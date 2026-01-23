Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Tries To Turn DIL’s Pregnancy Emergency Into Facebook Likes, Gets A Reality Check Instead
Middle-aged woman in orange shirt smiling while eating, illustrating MIL and DIL pregnancy emergency and social media reaction.
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Tries To Turn DIL’s Pregnancy Emergency Into Facebook Likes, Gets A Reality Check Instead

It’s never okay to impose your beliefs on someone else. Whether it’s religious inclinations, music preferences, or dietary choices, doing so only creates conflict that no one wants. 

Some people still do it, unfortunately, like this woman named Lauren. Being a devout vegan, she would make her friends feel bad for eating meat. Everyone had already adjusted to her needs and wants, but it wasn’t enough for her. 

Having grown tired of Lauren’s arrogance and toxicity, one of her friends gave it to her straight. But instead of acknowledging her shortcomings, she tried to turn things around.  

    Some people can be toxic about their veganism

    Middle-aged woman and younger woman having lunch, illustrating MIL tries to turn DIL pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes concept.

    This is what a woman named Lauren did with her friend group

    Pregnancy emergency shared on Facebook by MIL for likes, facing harsh reality from daughter-in-law’s response.

    Text passage discussing family tension and social dynamics during meals, highlighting MIL's behavior around pregnancy and alcohol concerns.

    Text discussing backing off on going out due to vegan food limits and avoiding judgment on alcohol effects from MIL Facebook drama.

    Text excerpt showing a daughter-in-law setting boundaries with her mother-in-law during a pregnancy emergency Facebook drama.

    Older woman sitting on couch looking distressed, illustrating MIL tries to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes scenario.

    One of them called her out on her behavior, which she still refused to acknowledge

    MIL tries to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes but faces a harsh reality check instead.

    Text message conversation showing a MIL turning DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and getting a reality check.

    Text post discussing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving a reality check.

    Toxic veganism is often a result of a misunderstanding of the concept

    Lauren isn’t the only one to get a bad rap because of her choice to lean toward veganism. We’ve all seen the stereotypical “toxic” vegan, whether in real life or on TV/online, one who judges you for consuming animal products in some form. 

    But as it turns out, such destructive beliefs could be a result of the person misunderstanding the concept of being vegan. 

    As psychologist Claire Mann explained, veganism is more of a philosophical position than just a dietary choice, and it is something that most people misinterpret. 

    Veteran animal rights activist and YouTuber who simply goes by the name Mexie says this misunderstanding is the reason why veganism has developed such a sour reputation. 

    “When we make everything about someone’s individual consumer list instead of a broader political movement for animal liberation, we end up being incredibly insensitive to people who may have issues around food security, or health issues, or disabilities that make it next to impossible to be fully plant-based,” Mexie said in an interview with the Vegetarian Times

    Lauren may not fully understand the idea of veganism, but her behavior alienated her friends in the process. Chartered psychologist Dr. Audrey Tang acknowledges that toxic behavior is, oftentimes, unintentional, but requires addressing. 

    “By calling (them) out (kindly), you have given them the opportunity to reflect,” Dr. Tang wrote in an article for her website. “And if they cannot, you need to decide whether to continue that relationship or not.”

    Based on the author’s account, the other friends are also seemingly othered by Lauren’s behavior. She has already done her part with the polite call-out and may need to rethink the friendship if the toxicity persists.

    The author addressed some of the readers’ reactions

    Online discussion about MIL trying to exploit DIL’s pregnancy emergency for Facebook likes and facing a reality check instead

    Screenshot of a heated online discussion about a MIL turning DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Comments exchange about MIL turning DIL pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes, highlighting family boundaries and respect.

    Reddit conversation discussing a MIL trying to turn a DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing backlash.

    Online discussion about MIL trying to exploit DIL’s pregnancy emergency for Facebook likes and facing backlash instead

    Reddit thread discussing a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes, facing backlash instead.

    Reddit discussion highlighting a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing backlash.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family drama during a pregnancy emergency and social media reactions.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a MIL turning DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving a reality check.

