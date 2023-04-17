Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday
Parenting, Relationships

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Recently, a mom’s post shared on the Mumsnet forum caught everyone’s attention and divided opinions.

“My partner has an 8-year-old girl from a previous relationship and we’ve just had a baby (currently 3 months),” the mom explained. “Now, I really want to go on holiday just me, my partner and my baby,” she explained.

The controversy was stirred by the fact that the mom doesn’t want her stepdaughter on her holiday with her. Read on below to find out what the mom had to say about it, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!

A mom caused controversy by claiming she doesn’t want to pay for her stepdaughter  to take her on holiday  together
“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Image credits: Sarah Chai

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Image credits: RODNAE Productions

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Image credits: B0711

The author added more information about the whole situation

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Some people said the mom has a right to spend time with her newborn without her stepdaughter

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Others, however, said she shouldn’t exclude her stepdaughter as it will hurt  her

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Many people thought that the dad should be responsible for paying for his daughter to take her on holiday and not the stepmom

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had the reverse. We never excluded my stepkids... they are my daughter's siblings. My siblings father isn't my father, but they aren't half-siblings... they are siblings. If the OP is trying to drive a wedge between these children, this type of behavior would do that. My wife would never treat her children differently and I would never ask her to... If the roles were reversed, it would be the same. I don't know that I would last with someone who thought that was okay to do with my child...

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea! And for her ninth birthday, you can get the bakery to ice "You're not mine and I don't love you" on her cake.

Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This lady is an a*****e. A stepkid isn't an optional child, you take on all the responsibilities of being a Parent when you become a Step Parent. How much relaxing are you planning on having on vacation with a NEWBORN. Did you know they scream all night long. Take both kids on vacation or you can't afford to go on vacation. Piece of s**t parent.

JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. You don't take all the responsibilities for a child that has both parents?! And you don't become any kind of parent to your partner's children automatically. Especially when the other parent is still in the picture and lives at both places. It is a decision to pay stuff for partner's children but by no means a must. But of course the natural consequence may be that partner won't do some stuff at all, if they can't afford it for their children.

