Woman Wants Colleague To Babysit Her Kids When It’s Their Day Off, And It’s Not Even A Paid Gig

Unless you’re Clark Kent or Diana Prince, you’re probably not a superhero in secret. And that means that you’ve got limits and need proper rest like pretty much every other human being on Earth. However, maintaining a healthy work/life balance can be tougher than you think. For one, there are bound to be colleagues who ignore your boundaries and try to get you to work more than you should. All because they feel entitled to your time and effort.

That’s what happened to internet user u/NahliaBelle, whose vent went viral on the Entitled People subreddit. She shared how her coworker tried to pressure her into babysitting on her day off… completely for free. Check out the full story below, including how the net reacted to such a delulu request.

Being a nanny is a real job that requires real pay. Just because you enjoy what you do doesn’t mean that you should be forced to work for free

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A professional nanny shared how her coworker tried to guilt-trip her into working for her. For free! On a weekend, no less…

Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NahliaBelle

It’s unfair and unethical to demand free services from professionals because you don’t think their jobs require a lot of effort

One of the most pervasive myths about work is that you can’t burn out when doing something you’re passionate about. It’s plainly false. You can certainly become chronically exhausted doing something you love.

Another frustrating fact is that, depending on your line of work, some people expect you to do what you’re good at for free. Simply because you enjoy it. It’s not just babysitters that get looked down on by some people—artists and various creatives often have to deal with this, too.

Some people are so entitled that they want some professionals to do their jobs for free. They sometimes claim that their work is ‘easy,’ so they shouldn’t have to pay. But there’s a certain irony here. At the same time, those same entitled individuals desperately want or need the service provided by those same professionals that they don’t want to pay.

Just like you wouldn’t ever consider pressuring a doctor, lawyer, or financial broker to work for free, you shouldn’t ever expect someone to babysit, cook, clean, draw, write, etc. for you for no reward. If you need someone’s professional services, they need to be paid fairly for fair work.

Now, they might choose to give you a discount or be more flexible if you’re a close friend or colleague… but don’t automatically assume that’ll happen. Whatever you do, be polite. And if they tell you ‘no,’ respect their decision instead of pressuring them further.

Of course, it’s one thing to say that someone should enforce healthy boundaries; it’s another thing entirely to actually do it yourself. Telling someone ‘no’ can be awkward and uncomfortable and make you feel guilty even if it’s the right thing to do.

Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Everyone deserves proper rest. You shouldn’t feel guilty for protecting your boundaries and work/life balance

Having someone disturb you when you’re supposed to be off from work is annoying and gets in the way of your plans. Time magazine suggests that workers let their colleagues and bosses know in advance when they’ll be off and whom to reach out to if there’s something urgent.

In the worst-case scenario, you can tell them that they can reach out to you, too, but that you’ll respond within 24 hours or so. That way, you won’t feel as much pressure to be in ‘work mode’ when you’re supposed to be resting.

Industrial-organizational psychology practitioner Amy Cooper Hakim told Time that if you still feel guilty or worried that you’ll look bad in a work context, you should repeat this to yourself: “I respect myself enough to grant myself this opportunity to take a break. I deserve it.”

Allowing your colleagues to get proper rest and respecting their work/life balance makes sense from a business leadership perspective, too. Workers who are well-rested, full of energy, properly supported, treated with dignity, and in control of their lives are bound to be more motivated and efficient. And that, in turn, should drive profits.

Indeed explains that setting boundaries at work allows employees to be more productive, lowers work-related stress, reduces the risk of burnout, and sets an example for other staff members. This, hopefully, results in a healthier and happier workplace culture.

The story quickly went viral. At the time of writing, it boasts 17k upvotes and also garnered 350 comments from various redditors. Unfortunately, moderators have suspended the author’s account, so we were unable to reach out to her for further comment.

What’s your take on the bizarre situation, dear Pandas? How would you have handled things if you were in the author’s shoes? Has anyone ever had the audacity to try to get you to work for them for free on your day off? Have you ever been pressured to babysit for free? How do you protect your work/life balance? Let us know in the comments below.

Quite a few readers were flabbergasted by how entitled the author’s colleague was. Here’s how they reacted to the drama

