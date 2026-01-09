“The Real Tragedy Of 2026”: Woman Viciously Trolled By Men After Going Viral For Breast Reduction
A woman shared a before-and-after video of her body transformation, only to be met with a flood of unsolicited opinions about her life-changing procedure.
Janel Nelson modeled different outfits before and after undergoing breast reduction surgery, highlighting how pleased she was with her new appearance.
Though it may not be the most talked-about plastic surgery, many people go under the knife to have their breast size reduced, with more than 90,000 of these procedures performed in the United States each year.
- Janel Nelson’s breast reduction video went viral, sparking debate with 21.5M views.
- Breast reduction surgery relieves physical pain and improves self-confidence for many people with large breasts.
- Since 2019, there has been a 64% increase in this type of procedure.
A woman’s video showing the results of her breast reduction surgery recently resurfaced online
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Janel’s original video from 2022 recently resurfaced after an X user who goes by @rojamaibo reposted it with the caption, “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
The video went viral on the platform, amassing 21.5 million views and thousands of comments.
Many users questioned Janel’s decision to reduce her breast size, insisting she looked more attractive before and claiming she had “ruined” her appearance with the surgery.
Image credits: Марина Демешко/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
“WHY TF WOULD YOU REDUCE B**BS, ALL MEN LOVE THEM,” one viewer wrote.
“What is she doing?” another asked.
One critic called her decision a “real tragedy,” while someone else said, “She needs to have her brain swapped.”
The creator, Janel Nelson, showcased how the same outfit looked before and after surgery
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Some of the criticism came from women who wished they had Janel’s pre-surgery figure. One commented, “God always blessed the wrong people, smh.”
Amid the wave of negative comments, another group jumped to Janel’s defense, highlighting the possible reasons she may have chosen to undergo the surgery and applauding her for making decisions about her own body.
“If a woman choosing comfort, health, and autonomy is ‘the worst thing you’ve ever seen,’ you’ve lived a very sheltered life,” one viewer clapped back.
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Image credits: Zvbear
“You wouldn’t understand the serious back pain,” another woman replied.
One viewer said, “Men love making everything about themselves.”
“Y’all upset with her like you would get any to begin with,” joked an additional commenter.
A breast reduction, also known as reduction mammoplasty, is a procedure that decreases breast size by removing fat, skin, and other tissues, the Mayo Clinic explains.
Janel was satisfied with the transformation, but some commenters, including women, criticized her for reducing her breast size
@janellynnnelson#breastreduction#beforeandafter#breastreductioncheck#surgery♬ i got guns in my head – janel nelson 🇨🇦
Image credits: rojamaibo
Image credits: HeavenleeBunnie
People with disproportionately large breasts can experience chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as other issues such as rashes or skin irritation under the breasts.
Additionally, many opt for the surgery for aesthetic reasons, noting difficulty wearing certain types of clothing, such as backless dresses or fitted shirts, or simply because breast reduction can improve their self-esteem and overall well-being.
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Image credits: Bruidbtc
Image credits: DelusionTakes
Some people also say that large breasts affect their ability to take part in physical activities, so a lighter chest can make them more comfortable when practicing sports.
According to the clinic, patients should consider postponing breast reduction surgery
if they’re planning to have children, as breastfeeding might be challenging after the procedure.
Moreover, they should reconsider the surgery if they’re planning to lose weight, as this often results in changes to breast size.
Many people opt for a breast reduction to relieve physical discomfort and improve their self-esteem
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Image credits: GunloverClub1
Image credits: HazelAppleyard
Short-term recovery from breast reduction typically lasts about three weeks, while long-term recovery takes three to six months.
A year after Janel’s surgery, the content creator shared another video explaining one regret she had about the procedure.
Image credits: janellynnnelson
Image credits: Thefactsdude
Image credits: Mora_Vtuber
“Recently, I’ve been really struggling with the fact that I wish I had gone smaller. That’s hard to say, because I talk very highly of breast reductions, and I would never go back and not have it done,” Janel explained.
“But I am really struggling with body dysphoria at the moment,” she added, referring to the mental health condition in which people become fixated on perceived flaws in their appearance.
Addressing those who are considering the surgery, she told them that after removing the gauze, “it’s not going to look pretty at all.”
