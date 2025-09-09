Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Butt Dial Leads To Shocking Arrest In Flight Attendant’s Mysterious Disappearance
Young woman with long hair and blue eyes smiling, related to butt dial leads to shocking arrest in flight attendant case.
Crime, Society

Butt Dial Leads To Shocking Arrest In Flight Attendant’s Mysterious Disappearance

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
The disappearance of 47-year-old Rana Nofal Soluri, a Texas-based flight attendant, has taken an especially interesting turn

Authorities have stated that Soluri, who vanished in March, was allegedly slain by her roommate during an argument. 

A second suspect was later tied to the case after an accidental butt dial captured a potentially incriminating recording.

Highlights
  • A Texas flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance has unraveled into a chilling story of betrayal and cover-up.
  • Her roommate confessed to strangling her and disposing of her body, police stated.
  • A surprising butt dial voicemail exposed a second suspect’s role in the case.
    Soluri’s friends raised the alarm after she vanished without explanation

    Close-up of a woman with long hair and blue eyes related to butt dial arrest in flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Prior to herdisappearance, Soluri lived with a roommate, Dennis William Day, who was 66 years old.

    When Soluri’s co-worker reported her missing in June, police learned that no one had heard from her since March 19. 

    Her messages had suddenly stopped, and she never returned to her job at Envoy Air, an American Airlines subsidiary.

    Young woman with long curly hair and plaid neck scarf linked to flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance arrest.

    Image credits: Texomashomepage.com – KFDX, KJTL

    Soluri had recently purchased a new car, a 2023 Mazda, just days before disappearing, according to aPeople magazine report. 

    Things began to unravel in early May when authorities were called to Day’s house to tow Soluri’s Mazda. 

    Day initially told detectives he didn’t know where Soluri had gone. Another housemate echoed the same story, saying they hadn’t seen her in months.

    Mugshot of an older man with a long gray beard related to butt dial arrest in flight attendant mysterious disappearance case.

    Image credits: Tarrant County Jail

    Investigators soon noticed troubling signs. Among them were Soluri’s phone records, which revealed her last call was on March 21. 

    When detectives searched the home, they uncovered surveillance footage showing Day dragging “what appears to be a lifeless body from the home into the backyard.”

    A confession came after, revealing another player in the tragic incident

    Mugshot of an older woman with long hair involved in shocking arrest linked to flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance.

    Image credits: Tarrant County Jail

    Day eventuallyadmitted that he had “snapped” after Soluri took a video of him and threatened to call the police. 

    He then strangled Soluri on the kitchen floor, before dragging her body into the backyard, according toNews Nation.

    Day reportedly realized that security cameras were recording him, so he disconnected the surveillance equipment and placed her body into a trash bin. 

    Suburban street with houses and trees where butt dial led to shocking arrest in flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance.

    Image credits: WFAA

    He claimed that he then transported Soluri’s body more than 60 miles away to Bowie, Texas, where he allegedly disposed of it.

    Authorities have noted that Day likely did not act alone. Investigators have alleged that Joni Thomas, 62, drove to his house with her pickup truck to help transport the flight attendant’s body. 

    While Thomas originally denied involvement,inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion.

    Surveillance cameras mounted on a house corner, linked to shocking arrest in flight attendant disappearance case.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Thomas initially claimed that Day did not drive her truck at all. She later changed her story, stating that Day did drive her vehicle, but she fell asleep during the drive.

    Investigators also found that both Day and Thomas left their phones at the house before heading to Bowie in an apparent attempt to stage a false alibi, according to theNew York Post.

    “This is a clear effort by both (Day) and (Thomas) to deceive law enforcement and make it appear like they never left (Day’s) house in Fort Worth, Texas, when they were dumping (Soluri’s) body in Bowie, TX,” authorities stated in a warrant.

    Neighborhood street with parked trucks and cars near a house, linked to flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance arrest.

    Image credits: WFAA

    A butt-dial ended up unraveling Day and Thomas’ deadly lie

    The most shocking detail in thecase came from a voicemail that was unintentionally recorded on Thomas’ phone. 

    In the butt-dialed recording, a male and female voice could be heard conversing while seemingly struggling to move something heavy.

    Bowie city limit sign against clear blue sky related to butt dial arrest in flight attendant disappearance case.

    Image credits: WFAA

    “Hey… help me,” a man’s voice said, followed by instructions to “Make sure the lid’s on.” The recording also captured an apology: “I’m sorry I got you messed up in this.”

    Authorities have stated that the butt-dialed voicemail directly linked Thomas to the alleged attempt to cover up Soluri’s death.

    Day was arrested in June for m*rder, while Thomas was charged in August with tampering with evidence.

    Flight attendant smiling with curly hair, close-up portrait related to butt dial arrest and mysterious disappearance.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Day is currently being held in Tarrant County Jail on a $200,000 bond, awaiting further court proceedings. 

    Thomas, for her part, has been released on bond as she faces charges of evidence tampering. Attorneys representing the two have not yet provided comment.

    Soluri’s body has not been recovered yet, though searches have been underway.

    Flight attendant with curly hair in sunlight, connected to a shocking arrest and mysterious disappearance case.

    Image credits: Texomashomepage.com – KFDX, KJTL

    For Soluri’s friends and family, the haunting case has left a painful void. Nez, Soluri’s sister, shared her grief in a comment.

    “It’s been torture. Every other day, I keep dreaming or wishing… maybe she bumped her head, had amnesia, something,” Nez stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Rana Nofal Soluri’s case on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing prayers related to a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Facebook comment by Glenda Taylor saying Crazy people every where on a white background with light blue highlight.

    Comment by Hazel Simmons expressing shock about a wicked man, related to flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance and shocking arrest after a butt dial.

    Comment by Burt Wutter expressing sadness about a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance linked to a butt dial arrest.

    Comment by Jamillah Hobson discussing money as a cause for bad or poor relationship choices with a heart emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing keeping someone locked up related to a shocking arrest after a butt dial.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing prayers for the family in the flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Comment from Ashley discussing how an accidental butt dial led to a shocking arrest in a flight attendant’s disappearance.

    Comment discussing distrust and offering prayers related to flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance and shocking arrest.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a true crime nightmare related to a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Comment expressing grief and frustration over flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance and shocking arrest after butt dial.

    Comment stating butt dial helped solve flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case faster than police.

    Text message conversation screenshot with phrase about mysterious events, related to butt dial and flight attendant disappearance.

    Comment from Cheryl Royce expressing relief about an arrest related to a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Flight attendant’s shocking arrest linked to butt dial during mysterious disappearance investigation.

    Comment text on a white background expressing sympathy for a family in a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Comment text on white background by Chaz Bish about a butt dial leading to shocking arrest in flight attendant’s disappearance

    Comment text expressing sympathy and hope for the flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case resolution.

    ALT text: Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about security cameras in a flight attendant’s mysterious disappearance case.

    Crime
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

