Woman Questions Wedding After Fiancé Sides With Sister Who Bullies Her: “He Stormed Off”
Marriage is a celebration of love, meant to be shared with the people who uplift and support you, not those who tear you down. That’s why this Redditor carefully chose her bridesmaids from her closest friends.
But her fiancé had other ideas, insisting she include his sister in the lineup. On its own, that might not seem unreasonable—except his sister had a long history of being cruel to the bride. Understandably, she wasn’t on board. Her fiancé, however, refused to accept her decision and responded with a full-blown tantrum.
Read the full story below.
The groom insisted his fiancée replace one of her bridesmaids with his sister
Despite her history of belittling and body-shaming the bride
Some readers agreed the woman should stand her ground
While others thought she should compromise and include his sister
She should make sister a bridesmaid, tell her to buy her own dress and end up with 6 maids - but she also needs to woman-up and tell the little cow to keep her mean-spirited comments to herself or OP and all her other bridesmaids will sling it back full force. All these people just need to grow up and act like bloody adults.
No, if the groom wants his sister in the wedding party she should stand with the groomsmen. It's his sister.Load More Replies...
