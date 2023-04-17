“Entertaining An 8-Year-Old Who Is Bored All The Time Is Not My Idea Of Stress-Free”: Mom Refuses To Take Her Stepdaughter On Family Holiday
Recently, a mom’s post shared on the Mumsnet forum caught everyone’s attention and divided opinions.
“My partner has an 8-year-old girl from a previous relationship and we’ve just had a baby (currently 3 months),” the mom explained. “Now, I really want to go on holiday just me, my partner and my baby,” she explained.
The controversy was stirred by the fact that the mom doesn’t want her stepdaughter on her holiday with her. Read on below to find out what the mom had to say about it, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!
We had the reverse. We never excluded my stepkids... they are my daughter's siblings. My siblings father isn't my father, but they aren't half-siblings... they are siblings. If the OP is trying to drive a wedge between these children, this type of behavior would do that. My wife would never treat her children differently and I would never ask her to... If the roles were reversed, it would be the same. I don't know that I would last with someone who thought that was okay to do with my child...
Great idea! And for her ninth birthday, you can get the bakery to ice "You're not mine and I don't love you" on her cake.
This lady is an a*****e. A stepkid isn't an optional child, you take on all the responsibilities of being a Parent when you become a Step Parent. How much relaxing are you planning on having on vacation with a NEWBORN. Did you know they scream all night long. Take both kids on vacation or you can't afford to go on vacation. Piece of s**t parent.
No. You don't take all the responsibilities for a child that has both parents?! And you don't become any kind of parent to your partner's children automatically. Especially when the other parent is still in the picture and lives at both places. It is a decision to pay stuff for partner's children but by no means a must. But of course the natural consequence may be that partner won't do some stuff at all, if they can't afford it for their children.
