Woman Gets Stuck On Roof, Decides It’s Faster To Order Uber Eats Than Call For Help

If you’ve ever locked yourself out of your home or car, you know the absolute feeling of dread that it entails. Once the realization hits, it feels like your stomach just drops. You start pulling on the door handle and patting your pockets, all while your stomach is attempting the world record for fastest descent to the molten core of the earth.

Maggie Voss shared a similar story, but instead of her flat, she locked herself out on the roof of her house. She found a delicious way to get out of the situation, though!

If you get stuck in a tricky situation, just know that you can always call a food delivery driver to help

Maggie was chilling out on her roof, like one does, but she got locked out and didn’t have anyone who could help quickly

“So I ordered Uber Eats. I put in the instructions that you have to just buzz every apartment until someone lets you in and then come up to the roof and let me out”

With this 200 IQ move, she was back in her home and eating a burrito she had ordered with her main meal of “rescue from roof”

Undeterred, Maggie was chilling on the roof again not more than 5 days later

If you’re wondering what she was doing on the roof, looking at Maggie’s feed shows that she enjoys spending time up there, alone or with friends, chilling and having picnics. Laughing at the current situation, people even commented on one of the old videos, saying “This is a message from the future to make sure you don’t get locked out up there.”

The views from there are certainly urban, but I bet that it’s a nice place to kick back, especially if you’ve got the entire roof to yourself.

Food delivery drivers have been getting into random antics likely for however long the profession has existed. If you’re wondering all the strange things they get up to, you can get a sampling here, on Bored Panda, in an article about the craziest situations delivery drivers have gotten into.

Peeps on Quora got together to share some of the strangest pizza delivery experiences they’ve had. A user named David Xiuollin shared a story of how he had ordered a pizza right before an intense downpour of rain, during which the streets and even his apartment flooded because of the rain.

Two and a half hours later, a completely drenched guy knocked to hand him the pizza, saying “I’m sorry it took so long to get here. It’s raining a little bit but don’t worry, your pizza is dry. Cold, but dry.” And we’ve all seen the meme of the Uber Eats driver being lost and the client lighting up an intensely powerful flashlight, telling them: “Look to the sky. Follow the beacon.”

But enough of the goofs, if you’ve never been locked out of your house, you probably wouldn’t know what to do. Some pointers: first, call other family members, they may have ideas on how to solve the situation or even another key to save you.

You could also track down a family member or your landlord if they’ve got a spare key. It’s always a good idea to give a copy of your key to someone you trust. If you’ve got a car, you should also keep a spare somewhere in case your original one gets lost or locked in.

If you haven’t left a door or window open somewhere in your house which you could use to get in, your best bet is calling a locksmith, as they’ll certainly be able to let you in. Or you could always kick your own door down – I know you’ve always wanted to do it.

Maggie has posted a more recent video, with the caption “I’m back on my roof lol,” showing that a simple lock-in won’t prevent her from enjoying the sun and solitude on her building’s roof. She also writes: “Promise I won’t get locked out this time,” so perhaps Jeffrey will be able to hang up his superhero cape for good.

If you’ve spotted the crutches in her vid and wondered what’s that about, Maggie Voss has been talking about something far more serious on her TikTok recently. According to her bio and vids, she’s a 6-time marathoner, with lots of experience, sharing lots of training and running videos.

Unfortunately, about a month ago she was training for the Paris marathon when she felt joint pain, which set off a crazy chain of increasingly bigger dominoes. It seems that she had ilio-tibial band syndrome – IT band syndrome. She later tripped and the pain intensified. It finally turned out that she had broken her hip and needed surgery.

She’s been documenting her entire recovery process on her account, so I suggest you go over there and get some inspiration and give her some love! She’s also got a super cat she loves very much, if you’re into that.

Maggie’s original video got 7 million views, with over a million likes and approaching 9k comments. Comments laughed about the situation and supported Maggie, also praising her quick thinking and the delivery driver. Please share stories of your own experiences with delivery drivers or lock-outs in the comments below!

Comments praised Maggie for her wizardly intellect and laughed at the situation