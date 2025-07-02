Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Survives After “Holding On For Dear Life” To Rising Drawbridge She Was Told Not To Cross
Drawbridge rising over a waterway with boats passing underneath near urban high-rise buildings.
World

Woman Survives After “Holding On For Dear Life” To Rising Drawbridge She Was Told Not To Cross

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Miami, Florida, was rushed to the hospital after falling from a fully raised drawbridge.

The unidentified woman fell from the Brickell Bridge around 10:40 a.m. local time on Saturday (June 28), according to the Miami Police Department.

Police said the woman had been warned not to cross the bridge before the incident, as it was about to be lifted to allow boat traffic to pass.

Highlights
  • A woman in Miami fell about 100 feet from the fully raised Brickell drawbridge but survived and was hospitalized with serious injuries.
  • She ignored warnings to leave the bridge, sat near its midpoint, out of view.
  • Witnesses described the woman as possibly mentally unstable and intoxicated.

The person who reported the case told authorities that he had warned the woman “over the intercom to remove herself from the bridge” because he needed to lift it.

RELATED:

    A woman fell from the top of the Brickell Bridge in Miami when it was fully raised
    Drawbridge raised above water with nearby boat dock and tall buildings in the background on a sunny day.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10 / YouTube

    The bridge operator said he saw the woman “remove herself from the bridge,” but that she later “made her way to approx. the midpoint of the bridge” and sat down on the ground, out of his view.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before 10:40 a.m, he “cleared the bridge again” which connects downtown Miami to Brickell, putting the crosswalk arms down to prevent pedestrians and vehicles from passing through.

    Close-up of a rising drawbridge with a warning sign, related to a woman surviving after holding on for dear life.

    Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

    As the bridge lifted, the woman was seen clinging to the railings at the top of the bridge before falling and colliding with the road below. She reportedly fell 100 feet (approx. 30.5 meters).

    Robert Bruno, who recorded the incident on his phone, told The Miami Herald that the woman “held on for dear life” before the fall.

    “Not many people realized what happened at first,” Bruno said. “It was intense.”

    The bridge operator said he had warned the woman that the bridge was about to be lifted

    Police SUV with flashing lights blocks road near rising drawbridge where woman was rescued after holding on for dear life

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman clinging to rising drawbridge railing after being told not to cross, surviving a dangerous bridge incident.

    Image credits: abc7newsbayarea / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Connor Walsh, another witness, told Fox affiliate WSVN that the injured woman was “in shock” after the incident and that she seemed to be experiencing mental health issues.

    “She was on the ground, kind of in shock but like rolling around,” said Walsh. “I was trying to tell her, to hold her down, but she was just in shock.”

    One witness said the woman “wasn’t in a good mental state”


    The witness said he and a group of first responders assisted the woman after the dangerous fall. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He came up on the road here, stopped and then ran over, pulled out the tourniquet, and we kind of tried to stop the bleeding and everything,” described Walsh. 

    “Yeah, poor girl was going through it, because she wasn’t in a good mental state. Three police cars, the medic … it was pretty, pretty hectic.”

    Woman clinging to rising drawbridge railing after being warned not to cross, surviving a dangerous situation.

    Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman holding on to a rising drawbridge despite warnings not to cross.

    Image credits: DanP55809640

    Tweet showing a man commenting on the danger of risking safety by ignoring warnings about a rising drawbridge.

    Image credits: MauriceCooley

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The bridge keeper told police that the woman had been “causing a scene” prior to the fall.

    One witness claimed that she was “dancing and playing” before the incident, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

    Another eyewitness said that she appeared to be “under the influence of something” before the bridge began to rise.

    The unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital after the fall on June 28

    Police officer and safety worker discussing incident near rising drawbridge where woman survived after holding on for dear life.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10 / YouTube

    According to Walsh, when police came, “it was a big struggle to hold her still and stop making it worse.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While assisting the woman, one officer was injured by shattered glass and taken to the hospital for treatment.

    The bridge operator told police that the woman had been “causing a scene”

    Emergency vehicles and police responding at a drawbridge where a woman survived holding on to the rising bridge.

    Image credits: abc7newsbayarea / X

    Drawbridge rising with emergency vehicles nearby, related to woman surviving after holding on for dear life to bridge.

    Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a woman’s survival after holding on to a rising drawbridge she was warned not to cross.

    Image credits: AdramNinja

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman and the officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

    The officer was treated at the hospital and later released, officer M. Vega of the Miami Police Department told Bored Panda via email. The woman remains at the hospital.

    The woman ignored the man’s warning and sat near the middle of the bridge, out of his view

    No pedestrians beyond gate sign on metal railing at rising drawbridge warning people not to cross.

    Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

    This is the fourth incident to occur at the Brickell Bridge in recent years. Last year, a woman jumped from the bridge into the Miami River. Fortunately, a boat captain issued a mayday call and guided fire rescue to the scene, saving her life.

    Boat passing under a rising drawbridge in an urban waterway where a woman survived after holding on for dear life.

    Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2023, a man was seen climbing to the top of the bridge as it was rising.

    According to a report by NBC Miami, the bridge had already gone back down by the time officers arrived at the scene. The man did a celebratory push-up after the climb and then fled.

    In 2021, a 58-year-old man lost his life after falling off the bridge. Investigators believe he was a cyclist who had attempted to beat the drawbridge.

    Social media users were alarmed by the video of the woman’s fall from the bridge

    A Facebook comment questioning how a woman survived after holding on to a rising drawbridge she was told not to cross.

    Comment text on social media about a woman holding on to a rising drawbridge despite warnings not to cross.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about lack of buzzer or siren warning before rising drawbridge, related to woman surviving incident.

    Facebook comment by Luke Tuccillo questioning why the woman didn’t go back when the drawbridge bell started ringing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about the dangers of being on a rising drawbridge during a siren or horn alert.

    Comment on social media post saying Play stupid games with 36 likes and reaction emojis visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman surviving after holding on to a rising drawbridge she was told not to cross.

    Comment on social media post by Shanna Siri Prem reacting to warning labels, discussing obvious safety precautions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Don Gordon blaming bridge operator as woman survives holding on to rising drawbridge told not to cross.

    Comment by Kaci Greene expressing anxiety about driving over a drawbridge and reluctance to walk on it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning why a woman was near a rising drawbridge she was told not to cross.

    Comment by Russ Roberts reading Law suit on its way on a social media post about woman surviving after holding on to rising drawbridge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading looks like a miracle she survived expressing shock about woman surviving after holding on to rising drawbridge.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Us
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With all the insane censoring BP does with words, they sure do like to post videos of people getting hurt or “unalived”.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not defending the woman's crazy nonsense here at all, but they still opened the bridge knowing there was someone on it?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The text said the operator saw her leave, but she sat down out of view.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With all the insane censoring BP does with words, they sure do like to post videos of people getting hurt or “unalived”.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not defending the woman's crazy nonsense here at all, but they still opened the bridge knowing there was someone on it?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The text said the operator saw her leave, but she sat down out of view.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT