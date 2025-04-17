Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Loses Her Life From Cryotherapy Session Sparking Concerns About Dangers Of Treatment
Health, News

Woman Loses Her Life From Cryotherapy Session Sparking Concerns About Dangers Of Treatment

A woman in Paris, France, lost her life following a nitrogen leak during a cryotherapy session, raising concerns about the dangers of this holistic treatment promoted on social media.

The tragedy occurred on Monday (April 14) at the On Air gym on the Boulevard Voltaire in Paris.

A 29-year-old gym employee was reportedly supervising a 34-year-old client in the cryotherapy tank when nitrogen replaced the oxygen in the room, causing both women to collapse.

Highlights
  • A 29-year-old woman has lost her life while supervising a client in a cryotherapy tank at a gym in Paris, France.
  • The woman asphyxiated following a nitrogen leak, a gas commonly used in this treatment.
  • The client, along with three people who attempted to revive the woman, has been hospitalized.

Nitrogen is an odorless and colorless gas that is commonly used in cryotherapy treatments.

    A woman lost her life at a gym in Paris following a nitrogen leak during a cryotherapy session
    French flag waving against a blue sky, symbolizing national pride and unity.

    Image credits: Anthony Choren / Unsplash

    Both women went into cardiorespiratory arrest after exposure to the gas. Emergency services arrived at the gym before 6:30 p.m. local time but were unable to revive the employee, who reportedly suffocated.

    The client is fighting for their life at the nearby Lariboisière hospital.

    Three people who attempted to revive the employee were also hospitalized.

    All 150 people at the gym were evacuated following the accident. The facility has been closed indefinitely.

    Fitness center exterior raising concerns about cryotherapy dangers.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The Paris prosecutor’s office said the gym and authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal accident.

    “An autopsy and toxicology analysis will be carried out to determine the precise cause of d*ath,” a spokesperson said, as per CBS News.

    AFP journalists present at the scene saw a body covered with a white sheet being carried out of the gym.

    Cryotherapy is an increasingly popular treatment in which patients expose their bodies to subfreezing temperatures, between -166°F and -230°F (-110 °C and -145 °C) inside a walk-in chamber.

    The 29-year-old, a gym employee, was supervising  a client in the cryotherapy tank when nitrogen replaced the oxygen in the room

    Sign above a gym entrance at night, highlighting treatment dangers.

    Image credits: onairfitness_parisvoltaire / Instagram

    Advocates promote the treatment for reducing muscle soreness, stress, pain related to rheumatoid arthritis, and different skin conditions.

    Several actors, models, and athletes, including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lewis Hamilton, have turned to cryotherapy as an alternative to ice packs and cold water baths.

    However, many experts advise against its use, warning that more research is needed to fully understand its short- and long-term effects.

    The European Industrial Gases Association cited how nitrogen could cause the risk of “oxygen depletion and potential asphyxiation,” as well as cold burns (frostbites).

    Smiling woman entering a cryotherapy chamber, highlighting treatment dangers concerns.

    Image credits: CryoBuilt Everest / Usplash (not the actual photo)

    “Open cryo-cabins are cooled by injecting liquid nitrogen via a cold gas generator or directly into the open cryocabin. Inside the cabin, the oxygen concentration then decreases drastically,” a 2018 report reads.

    “The low oxygen concentrations could endanger the life of the occupant due to the risk of asphyxiation.

    “If not properly extracted from the cabin and from the room with the cryosauna, the cold gaseous nitrogen can result in a depletion of the oxygen concentration in and around the cryo-cabin.

    “The occupant can feel well in this oxygen depleted atmosphere, but can quickly lose consciousness and could d*e.”

    It also warns that nitrogen has no odor; therefore, if someone slips or faints while in the cabin, they or anybody who goes to their aid will not recognize the risk.

    In cryotherapy, patients expose their bodies to subfreezing temperatures to reduce muscle soreness, stress, or pain related to rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments

    Person inside cryotherapy chamber with steamy mist surrounding, highlighting treatment dangers.

    Image credits: CryoBuilt Everest / Usplash (not the actual photo)

    Cryotherapy first raised safety concerns in the United States in 2015 after a woman froze at a Las Vegas spa.

    The 24-year-old was believed to have entered one of the spa’s cold chambers after business hours to relieve some aches and was discovered the next day by a co-worker.

    Four years later, a 71-year-old who used the therapy to alleviate his arthritis and back pain suffered a cold burn injury after a session.

    The man developed a blistering rash on his back after a nozzle in the cryo-chamber malfunctioned, causing liquid nitrogen to come into direct contact with his skin.

    Man in cryotherapy chamber with visible caution signs, highlighting treatment dangers.

    Image credits: onairfitness_parisvoltaire / Instagram

    There have also been reported cases of accidents unrelated to asphyxiation or burns. A 56-year-old man suffered an aortic dissection after multiple cryo-chamber sessions, and a 47-year-old developed cold panniculitis—the inflammation of the fat beneath the skin—after eight cryotherapy sessions.

    While some studies have shown the benefits of the treatment, experts warn that more research is needed to understand its short- and long-term effects

    Woman in a pink outfit entering a cryotherapy chamber, highlighting treatment dangers.

    Image credits: alessandraambrosio / Instagram

    Woman in a purple outfit with a headband preparing for a cryotherapy session, sparking concerns about the treatment's dangers.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

    The Mayo Clinic describes the therapy as an “intense and acute form of intervention” that may work for some people but not for others.

    “Notably, humans have a much lower capacity to adapt to prolonged exposure to cold compared with prolonged exposure to heat.

    “Even if cryotherapy sessions are very short, they still may be too extreme for some people.”

    Additionally, it notes that, while cryotherapy appears to be effective in helping treat some ailments, there are  “other negative effects that aren’t known yet.”

    The European Industrial Gases Association warned that nitrogen leaks could lead to asphyxiation and cold burns (frostbites)

    Woman in cryotherapy chamber wearing mask and gloves, highlighting treatment dangers.

    Image credits: ellatooneteam / Instagram

    If you’re considering cryotherapy, make sure to discuss it first with your healthcare provider and proceed with caution.

    The clinic notes that some benefits of cryotherapy can be achieved without entering a cryotherapy chamber. Using an ice pack or taking a dip in a cold lake or the sea can also help relieve pain from swollen joints or sore muscles.

    People sent their condolences to the  29-year-old’s family and continued to raise concerns about the treatment

    Condolences for a woman who passed away after cryotherapy session; discussion on treatment dangers.

    Comment on dangers of cryotherapy, expressing concern about the practice and its risks.

    Text message expressing concern about cryotherapy dangers with shocked face emojis.

    Comment expressing concerns about cryotherapy dangers after a woman's incident.

    Emilia Seol's message offering condolences and healing after cryotherapy incident.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning the possibility of cryotherapy treatment dangers.

    Comment about cryotherapy dangers, questioning the treatment's promotion and safety.

    Commentary on dangers of cryotherapy by Robert Humphrey, highlighting financial concerns.

    Comment referencing cryotherapy dangers, mentioning a scene from the 911 series.

    Text message expressing concerns about cryotherapy dangers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness, related to cryotherapy dangers.

    Comment expressing condolences and highlighting cryotherapy dangers.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way BP includes a joke about the death of the woman. BP is a little depraved.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exposure to sub-freezing temperatures in a non-medical setting? What could POSSIBLY go wrong? /s

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
