“Insufferable”: Outrage As Woman Refuses To Let Passengers Exit Until Her Daughter Goes First
A Frontier Airlines flight turned into a shouting match after a woman refused to let passengers disembark, all because her daughter, who was several rows behind, hadn’t reached the front yet.
The standoff, which was captured on video, showed fellow travelers pleading with the woman to move aside as tempers boiled over during the already-delayed flight.
The video has gone viral, with one post on X garnering 15.6 million views as of writing.
Passengers were stunned and furious as the woman refused to move
The Frontier Airlines flight had just landed in Baltimore, Maryland, when the tense scene unfolded. The woman stood in the narrow aisle, blocking passengers behind her from leaving, as she insisted her daughter be allowed to pass first.
This resulted in a good number of the plane’s passengers being stuck. A frustrated traveler exclaimed, “What is wrong with you? I would hate to be your daughter and have to go home with you.”
The woman snapped in response, warning another passenger to “be careful” and not to “say sh*t” to her.
She then turned to a flight attendant who approached the group and demanded, “They won’t let my daughter pass, and I’m not getting off without her.”
Viewers who watched the viral clip said the video showed a long line of passengers stranded behind her, with only a small number of people ahead already off the plane, according to Times Now.
A witness shared that the incident occurred after the flight had already faced a three-hour delay before takeoff, which made the situation even more aggravating for everyone.
At first, the woman reportedly claimed that she was cutting the line to meet her mother, but other passengers quickly realized that she was not meeting anyone.
The woman then reportedly shouted to her daughter at the back to follow her, effectively creating the blockage in the aisle.
Flight crew tried to calm the passenger down as frustration boiled over
A flight attendant attempted to diffuse the confrontation, suggesting the woman step aside and wait for her daughter to reach her row.
“Why can’t they let her come pass?” the woman shot back, refusing to move.
Other passengers tried to reason with her, explaining that her daughter, seated far behind, didn’t need to cut through the aisle again.
“You haven’t been on this plane long enough, lady?” one exasperated passenger asked.
That comment triggered another outburst. “Mind your business, b**ch! Nobody said nothing to you, and you’re not the problem solver!” the woman yelled.
Other passengers continued to voice their frustration. “This is my business, I want to get off the plane!” exclaimed one passenger.
The tension continued until a flight attendant finally convinced the woman to move to the side, allowing others to exit.
As she stepped back, she muttered, “F**k y’all” to the other passengers as they expressed their thanks to the flight attendant.
The internet reacted with disbelief and “main character syndrome” jokes
The viral video quickly made the rounds on X, where one post describing the incident racked up over 15 million views.
“A woman refuses to let an entire airplane full of passengers exit because she wants her daughter (who is several seats behind her) to be let up first,” the post read. “This is rock-bottom IQ and abysmal civic etiquette at work.”
Comments across social media were numerous. “Holding an entire flight hostage so your daughter can go first is wild. Entitlement really knows no altitude,” one person wrote.
Another added, “Life provides intelligence tests every day. Perhaps it would be easiest to wait for your daughter’s row to be released and join her then.”
Others mocked the entire situation, with one user joking, “If her daughter doesn’t come up first, then it’s impossible for them to meet up later. Rock-solid logic.”
“Main character syndrome,” stated another simply.
🚨#BREAKING: Watch wild moment as a woman refuses to let an entire plane of passengers off demanding her daughter seated behind her be allowed to exit first.⁰⁰📌#Baltimore | #Maryland⁰⁰Watch wild video of a woman on a Spirit Airlines flight that had just landed in Baltimore,… pic.twitter.com/JRvkU72R8o
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 7, 2025
Still, some defended her, saying the woman may have panicked about losing sight of her daughter amid the crowd.
But most agreed that her refusal to step aside, together with her aggressive and confrontational reactions, made an already stressful flight worse for everyone involved.
“I can understand wanting your daughter to come up before you exit the plane, but the simple solution is just step to the side.
“Wait for your daughter to get to you, and then y’all can walk out together lol,” one X user wrote, highlighting the fact that the situation shouldn’t have escalated the way it did.
Netizens shared their reactions to the entitled passenger’s actions on social media
Sad that people this stupid and lacking in any kind of manners have children at all. I feel sorry for her poor daughter, having such a terrible example for a mother.
It is striking how BP shares comments from vile racists when sharing a story about a black woman. BP looks to normalize bigotry by platforming bigots.
WTF are you talking about? There wasn't a single word about her race in this article. After reading your comment I went back and reread it a few times to make sure. Why are you lying about this?
