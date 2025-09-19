Man Expects Ex To Pay Half For House Renovations After Getting Dumped, She Doesn’t Think It’s Fair
Breakups are rarely simple. Emotions run high, feelings get bruised—it’s a lot. And if the people involved were living together, things get even harder. On top of the heartbreak, there’s the awkward business of packing up your belongings, figuring out shared expenses, and dealing with all the messy details no one wants to face.
That’s exactly what one woman found herself going through. While still in the relationship, her partner decided to renovate their home, and she agreed to cover half the costs. But they broke up before she paid her share. Now that she’s moved out and won’t benefit from the upgrades, she refuses to pay. Her ex, understandably, is upset.
So, who’s in the right here? Should she still pay, or is it fair to walk away?
While the woman was living together with her partner, she promised to cover half the renovation costs of their shared home
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)
But they broke up before she paid, and after moving out, she no longer thinks she should
Image credits: forson_in (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Cuppatealover
Image credits: gorynvd (not the actual photo)
The author later shared more details in the comments
Readers were divided: some argued it wasn’t the woman’s responsibility, while others insisted she should pay her share
In a follow-up, she revealed the choice she ultimately made
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
wtf, sure she can pay 1.5k and take all the floors and white goods with her. that's the only option i'd offer
No matter what you believe, from a legal stand point she just admitted they agreed to split everything 50/50 when she moved in. She did that under no duress and in a very public format. She is legally responsible for 50% of the expenses that were accrued or planned on or prior to her move in date from that admission. Any expenses after that date are still debatable, but she owes at least that by her own admission.
I agree with you inasmuch that she should pay 50%. However, she should then be able to take with her items adding up to the amount she paid for.
She's then entitled to 50% of the value of the shared assets. So any financial settlement would be based on the original cost, the amount of use she got from the upgrades, and their depreciated value. In practice no, she should just walk away from it all.
I agree about the pragmatic approach of walking away as an option. To be scrupulously fair, she should pay him for 8 months' use of the white goods, blinds and flooring.
If she had paid on time /at the moment, would she have gotten anything back when moving out? She should have approached it business like. How long would this stuff last before it would be replaced? Say it's supposed to last ten years. That's 150 a year, which is about 12 a month. She lived there about 4 months? So pay 1500-het the remaining months back (1452). So she owes like 48.
You’re forgetting an important part of the verbal contract, it was made based on the expectation that they were both going to live there and continue to do so. Had she paid her half, she would be legally entitled to ~50% of the shared investment when they split up; less depreciation of assets over a 6-7 month period. As it stands, she has no claim on those assets nor is she going to enjoy the benefits of them. Whereas her former partner will continue to enjoy those benefits for as long as he lives there. I don’t have any experience of small claims but I imagine that a judge would take these facts into consideration and, at most, order her to pay a proportion of the costs based on standard asset depreciation according to accounting principles. If I recall correctly, white goods are depreciated over 3 years, while the floor would probably be depreciated over 10-15 years as there’s little expectation of it being replaced in a shorter time frame. If we assume a 50/50 split of expenditure on new floor and domestic appliances, she would owe somewhere between £160-190. Then we get the update that she claims to have only lived in the property for 3 weeks! At this point, I’m totally at a loss to understand any of the time frames given. Which, sorry, calls into question the validity of this post. Not quite willing to call BS post for internet points but there’s a ton of hot button issues that make it seem contrived.
Only if he takes her to court. Which has it's own associated costs that must be paid upfront. Otherwise he's just SOL.
wtf, sure she can pay 1.5k and take all the floors and white goods with her. that's the only option i'd offer
No matter what you believe, from a legal stand point she just admitted they agreed to split everything 50/50 when she moved in. She did that under no duress and in a very public format. She is legally responsible for 50% of the expenses that were accrued or planned on or prior to her move in date from that admission. Any expenses after that date are still debatable, but she owes at least that by her own admission.
I agree with you inasmuch that she should pay 50%. However, she should then be able to take with her items adding up to the amount she paid for.
She's then entitled to 50% of the value of the shared assets. So any financial settlement would be based on the original cost, the amount of use she got from the upgrades, and their depreciated value. In practice no, she should just walk away from it all.
I agree about the pragmatic approach of walking away as an option. To be scrupulously fair, she should pay him for 8 months' use of the white goods, blinds and flooring.
If she had paid on time /at the moment, would she have gotten anything back when moving out? She should have approached it business like. How long would this stuff last before it would be replaced? Say it's supposed to last ten years. That's 150 a year, which is about 12 a month. She lived there about 4 months? So pay 1500-het the remaining months back (1452). So she owes like 48.
You’re forgetting an important part of the verbal contract, it was made based on the expectation that they were both going to live there and continue to do so. Had she paid her half, she would be legally entitled to ~50% of the shared investment when they split up; less depreciation of assets over a 6-7 month period. As it stands, she has no claim on those assets nor is she going to enjoy the benefits of them. Whereas her former partner will continue to enjoy those benefits for as long as he lives there. I don’t have any experience of small claims but I imagine that a judge would take these facts into consideration and, at most, order her to pay a proportion of the costs based on standard asset depreciation according to accounting principles. If I recall correctly, white goods are depreciated over 3 years, while the floor would probably be depreciated over 10-15 years as there’s little expectation of it being replaced in a shorter time frame. If we assume a 50/50 split of expenditure on new floor and domestic appliances, she would owe somewhere between £160-190. Then we get the update that she claims to have only lived in the property for 3 weeks! At this point, I’m totally at a loss to understand any of the time frames given. Which, sorry, calls into question the validity of this post. Not quite willing to call BS post for internet points but there’s a ton of hot button issues that make it seem contrived.
Only if he takes her to court. Which has it's own associated costs that must be paid upfront. Otherwise he's just SOL.
