’t recognize the woman and that neither did her neighbors.

“So it could very well be a religious thing,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s mental illness, I just don’t know. It’s really bizarre, though and it’s creepy.”

One neighbor reportedly told Sampognaro they had seen the woman talking to cars in the parking lot at the grocery store, and even writing scriptures on the sidewalk.

What struck Sampognaro most was that, out of all the homes with Halloween décor, hers was the only one targeted.

“I have plenty of other decorations,” she said, “but she seems entirely focused on these three witches and these three only.”

Netizens first laughed the woman off, then started wondering if she suffers from some type of mental illness

Online, the footage became instant meme material.

While many joked about the jogger’s ridiculous battle against the witches, others demanded accountability.

“She should’ve been reported to the authorities,” a commenter said. “Exactly. Vandalism is still misdemeanor, no matter how small the damage,” another replied.

“I think I’d call the police on her. That is absolutely ridiculous. You don’t trespass in someone’s yard, and then vandalize,” a user argued.

Some called for the woman to receive her just deserts in creative ways.

“Should add a third witch dressed like the jogger,” one user wrote. “That’d be hilarious! Mirror match unlocked.”

“Put a witch costume on a drone and fly it above her the next time she jogs by,” another said.

As the comments kept coming, so did theories about her motive. Some users speculated about religious outrage.

“The anti Halloween crowd is the worst,” a viewer wrote.

Others suggested mental health struggles.

“I’d bet she has issues, and she’s just triggered by them because she’s been taught by her family that witches are bad.”

Neighbors are now bracing for the woman’s possible return on October 31 but remain unsure how to respond

An unhinged female jogger has left a California family feeling uneasy after she punched their Halloween decorations in two 'creepy' attacks. Ten days after the first attack, the jogger was caught on camera attacking the witches again.

It remains unclear whether the woman has struck again since the second attack, but locals and netizens alike are bracing for an encore on Halloween night.

Some even proposed deterrents: such as motion-activated sprinklers and retaliating with paintballs.

Share icon

Among the comments were those questioning why Sampognaro didn’t come out of her house to defend her Halloween decorations.

“She’s just watching her on camera instead of going outside and doing something about it,” one person wrote, to which another replied, “Yeah, it looks funny, but you never know how someone like that might react. Recording was a smart move.”

Share icon

Whether it’s vandalism, delusion, or a misguided religious protest against Halloween, the “witch-punching jogger” has become the latest viral oddity of the season.

For now, the footage stands as both a source of comedy and concern. It remains to be seen whether the woman resumes her offensive against the witches on October 31, and whether she’ll be able to get away with it.

“That’s vandalism.” People took to social media to share their opinions on the incident

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: RunkusMunkus

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Ser_Mage

Share icon

Share icon

