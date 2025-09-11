Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Her Late Sister’s Dying Wish: “I’ve Never Wanted Kids”
While it’s horrible to think about, parents do at times need to consider what is going to happen if they pass away when their kids are still young. If one has family around then it is perfect, but, as it turns out, some people would prefer to not take care of kids, even family. Worse, sometimes this only becomes clear when it’s much too late.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to refuse to take in her late sister’s three children, after being named their guardian. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Being named the guardian of someone’s children is a big responsibility
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
But one woman decided that after her sister passed, she wasn’t up for it
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: InterestingParad0x
Some folks needed more information
Many saw her side of things
Others thought she should have communicated this earlier
Some readers expressed sympathy for the position the kids were in
Later she shared an update on what she decided
Image credits: Queenmoonlite35 / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: InterestingParad0x
People applauded her choices
She gave one more update later
Image credits: InterestingParad0x
30
0