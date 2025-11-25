Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Thanksgiving Turns Ugly After Woman Makes Another Comment About Stepdaughter’s Sexuality
Two women arguing on a couch, illustrating tension after a comment about stepdaughteru2019s sexuality during Thanksgiving.
Family, Relationships

Thanksgiving Turns Ugly After Woman Makes Another Comment About Stepdaughter’s Sexuality

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
There are three things you can count on at every Thanksgiving: good food, family time, and, of course, some inevitable drama. That’s just how it goes.

For this Redditor, the drama came courtesy of her stepmom. After years of passive-aggressive comments and quiet digs made whenever no one else was around, she finally snapped and made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate it anymore. But instead of taking responsibility, her stepmom played the victim, and the fallout ended up dividing the family.

Read the full story below.

    The woman had been making passive-aggressive comments at her stepdaughter for years whenever no one else was around

    Woman and older female having a tense discussion on a couch, illustrating conflict about stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Image credits: namii9 (not the actual image)

    On Thanksgiving, she finally snapped back

    Text excerpt discussing a family dispute involving a stepmother and stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Woman expresses attempts to stay respectful and keep peace despite tension over stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Text excerpt showing passive-aggressive comments made about stepdaughter’s sexuality sparking Thanksgiving conflict.

    Text describing a woman’s experience facing negative comments about her sexuality from a stepdaughter during family gatherings.

    Text excerpt about family conflict during Thanksgiving involving stepbrothers and stepmother discussing sensitive issues.

    A woman whispers to her smiling stepdaughter, highlighting tension around stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Image credits: tabitha turner (not the actual image)

    Text about a family conflict during Thanksgiving after a woman makes insensitive comments about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Text featuring a woman confronting stepdaughter about sexuality during a tense Thanksgiving conversation.

    Text excerpt about Thanksgiving turns ugly after woman comments on stepdaughter’s sexuality, showing a tense family conflict.

    Family gathered for Thanksgiving dinner with a turkey and candles, tensions rising over stepdaughter’s sexuality comments.

    Image credits: Michael T (not the actual image)

    Text describing family conflict after Thanksgiving turns ugly due to woman’s comment about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Text expressing guilt about a Thanksgiving incident involving a stepdaughter’s sexuality and stepbrothers is shown.

    Text post update discussing stepdaughter’s sexuality conflict and Thanksgiving family tension on social media platform.

    Image credits: sadfatwritingmachine

    The woman shared more details in the comments

    Reddit conversation showing users discussing a tense Thanksgiving involving comments about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Reddit discussion about Thanksgiving turning ugly after woman comments on stepdaughter’s sexuality during family event.

    Reddit comment thread discussing a Thanksgiving conflict involving stepdaughter’s sexuality and family tensions.

    Online discussion about Thanksgiving turning ugly after woman makes a comment about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Reddit conversation showing disagreement after a woman makes a comment about stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Reddit comments discussing a tense Thanksgiving involving a woman’s remarks about stepdaughter’s sexuality and family support.

    Screenshot of a heated online discussion about family conflict related to stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family dynamics after a comment about stepdaughter’s sexuality at Thanksgiving.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family conflict and behavior issues related to stepdaughter’s sexuality and Thanksgiving tensions.

    Reddit comments discussing family conflict after woman’s comment about stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Reddit comments discussing a Thanksgiving dispute involving a woman’s remarks about her stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Online discussion about family conflict involving stepdaughter’s sexuality and passive aggressive behavior at Thanksgiving.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about a stepdaughter’s sexuality causing tension during Thanksgiving family conflict.

    Comments from a forum discussing family conflict after a woman’s remarks about her stepdaughter’s sexuality at Thanksgiving.

    Text conversation discussing going no contact with father and stepmother after issues related to stepdaughter’s sexuality at Thanksgiving.

    List of U.S. states allowing one-party consent for recording calls discussed in a Reddit thread about stepdaughter’s sexuality comment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family tensions and inheritance issues after comments about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Many readers agreed she wasn’t at fault for reacting the way she did

    A social media comment suggesting recording interactions amid a Thanksgiving conflict involving stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Reddit comment discussing a family conflict involving a stepdaughter’s sexuality and holiday tensions.

    Reddit comment discussing family conflict and stepdaughter’s sexuality during a tense Thanksgiving gathering.

    Reddit comment supporting a woman after Thanksgiving turns ugly over remarks about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family conflicts and passive aggressive treatment related to stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Text message advice about handling family drama involving stepmother and stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict involving stepmom and stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Comment section post discussing a tense Thanksgiving after a woman makes remarks about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a Thanksgiving conflict involving a stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing homophobia and family conflict related to stepdaughter’s sexuality during Thanksgiving.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing recording conversations related to Thanksgiving conflict over stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a Thanksgiving argument involving a stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a tense Thanksgiving involving a stepdaughter’s sexuality conversation.

    Reddit comment urging to record and expose the woman after Thanksgiving turns ugly over stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    Commenter advises recording woman’s inappropriate remarks about stepdaughter’s sexuality and playing them during family gathering.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a tense Thanksgiving after a woman makes remarks about stepdaughter’s sexuality.

    One commenter, however, argued that snapping wasn’t justified

    Comment on forum about Thanksgiving turning ugly after woman mentions stepdaughter’s sexuality, highlighting tension and conflict.

    Family
    step parent

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Thanksgiving holy or something? You can't tell the truth on Thanksgiving? Is a random day more important than this kind of dynamic? I don't care which day it is: if it's wrong, it's wrong. Simple as.

    0
    0points
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The phrase "your wife is just a phase" should tell you everything about the mindset of this woman, and all homophobes by extension 🙃

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell to the f right off no would I put up with this shite. I’m a step mother ,I’ve had two step mothers bad ones to ,this one is a vile monster 100% , n as for ops father , ,ffs PARENT UP people who sodding cares if your children grow up gay marry the same gender ,omfg ,all as matters is our kids are happy in the,selves and happy with the people they choose to be with NO MATTER WHO IT IS MALE FEMALE ETC grow up parents ,and do better n yes that goes for us step parents to . OP do not apologise to that viper !, she knows exactly what she’s doing , and sod where it’s legal or not in this , find a way to record the vicious inhuman monster ! to show the all how evil she really is ! so glad you do have family on your side , ❤️update on how it’s going , please.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Thanksgiving holy or something? You can't tell the truth on Thanksgiving? Is a random day more important than this kind of dynamic? I don't care which day it is: if it's wrong, it's wrong. Simple as.

    0
    0points
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The phrase "your wife is just a phase" should tell you everything about the mindset of this woman, and all homophobes by extension 🙃

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell to the f right off no would I put up with this shite. I’m a step mother ,I’ve had two step mothers bad ones to ,this one is a vile monster 100% , n as for ops father , ,ffs PARENT UP people who sodding cares if your children grow up gay marry the same gender ,omfg ,all as matters is our kids are happy in the,selves and happy with the people they choose to be with NO MATTER WHO IT IS MALE FEMALE ETC grow up parents ,and do better n yes that goes for us step parents to . OP do not apologise to that viper !, she knows exactly what she’s doing , and sod where it’s legal or not in this , find a way to record the vicious inhuman monster ! to show the all how evil she really is ! so glad you do have family on your side , ❤️update on how it’s going , please.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