“Expect there to be lots of bruising and dried blood. You may or may not be taped up. Over the next couple of days, the bruising may get darker or become more prominent.”
Janel warned potential patients about bruising and swelling, clarifying that she does not regret the procedure
Image credits: janellynnnelson
She also told viewers to expect some swelling in the chest area. “Do not think that the size that you are after surgery is your final size. So be patient with yourself and give yourself time.”
Aside from the “gory part,” Janel remembers feeling “absolute relief” the first time she took off her post-surgery underwear.
“What it looked like and the pain in those moments were absolutely worth it,” the Canada-based creator concluded.
According to a The New York Times report, since 2019, there has been a 64% increase in this type of procedure. Breast reductions have risen especially among patients under 30.
“Her confidence and comfort are what truly matter,” one viewer commented amid the criticism directed at Janel
Image credits: CharlesFustaken
Image credits: Jacobh37
Image credits: Batboy_Supreme
Image credits: ilikethecoin
Image credits: aprilsgravy
Image credits: Macro_Harder
Image credits: SickAssPen
Image credits: NatCatNFT
Image credits: btcbajie
Image credits: IceyEiza
Image credits: KaedeTheBee
Image credits: Waheed13241
Image credits: 99vvenus
Image credits: SDQuinlan
Image credits: windsxa
Image credits: CoachTrey30
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Oh my god, she looks so incredibly happy in the after photos! It's making me smile seeing someone so ecstatic, that's so lovely! So great to see people make choices that make them feel so much better, d**n. As for the reduction, I bet her spine will thank her everyday for the rest of her life! PS. Let's ignore the idiotic comments nobody asked for.
That same men criticising her for the reduction will criticise other women for saggy boo bs. It's a positive side effect of the surgery that she won't have to deal with such men anymore, I guess.
Not to mention all the unwanted attention you get when you have a larger bust. I would understand if she did it for that reason alone.
Same. That kind of unwanted attention, especially when it’s excessive and obsessive, can wear you down so badly all you want to do is wear oversized clothes to cover yourself up, just to be left alone. Instead of being able to look your best, you have to opt for looking dumpy just to be able to go about living your life without being hounded on the street. Then there’s dating. Cripes, so many men zero in on one body part, to the point where if you ask them what color your eyes are they can’t tell you. I married my husband because he didn’t obsess about my breasts, but told me how much he loved my expressive face and eyes (he also knew exactly what color they are). Janel looks so much better and more comfortable now anyway, way more proportional to the rest of her body. I bet her back and neck feel amazing too, and she’s able to find bras that fit without spending a fortune for them, not to mention how much better her clothes fit on her. More power to her.
My ex-girlfriend was seriously considering it because her back hurt so much, and I thought it was the most logical thing to do if it would improve her health. Health comes first, and you shouldn't ruin your back.It was an extra 2kg, I couldn't handle that either.
Oh my god, she looks so incredibly happy in the after photos! It's making me smile seeing someone so ecstatic, that's so lovely! So great to see people make choices that make them feel so much better, d**n. As for the reduction, I bet her spine will thank her everyday for the rest of her life! PS. Let's ignore the idiotic comments nobody asked for.
That same men criticising her for the reduction will criticise other women for saggy boo bs. It's a positive side effect of the surgery that she won't have to deal with such men anymore, I guess.
Not to mention all the unwanted attention you get when you have a larger bust. I would understand if she did it for that reason alone.
Same. That kind of unwanted attention, especially when it’s excessive and obsessive, can wear you down so badly all you want to do is wear oversized clothes to cover yourself up, just to be left alone. Instead of being able to look your best, you have to opt for looking dumpy just to be able to go about living your life without being hounded on the street. Then there’s dating. Cripes, so many men zero in on one body part, to the point where if you ask them what color your eyes are they can’t tell you. I married my husband because he didn’t obsess about my breasts, but told me how much he loved my expressive face and eyes (he also knew exactly what color they are). Janel looks so much better and more comfortable now anyway, way more proportional to the rest of her body. I bet her back and neck feel amazing too, and she’s able to find bras that fit without spending a fortune for them, not to mention how much better her clothes fit on her. More power to her.
My ex-girlfriend was seriously considering it because her back hurt so much, and I thought it was the most logical thing to do if it would improve her health. Health comes first, and you shouldn't ruin your back.It was an extra 2kg, I couldn't handle that either.
32
10