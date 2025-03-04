Woman Questions Wedding After Fiancé Sides With Sister Who Bullies Her: “He Stormed Off”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage is a celebration of love, meant to be shared with the people who uplift and support you, not those who tear you down. That’s why this Redditor carefully chose her bridesmaids from her closest friends.

But her fiancé had other ideas, insisting she include his sister in the lineup. On its own, that might not seem unreasonable—except his sister had a long history of being cruel to the bride. Understandably, she wasn’t on board. Her fiancé, however, refused to accept her decision and responded with a full-blown tantrum.

Read the full story below.

The groom insisted his fiancée replace one of her bridesmaids with his sister

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Despite her history of belittling and body-shaming the bride

Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual image)

Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual image)

Image credits: Parking_Village_8395

Some readers agreed the woman should stand her ground

While others thought she should compromise and include his sister

