Woman Refuses To Watch Sister Again After Family Claims She “Broke Her Leg”

Being accused of something you didn’t do is an awful feeling. It gets even worse if the thing you’re blamed for is particularly horrible, like hurting someone you love. And if your accuser is unwilling to even listen to your side of the story? Well, that’s bound to damage your relationship with them.

Redditor u/Electrical-Night-388 recently asked the ‘Dusty Thunder’ subreddit for advice about a sensitive subject. She wondered whether she was wrong to refuse to ever babysit her sister again, a year after her mother falsely blamed her for breaking the little one’s leg. Scroll down to read the full story and to see the internet’s take on things. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Babysitting is a very responsible job. Despite your best efforts, however, accidents can and do happen from time to time

Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A young woman shared how her mom falsely blamed her for hurting her sister the last time she babysat her

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Electrical-Night-388

Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Clear and direct communication can be very powerful. If someone is trampling over your boundaries, you need to speak up

Communication is one of the most significant tools in your arsenal. We don’t want to sound cheesy, but being able to communicate your wants and needs clearly is one of the subtlest but most powerful superpowers anyone can have.

Another mundane but vital superpower is being able to enforce healthy boundaries with anyone. Starting with strangers and coworkers, and then even with family and friends.

The fact of the matter is that nobody is a mind reader (even if they sometimes feel like they are). So, if there’s something bothering you about a person’s attitude, you need to directly address the issue.

The odds are that the other person won’t magically be aware of your needs and feelings about something unless you spell it out to them. It’s also healthier to tackle the issue head-on (albeit in a semi-friendly way) instead of staying silent and letting things fester.

For example, if you’re uncomfortable with doing somebody favors, like babysitting, after a traumatic incident, then you need to let them know. Similarly, if somebody’s accusing you of horrible things, you need to stand your ground, speak up, defend your innocence, and let them know that what they’re doing won’t fly.

The other person has to be on the same page as you. They need to know what behavior you find unacceptable. They should also understand that if they continue ignoring your boundaries, there will be consequences.

For example, you could explain to them that if they keep blaming you for something awful that you never did, you’ll spend less time with them or stop doing favors for them entirely.

“Respectfully setting boundaries about your personal life can ensure a healthy family dynamic and teach you how to communicate your needs,” Charlie Health says, explaining why boundaries are so important.

“Setting boundaries with your parents is an opportunity to become more independent, own your values and beliefs, and establish guidelines on how you’d like to be treated by others.”

Image credits: BĀBI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Protecting your boundaries isn’t something to feel guilty about. You need to prioritize your well-being

What’s more, these clear boundaries can help you put your well-being first, avoid being co-dependent, and navigate conflict in a healthy way.

It’s vital to remember that you, as an individual, have the right to be treated with respect, prioritize your needs, make mistakes, not meet people’s unreasonable expectations, and say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ without feeling guilty.

According to Charlie Health, some unhealthy family dynamics, where better boundaries could be needed, include the following situations:

You feel responsible for your parents’ well-being and for fixing their problems;

Your parents feel entitled to know everything about your life or give out unsolicited advice;

You don’t know how to avoid conflict with your relatives;

Your parents are so influential that you find it hard to develop a sense of self;

Your parents guilt or shame you for the choices you make that give you more freedom.

If the situation is particularly tense, you can always reach out to someone you trust in your life, like a friend, colleague, relative, or other authority figure, for advice. What’s more, therapy can also be incredibly beneficial, whether you go see a licensed professional alone or with your parents.

What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Do you think the author of the post was right to ignore her mother’s request to babysit her sister? What would you have done if you were in her shoes and were accused of hurting her sister? How do you maintain healthy boundaries with your family? Share your take in the comments.

