Con Artist Karen Stopped In Her Tracks By Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Who Finds Loopholes In Her Story

If you were served the wrong or a poor quality order in a cafe or restaurant, then contacting the staff with a complaint or demanding compensation would definitely be the right decision. And thousands of people around the whole world regularly do this – well, we actually have many stories confirming this.

But there are also completely opposite situations – when an entitled person simply wants to ‘outplay the system,’ trying to get a concession, a discount, or even free food from the establishment by just loudly complaining. Without actually having any right to do so. As it happened in the story from the user u/billyrko1987, which we will tell you today.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post was once standing in line at Dunkin’ Donuts when some enraged lady rushed there

Image credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr (not the actual photo)

She started ranting about her wrong order, but without any food with her – only a piece of paper in her fist

Image credits: billyrko1987

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The older employee went to her, and she threatened to call corporate because of them all doing their job poorly

Image credits: billyrko1987

Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, the author noticed the company name on her receipt and decided to intervene

Image credits: billyrko1987

It turned out that the receipt was issued by Home Depot, so the lady had to leave ashamed

This story took place when the Original Poster (OP) was standing in line for their order at Dunkin’ Donuts. Suddenly, some enraged lady tried to break through to the register, waving a piece of paper clenched in her fist. Judging by her screams, she was livid about a wrong order, and at the same time, she didn’t mince words at all – about the food, and about the staff as well.

At the same time, she didn’t have any food with her, only that piece of paper, resembling a receipt. An employee came out to the lady – an older gentleman, who tried to listen to her attentively, despite all her indignant screams. He asked if she had a receipt, and she shoved the paper under his nose, and then immediately began to scream again that she would call corporate about them all doing their job horribly.

But then an unexpected twist awaited her in the form of the original poster, who briefly saw the name of the company on this hapless receipt. And the author decided to intervene – fortunately, with 20 years’ experience in retail and customer service, they had seen a lot. Like clients who were far from always right. In general, the OP politely asked: “Ma’am, do you know what the name of this place is?”

She angrily waved her hand, saying she knew, but the original poster was now as invincible as Thanos. They firmly and loudly reminded her that this was a Dunkin’ Donuts, and her receipt had been issued by Home Depot. She just threw the crumpled receipt at the feet of that gentleman and stormed out. And when the OP saw her again in the parking lot and she gave them the finger, they felt that they had done a truly good deed.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Sometimes this happens when a person tries to unfairly get any compensation from an establishment for something they didn’t order at all,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, the administrator of the UNIT Cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for comment here. “And in such cases, we really try to just calmly react to all these shouts, not to succumb to any provocations.”

“The thing is, people try to hide their wrong receipt behind shouting, threats and noise. The more noise, the more confusion and chaos – the more likely they will succeed. Either because of the inexperience of the employee, or because of their desire to just stop it all as soon as possible.”

“I think in the described case, this lady would’ve failed anyway – since the employee calmly and attentively listened to her, without giving in to panic. But in any case, it’s great that another customer intervened and stopped her. Corporate solidarity and some common sense work real miracles, don’t they?” Vlad sums up.

People in the comments also agreed that this woman just wanted to deceive the staff and get a free meal. However, some readers wittily noted that she was right in some ways – because they don’t like the food at Home Depot either. Regardless, the commenters massively supported the OP in this action. By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever encountered anything similar?

Many commenters agreed that she just wanted to have a free meal and praised the author for bringing her into the light

