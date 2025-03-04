Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Questions Wedding After Fiancé Sides With Sister Who Bullies Her: “He Stormed Off”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Questions Wedding After Fiancé Sides With Sister Who Bullies Her: “He Stormed Off”

Marriage is a celebration of love, meant to be shared with the people who uplift and support you, not those who tear you down. That’s why this Redditor carefully chose her bridesmaids from her closest friends.

But her fiancé had other ideas, insisting she include his sister in the lineup. On its own, that might not seem unreasonable—except his sister had a long history of being cruel to the bride. Understandably, she wasn’t on board. Her fiancé, however, refused to accept her decision and responded with a full-blown tantrum.

Read the full story below.

    The groom insisted his fiancée replace one of her bridesmaids with his sister

    Despite her history of belittling and body-shaming the bride

    Some readers agreed the woman should stand her ground

    While others thought she should compromise and include his sister

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    sabrinapandoo avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should make sister a bridesmaid, tell her to buy her own dress and end up with 6 maids - but she also needs to woman-up and tell the little cow to keep her mean-spirited comments to herself or OP and all her other bridesmaids will sling it back full force. All these people just need to grow up and act like bloody adults.

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, if the groom wants his sister in the wedding party she should stand with the groomsmen. It's his sister.

