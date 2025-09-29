Passengers Eat Their Own Passports And Flush Them Down The Toilet, Causing Mayhem During Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ryanair flight descended into sheer madness when two men began destroying their passports in the most bizarre ways.

Passengers said they had “the most terrifying” experience as the madness unfolded on the recent flight.

Pilots were forced to divert the flight, leading to two men being arrested.

Ryanair airplane flying in the sky representing passengers eating passports and flushing them during flight chaos.

Image credits: Kevin Hackert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Highlights Chaos unfolded aboard a Ryanair flight that forced pilots to divert to another location.

The flight was on its way from Milan to London when two passengers attempted to destroy their passports in the most bizarre ways possible.

It was “the most terrifying 15 minutes of my life,” a fellow flyer said.

The bizarre incident unfolded on a Ryanair flight that departed from Milan and was headed to London Stansted.

About 15 to 20 minutes after takeoff, passengers noticed two men acting strangely and paying no heed to the people around them.

A fellow passenger, who was returning to London after “spending time with friends” in Milan, witnessed the unusual experience take place.

Hand holding a British passport symbolizing passengers eating passports and causing mayhem during flight.

Image credits: Ethan Wilkinson/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Essentially, the flight took off, and 15-20 mins into the flight, once the seatbelt sign was off, something very strange happened at the front of the plane,” the passenger told the Daily Star.

They added that people around began to “freak out.”

One man allegedly began tearing out pages from his passport and began eating them up soon after the seatbelt sign was switched off.

Another passenger allegedly went to the other end of the plane and tried to flush his passport down the toilet.

A fellow flyer said two male passengers were acting strangely shortly after the seatbelt signs were switched off

Passengers boarding a Ryanair plane on a clear day amid chaos caused by eating and flushing passports during flight.

Image credits: Nikhil V/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Comment by Ville Wanhatalo asking if there were no snacks available on the flight causing passenger mayhem.

As fellow flyers grew concerned about their “weird” behavior, crew members also took notice of the mayhem and took action.

“Staff were notified and went to see what was going on at the front of the plane,” the source said.

“Suddenly, the whole mood changed – no one on board knew what was going on; these people were acting weird.”

Flight path map showing a plane's route where passengers ate their own passports, causing mayhem during the flight.

Image credits: AirNavRadar/Facebook

Screenshot of a Facebook comment about passengers eating their own passports and causing mayhem during a flight.

When one of the men locked himself up in the bathroom, an airhostess reportedly slammed the door and requested them to come out. But the man did not give in.

“This led to even more tension,” the source added. “The airhostess then made a public announcement that was so blunt and to the point. That freaked people out to another level. No one knew what was going on.”

Eventually, the flight was diverted to Paris, where French authorities were waiting to arrest the two men.

Passengers causing mayhem during flight as they eat their own passports and flush them down the airplane toilet.

Image credits: Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Comment by Duncan J Fulker humorously comparing eating passports to airline panini, discussing passenger actions during flight mayhem.

After the two flyers were taken off the plane, the flight continued on its journey to London.

It was “the most terrifying 15 minutes of my life,” the passenger said, but credited the airline for their response.

“It was really stressful, but Ryanair handled it amazingly,” they added. “I’m just really f****** glad I landed.

A similar incident took place aboard another Ryanair flight that was on its way to Spain on Friday, September 26.

A group of British travelers was allegedly causing a ruckus, forcing the crew to divert to Toulouse in France.

A video of a similar arrest aboard a plane was shared on TikTok

Close-up of a gendarmerie vehicle parked, related to passengers eating passports and causing mayhem during flight incident.

Image credits: HJBC/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Comment by Sue Hall questioning authenticity of passports during flight mayhem involving passengers eating and flushing them.

Passenger Tania Nichols said she was sitting opposite one of the men and accused the group of being “loud and unruly” even before the aircraft was in the air.

They were “moving around the cabin, swapping seats and ignoring basic safety protocols,” she told the Daily Mail.

Tania also accused one of the men of switching sweats to be closer to her friend and attempting to cuddle and kiss her. However, the crew intervened and asked him to move to his designated seat.

Airplane cabin seats with safety instructions visible, illustrating passengers causing mayhem by eating and flushing passports.

Image credits: Dan Barrett/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“At one point, two members of the group appeared to be in a heated altercation. They were visibly pushing, clashing heads, and one man’s shirt was torn as others attempted to separate them,” she told the outlet.

“Shockingly, some of the group were seen spitting on seats and putting their feet on passengers’ headrests – one woman was even kicked in the head by a member resting his legs over her seat,” she added.

After the plane was diverted to Toulouse, French cops entered the plane and had a violent confrontation with the group.

Tania’s video captured one man resisting the arrest and triggering further escalation.

“Some of the group were seen spitting on seats and putting their feet on passengers’ headrests,” a passenger said

For the people who don’t know what happened :

This is a Ryanair flight from Bournemouth, UK, to Girona, Spain, diverted to Toulouse, on Sept 4, 2025, after some intoxicated passengers tried to open the emergency door mid-flight, sparking a brawl.

pic.twitter.com/nCOXXD1NDp — Xhosa (@PeratoN_Senior) September 29, 2025

“You’re making a mistake if you’re coming for me,” the man was reportedly heard saying.

Other members of the group were also arrested.

Reports said the group’s ring-leader now faces up to five years in prison for allegedly trying to open the plane’s door.

“He was next to an emergency door, and trying to open it,” investigators said.

“It was terrifying for everybody else on the flight. The pilot had no other option except to land the plane,” they added.