    Reddit comments discussing a mother-in-law trying to turn daughter-in-law’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing backlash.

    Reddit conversation discussing a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing backlash.

    Reddit conversation about a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and getting a reality check.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a mother-in-law trying to exploit a daughter-in-law’s pregnancy emergency on Facebook.

    Text conversation discussing a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving a reality check.

    Comment discussion about MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and getting a reality check.

    MIL tries to turn daughter-in-law’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receives a reality check instead in comments.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Many people in the comments sided with her

    Reddit comment criticizing a mother-in-law trying to turn daughter-in-law’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hypocrisy, related to MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about handling conflicts involving MIL, DIL, and pregnancy emergencies on Facebook.

    Comment discussing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving a reality check instead.

    Screenshot of a heated online comment discussing lack of self-awareness in a MIL and DIL pregnancy emergency story.

    Comment discussing meal preferences and boundaries, related to MIL, DIL, and pregnancy emergency on Facebook.

    Comment discussing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing a reality check online.

    Commenter discussing drama caused by a mother-in-law trying to turn daughter-in-law’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Comment thread discussing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving pushback.

    Reddit comment discussing a husband’s celiac disease and challenges managing dietary restrictions in social situations.

    [Update]

    Older woman in white tennis outfit holding racket on court, symbolizing MIL and DIL pregnancy emergency drama social media tension.

    The author later shared an update, stating she wasn’t too kind to Lauren this time around

    Text post update thanking people for comments that helped realize the MIL trying to exploit pregnancy emergency for Facebook likes.

    MIL tries to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receives an unexpected reality check instead.

    Text excerpt describing a pregnancy emergency with dizziness, cramping, and nausea shared on Facebook seeking likes but facing reality checks.

    MIL tries to turn DIL pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes but faces a reality check instead in a family confrontation scenario.

    Text excerpt showing a confrontation during a pregnancy emergency involving a MIL and DIL, highlighting a reality check moment.

    Text excerpt discussing conflict during a pregnancy emergency involving MIL and DIL, highlighting a harsh reality check.

    Text message screenshot showing a message about ending conflict, mentioning pregnancy emergency and social media drama.

    Text message expressing gratitude and celebrating with a giant hamburger and cold beverage in honor of others.

    She later addressed the comments in her follow-up

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Reddit comments discussing a pregnancy emergency where a MIL tries to gain Facebook likes but faces a reality check.

    Comment thread discussing conflict involving MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and backlash received.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a MIL trying to gain Facebook likes from DIL’s pregnancy emergency with a reality check.

    Reddit discussion about MIL trying to exploit DIL’s pregnancy emergency for Facebook likes, facing backlash instead.

    Facebook drama as MIL tries to exploit DIL’s pregnancy emergency for likes and faces a harsh reality check online discussion.

    Online conversation about MIL turning DIL pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing a reality check.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Many commended her for what she did

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing relationships, highlighting MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Screenshot of a discussion on MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and receiving a reality check.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Comment discussing a pregnancy emergency where a MIL tries to use the situation for Facebook likes but faces backlash.

    Comment on social media praising someone for their achievement, referencing MIL, DIL, pregnancy emergency, and Facebook likes.

    Screenshot of a comment replying to a personal story about MIL turning DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Comment on Reddit post with text expressing excitement and congratulations, relating to MIL, DIL, and pregnancy emergency.

    Comment text about a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing backlash online.

    Comment on a social media post showing MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing a reality check.

    Screenshot of a comment praising someone for standing up to a self absorbed, insensitive bully during a pregnancy emergency.

    Reddit comment sharing feelings about MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes and facing a reality check.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising exposure of a MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Comment on Reddit post discussing MIL and DIL’s pregnancy emergency turned social media drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting a daughter-in-law after a pregnancy emergency and criticizing the mother-in-law’s behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a personal update related to MIL trying to turn DIL’s pregnancy emergency into Facebook likes.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

