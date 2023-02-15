Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Turns To Internet For Support After Her ‘Harmless’ Joke About A Friend Was Misunderstood, Receives No Mercy
Woman Turns To Internet For Support After Her ‘Harmless’ Joke About A Friend Was Misunderstood, Receives No Mercy

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words shall never hurt me.” We’ve all heard the saying, but some people would argue it’s not correct. Words are powerful. It’s so important to mind what you say. Even when you’re making jokes.

Redditor u/blueisnotcreative proved that certain remarks can be incredibly hurtful. She asked the AITA community if she’s a jerk for joking about her formerly overweight friend. He didn’t find her ‘humor’ to be very funny. Neither did the members of the online group, who made sure to share their honest thoughts in the comments.

Words can be hurtful, even if said as a joke, especially when it comes to sensitive topics, such as body image

Woman made a joke about her formerly overweight friend, and he didn’t seem to be too entertained by her ‘humor’

Members of the online community condemned the woman’s jokes unanimously

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
WOW, I agree with all the comments made by redditors ...

5
5points
StevieLove
StevieLove
Community Member
YTA… James can do much better than for a friend

1
1point
rob
rob
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The audacity to go online and look for support. Any decent human would immediately see they were in the wrong and apologize to their friend.

0
0points
