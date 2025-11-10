MIL Offers To Make Morning Coffee For DIL, Ignores Instructions After She Demands Fancy Recipe

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
If seasonal depression has your eyelids feeling heavier with each day, coffee is probably your best friend. And you’re not in bad company: two-thirds (66%) of Americans drink coffee every day, with one person consuming three cups on average per day.
Everyone has a personal coffee order, but should we demand that our family members make us fancy concoctions? This daughter-in-law might’ve just made that mistake when she misunderstood her MIL’s offer to make her coffee in the mornings and demanded a barista-level drink with foamed milk, syrups, and fancy coffee beans.
RELATED:
An MIL got into a fight with her daughter-in-law over coffee
Glass of morning coffee with foam and chocolate sprinkles on a wooden table next to a newspaper and spoon
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
3