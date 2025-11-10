Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Offers To Make Morning Coffee For DIL, Ignores Instructions After She Demands Fancy Recipe
Layered morning coffee in a glass mug with foam and cocoa powder, next to a newspaper on a wooden table.
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Offers To Make Morning Coffee For DIL, Ignores Instructions After She Demands Fancy Recipe

Kornelija Viečaitė
If seasonal depression has your eyelids feeling heavier with each day, coffee is probably your best friend. And you’re not in bad company: two-thirds (66%) of Americans drink coffee every day, with one person consuming three cups on average per day.

Everyone has a personal coffee order, but should we demand that our family members make us fancy concoctions? This daughter-in-law might’ve just made that mistake when she misunderstood her MIL’s offer to make her coffee in the mornings and demanded a barista-level drink with foamed milk, syrups, and fancy coffee beans.

RELATED:

    An MIL got into a fight with her daughter-in-law over coffee

    Glass of morning coffee with foam and chocolate sprinkles on a wooden table next to a newspaper and spoon

    Image credits: Getty Images / unpslash (not the actual photo)

    The MIL offered to make her a cup, but received a Starbucks-level order

    Text post about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand.

    Text excerpt describing a mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee for daughter-in-law despite ignored instructions and demands for a fancy recipe.

    Mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee for daughter-in-law, ignoring her fancy recipe instructions.

    Text excerpt about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL, ignoring specific coffee instructions after a fancy recipe demand.

    MIL offers to make morning coffee for DIL but ignores detailed instructions after demand for fancy recipe.

    Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law arguing in kitchen over morning coffee preparation and recipe instructions.

    Image credits: macniak / envato (not the actual photo)

    MIL offers to make morning coffee for DIL but ignores instructions after she demands a fancy coffee recipe, causing tension.

    Text conversation about making morning coffee and feeling conflicted about hospitality and instructions from daughter-in-law.

    Image credits: DiamondOwn8686

    "You're hosts, not staff," people in the comments sided with the MIL

    Comment on a social media post, discussing a mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee for daughter-in-law but ignoring her fancy recipe instructions.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring fancy recipe requests.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL and ignoring fancy recipe instructions.

    Commenter explaining the social contract for making coffee and criticizing the daughter-in-law's fancy recipe demand.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL, ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing making coffee, advising to keep routine and give coffee instructions to son for his wife.

    Comment on MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL, ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand shared in online forum.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee and ignoring recipe instructions.

    Comment from user Expensive_Excuse_597 advising not to make morning coffee for MIL or DIL after ignoring instructions.

    Comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring fancy recipe instructions and causing conflict.

    Comment from Reddit user discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL and ignoring her recipe demands.

    Comment about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring requests for a fancy coffee recipe.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee for daughter-in-law but ignoring her fancy recipe demand.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL and ignoring recipe instructions.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL making morning coffee for DIL and ignoring fancy recipe instructions after demand.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL making morning coffee for DIL and ignoring fancy recipe instructions.

    Comment about MIL offering to make morning coffee despite DIL demanding a fancy coffee recipe, highlighting family respect issues.

    Comment about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after she demands fancy recipe.

    Comment about MIL offering morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after demand for fancy recipe.

    Comment text about MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after demand for fancy recipe.

    Others thought both women were being unreasonable

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mother-in-law making morning coffee for daughter-in-law despite recipe demands.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL despite fancy recipe demands and ignoring instructions.

    Comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand.

    Comment discussing MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL but ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand.

    Comment on MIL offering to make morning coffee for DIL, ignoring instructions after fancy recipe demand, discussing family tension issues.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a mother-in-law offering to make morning coffee for daughter-in-law, ignoring recipe instructions.

    Family
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    What do you think ?
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited)

    As someone who does her own fancy coffee: expecting more than milk and a common sweetener of choice is wacked. Even if they offered .edit: maybe stronger/weaker is another valid option

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    What i am tired of is the " lets present both side as a testament to journalistic integrity" bs.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Just make a can of coffee. If DIL wants a fancier coffee, she can make it herself. People are so spoiled these days.

