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Kids who grow up in blended families might experience unequal treatment. Their stepparent and their family might treat them differently, but they may also face economic disadvantages. Research shows that economic inequality can happen in the same household and is more prevalent in blended families.

After their dad got married, two kids felt it was unfair that their stepsister was being spoiled by her rich aunt. She would pay for her private school, take her on vacations to Disney, buy her other things, etc. Their dad felt that his kids deserved the same attention, but the aunt thought otherwise. She wasn’t related to them, and the kids were strangers to her – why would she spend her money on them?

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A rich woman spoiled her niece by paying for her private school, vacations, and other things

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After her mom got remarried, the niece’s stepsiblings felt entitled to the same treatment as well

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ok_Sir_8922

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“I barely see the stepsiblings now,” the aunt justified her stance

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Commenters sided with the aunt: “Those kids are not your responsibility”

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However, some felt that she was the jerk: “You’re making two kids feel bad”

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