Woman Turns To Internet For Support After Her ‘Harmless’ Joke About A Friend Was Misunderstood, Receives No Mercy

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words shall never hurt me.” We’ve all heard the saying, but some people would argue it’s not correct. Words are powerful. It’s so important to mind what you say. Even when you’re making jokes.

Redditor u/blueisnotcreative proved that certain remarks can be incredibly hurtful. She asked the AITA community if she’s a jerk for joking about her formerly overweight friend. He didn’t find her ‘humor’ to be very funny. Neither did the members of the online group, who made sure to share their honest thoughts in the comments.

Words can be hurtful, even if said as a joke, especially when it comes to sensitive topics, such as body image

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Woman made a joke about her formerly overweight friend, and he didn’t seem to be too entertained by her ‘humor’

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: blueisnotcreative

Members of the online community condemned the woman’s jokes unanimously