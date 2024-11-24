Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Wore White To My Wedding”: Bride Changes Niece’s Dress Color In Photos, Sparks Outrage
Occasions, Wedding

“She Wore White To My Wedding”: Bride Changes Niece’s Dress Color In Photos, Sparks Outrage

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding day is meant to be one of the most special moments of your life, filled with joy, love, and memories you’ll cherish forever. And for this bride, it was almost perfect—except for one small hiccup. Her teenage niece turned up wearing a white dress.

Instead of making a scene, the bride decided to quietly photoshop the dress to a different color in the family photos. What seemed like a simple solution, however, sparked a whole new family drama.

Read the full story below and don’t miss our conversation with Jo Hayes, a world-leading etiquette expert, on how delicate occasions like these can be handled with grace.

More info: Reddit

The bride’s special day took a hit when her niece wore white to the wedding

Image credits: Juliano Astc / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So, she photoshopped the outfit in the family photos—but not without drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DesignedBasic

Expert advice

Jo Hayes, a world-leading etiquette expert, consultant, lifestyle commentator, and founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, spoke with Bored Panda about how to approach occasions like these with care and thoughtfulness.

“This is something of a challenging situation to call, etiquette-wise, but I will make a call, erring towards the side of the bride,” she said.

In many cultures, it’s considered both poor manners and disrespectful for guests to arrive in white at a wedding. This isn’t just tradition; it’s a fundamental rule of wedding etiquette. “The bride wears white—this is her day, and the groom’s, of course. Guests do not want to steal an inch of her spotlight,” Hayes explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Omelnickiy / Envato (not the actual photo)

“Now, we must not be legalistic here—elements of white in a guest’s outfit are completely fine. White panelling on a dress, for instance, is absolutely acceptable. Just as long as it’s not all white, and doesn’t resemble, in any way, a bridal gown, you’ll be good,” she clarified.

However, in this case, the niece’s choice of an all-white dress was clearly a misstep. “Surely she knew about the ‘don’t wear white to a wedding’ rule,” Hayes remarked. “In cultures where it’s a ‘rule,’ it’s widely known—even among teenagers.”

“Did this teen not discuss her outfit with another member of the family before the big day, such as her own mother, and have one of them advise her against it? Given that she’s a teenager, I find this a little difficult to believe. If they knew what she was planning to wear, someone should have intervened,” she noted.

Hayes suggested the bride could have approached the situation differently by having a conversation with her niece about what happened. “She could sit down with her niece—and possibly the niece’s mother—and explain kindly, calmly, but clearly, why the choice of a white dress was upsetting,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She could explain that this is a well-known, though often unspoken, wedding etiquette rule that guests shouldn’t wear white, and that she didn’t want the photos to reflect this,” Hayes added.

“She could have told the niece that she would be photoshopping the color of her dress in the photos and perhaps ask if the niece had a preference for the new color,” Hayes said. “That way, it could be a collaborative approach, hopefully satisfying for everyone.”

Image credits: drazenphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

But what if the niece refused to cooperate? Hayes reassured that the bride would still have the right to move forward with her decision. “If the niece is resistant and refuses to come on board, I would encourage the bride to go ahead and photoshop anyway. She’s done all she can to inform the niece of her intentions and invite her to be part of the solution. If the niece doesn’t agree, so be it.”

In this disagreement, Hayes would like the niece to remember that this is the bride’s special day, not hers. “I’d advise the niece to offer grace and acquiesce to her aunt’s desires in this instance. Perhaps there’s a gorgeous color on the photoshop app that would make the dress look even better,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the bride, Hayes offered a valuable perspective: “Hold this situation very loosely. In the grand scheme of things, this is not a big deal. It’s in holding things, situations, people, and expectations too tightly that causes human misery.”

“Don’t let this small annoyance ruin what was, I’m sure, a beautiful occasion. Focus on the joy of marrying the love of your life—choose joy, and keep choosing it.”

In the replies, the woman shared that she was ready to let it go—until she saw the photos

Many readers sided with the bride, praising her for how she handled things

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, felt she overreacted

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

6

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't wear white unless you're the bride. Full stop. End of discussion. She's well within her rights to do what she wants with her photos too. It's her money. If she wanted to photoshop bunny ears on all her guests she'd be well with her rights. And FFS, the white dress thing was NEVER ABOUT VIRGINITY. I don't know who started that nonsense but white dresses became popular because of Queen Victoria. Everyone wanted to dress like the freakin queen and the dress itself was a symbol of her support of British lace makers iirc. I seriously don't know who co-opted this tradition into purity BS but that's NOT why white dresses became the norm.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jilleckhart avatar
JE
JE
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And we’re talking about a kid, not an adult. How did a teenager look more like a bride than a 30 year-old? Also, could this family afford another dress? Maybe that was the one nice dress she had.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I was like - maybe we should start getting over this white dress cräp. It’s not relevant these days and she’s a kid 😝

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
adam_81 avatar
Adz86
Adz86
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love these people angry at s**t like this at their wedding. Lol doesn't bode well for a marriage if your focus is on this instead of marrying someone you apparently love.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
hjsayen avatar
Bowtechie
Bowtechie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't wear white unless you're the bride. Full stop. End of discussion. She's well within her rights to do what she wants with her photos too. It's her money. If she wanted to photoshop bunny ears on all her guests she'd be well with her rights. And FFS, the white dress thing was NEVER ABOUT VIRGINITY. I don't know who started that nonsense but white dresses became popular because of Queen Victoria. Everyone wanted to dress like the freakin queen and the dress itself was a symbol of her support of British lace makers iirc. I seriously don't know who co-opted this tradition into purity BS but that's NOT why white dresses became the norm.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jilleckhart avatar
JE
JE
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And we’re talking about a kid, not an adult. How did a teenager look more like a bride than a 30 year-old? Also, could this family afford another dress? Maybe that was the one nice dress she had.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I was like - maybe we should start getting over this white dress cräp. It’s not relevant these days and she’s a kid 😝

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
adam_81 avatar
Adz86
Adz86
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love these people angry at s**t like this at their wedding. Lol doesn't bode well for a marriage if your focus is on this instead of marrying someone you apparently love.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda