Woman Thinks Babysitters Don’t Deserve A Living Wage, Gets A Reality Check From Sibling

Family comes first… but sometimes, they take that a little too literally. We’ve all heard wild family requests, but some demands cross the line into unreasonable or just plain absurd.

Take this story, for example. A woman revealed how her sister, struggling with childcare, suggested she move states to become her full-time nanny. The catch? She wanted her to do it for less than a livable wage. Being childfree by choice, the sister didn’t hesitate to shut that idea down, instantly. Keep scrolling to see how she handled the situation and why so many people online are siding with her.

Babysitting is a time-consuming responsibility that often feels like a full-time job

A woman shared how she laughed off her sister’s unreasonable request to become her nanny

She went into detail about the entire situation and why she refused to take on the role

Working parents often struggle to find the right childcare solution that balances trust, affordability, and availability for their kids

It’s no secret that raising a child can quickly become expensive. From the very first stage, parents are faced with the costs of diapers, formula, and baby gear. As children grow, these expenses shift to school fees, extracurricular activities, and clothing. While the joy of raising a child is priceless, the financial reality is something every parent must face head-on. These ongoing costs can put immense strain on a household budget if not planned carefully in advance.

The challenges increase significantly when both parents are working full-time. Beyond managing careers, they also need to figure out childcare arrangements. This often means hiring babysitters, enrolling children in daycare, or relying on after-school programs. These services, while necessary, can add thousands of dollars annually to a family’s expenses. Balancing work demands with parental duties is a tightrope walk, and without adequate support, many parents find themselves constantly stretched thin both emotionally and financially.

When parents don’t have family or friends to help, they often rely on babysitters or nannies. While necessary, daily babysitting can quickly become one of the largest household expenses. In some cities, the cost of childcare rivals that of rent or a mortgage, creating financial stress. But beyond the cost, many forget that babysitting itself is far from easy: it demands patience, creativity, and constant attention.

To better understand the challenges of babysitting, we spoke with Violeta Carvajal, an engineer by profession who once worked as a babysitter throughout high school and college. “When I was younger and just starting out, I babysat for free for friends and family,” she recalls. “As I gained experience, I began charging for my time and eventually took it on professionally.” Violeta emphasizes how babysitting shaped her sense of responsibility and problem-solving skills, lessons she still applies to her career today.

It’s important to pay babysitters fairly, not only because of the effort involved, but also to value the responsibility they take on when caring for children

According to Violeta, many people underestimate the demands of babysitting. “It looks easy on the surface, but it isn’t,” she explains. “You’re not just sitting around while a child plays. You need to engage them, entertain them, and sometimes even calm their fears.” Keeping a child occupied is no small task, especially with kids who have short attention spans or boundless energy. It requires patience, quick thinking, and a willingness to adapt to changing moods and situations on the spot.

Another challenge babysitters face is ensuring children are fed properly. “Parents often have specific dietary restrictions, allergies, or routines, and you need to follow them closely,” says Violeta. “Some kids throw tantrums about eating, others spill or refuse food altogether, and you have to get creative to keep them nourished.” These mealtime struggles can be exhausting and require not just patience but creativity. Babysitters quickly learn that every child is different and that what works for one may not work for another.

Of course, there’s also the never-ending cycle of cleaning up after children. Toys are scattered, spills happen, and sometimes chaos seems like the norm. “You can’t just let the mess pile up, you’re responsible for maintaining a safe and comfortable environment,” says Violeta. On top of this comes nap time, which is rarely as peaceful as it sounds. Some children fight sleep altogether, while others wake up cranky. Babysitters must juggle these situations with patience and consistency.

Ultimately, Violeta emphasizes that patience is the most important skill for anyone caring for children. “Babysitting isn’t just about watching kids, it’s about problem-solving, staying calm under stress, and adapting to whatever comes your way.” While it can be rewarding, it is also emotionally and physically draining work.

In this particular case, it seemed like the author’s sister wasn’t fully prepared to handle all the costs and realities that come with childcare. This raises the question: was it fair to expect others to carry that burden?

People online supported her and even shared their own stories of family expecting free childcare

