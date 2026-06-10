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Scammers are truly the lowest of the low. They are the people who look at a perfectly ordinary situation and see an opportunity to extract money from someone who does not deserve it. Insurance fraud, fake injuries, manufactured accidents, the creativity that goes into some of these schemes would be almost impressive if it were not so deeply despicable.

And the ones who target public services, draining money that belongs to every taxpayer, are a special kind of awful. Like one mother and daughter duo who decided a dented BMW was their ticket to a brand new car courtesy of the local council. That was, until a clever neighbor decided that he wasn’t going to stand by and watch them pull off another ridiculous move.

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Image credits: EugenePetrunin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One sneaky mother and daughter duo thought they could scam the local council out of thousands for their dented BMW

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Image credits: Harrison Haines / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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They claimed that the bin lorry had dented their car, and they also demanded that the driver needed to be fired

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Image credits: andy_dean_photography / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The council representative was about to write them a check for £3000 before a nosy neighbor stepped in

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Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The neighbor pointed out that it was impossible for the lorry to have caused the damage, as the dent was on the opposite side of the car

Image credits: Rooroolaboo

The councilman quickly got in his car and drove away, and the bin men didn’t react kindly either

The street in question has only one way in. The other end is a primary school and a small roundabout. Here, the bin men come every week, and they are lovely. They help with recycling and put the bins back. One day, a commotion broke out outside, and the entire street, being a collection of self-described nosy neighbors, came out to watch.

An entitled daughter was standing next to her mother beside a BMW with a significant dent on the left hand side, screaming at a timid man with glasses who had been sent by the council to handle the complaint. The story was that the bin lorry had clipped the car on its way out of the street and the driver had not noticed. The demand was a new BMW and the driver’s immediate dismissal.

The timid man had been authorized to offer £1000 as a goodwill gesture but that was not enough. His supervisor bumped it up to £1500. Still not enough. The daughter said she would consider £3000, provided the driver was also fired. The timid man was on the phone again, the mother was declaring herself a person of importance, and a new BMW was looking like a genuine possibility.

Then, a neighbor watching from the pavement tapped the timid man on the shoulder and asked one question: should the dent not be on the other side? Because there was only one way into the street, which meant the right hand side of the car would have been facing the lorry. And in the United Kingdom, everyone drives on the left, which makes the physics of the claimed collision completely impossible.

The timid man put his phone away, got in his car, and drove away without another word. The mother and daughter stood open-mouthed on the pavement. The bin men, having heard the whole story, became considerably less forgiving about the recycling from that point forward.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

What this mother and daughter attempted was flat-out fraud, which sits comfortably under the broader umbrella of micro fraud, the kind of scam that individual perpetrators tend to dismiss as harmless because the victim is a faceless institution rather than a person. It is not harmless.

National statistics reveal that fraudulent claims against local authorities cost public services an estimated one to ten billion pounds annually in the UK alone. That money comes from taxpayers, funds bin collections, maintains roads, and pays for the services that the same people committing the fraud rely on every single day.

Had they succeeded, the consequences for the council would have been real and tangible. For them personally, the consequences of being caught are also significant. Defrauding a UK local council out of £3000 carries mandatory full repayment, financial penalties of up to £1500 on top of that, and a genuine risk of criminal prosecution.

They were not attempting a victimless, cheeky shortcut. They were attempting a crime that would have cost an innocent driver his job and drained public money for a dent that had nothing to do with the bin lorry. The reason micro fraud persists is precisely because people underestimate both its impact and its detectability.

In this case, the detection required no forensic investigation, no CCTV review, and no legal process. It required one neighbor who paid attention in driving lessons and knew which side of the road the bin lorry would have been on. Sometimes, the most effective fraud prevention is just someone standing on a pavement asking the obvious question that nobody else thought to ask out loud.

Would you have stepped in if you saw this going down? Tell us which way your moral compass points in the comments!

Commenters were reveling in their foiled plans, saying that karma will eventually bite you in the backside