Guy Demands Prenup, Changes His Mind Very Quickly After Woman Gets 7-Figure Insurance
Some see prenups as smart protection, others as a red flag for trust issues.
This woman had no problem signing one before marrying her future husband—a deal meant to protect his family’s home, something he insisted on. But before they tied the knot, she was in a serious accident and is now set to receive a multimillion-dollar settlement.
She’s still perfectly fine with honoring the prenup, except now her fiancé is the one trying to back out. Puzzled by his sudden change of heart, she turned to the internet to ask if she’s wrong for wanting to stick to their deal.
The woman had no issue signing the prenup her future husband insisted on
Until she was set to become a millionaire and he suddenly flipped the script
The woman shared more details in the comments
Readers called out the fiancé’s odd behavior, with some suggesting she rethink the wedding
One commenter, however, questioned why she turned to strangers for advice instead of a lawyer
'What's mine is mine, and what's yours is mine'. Hell no! F**k that guy
"A prenuptial agreement is a smart move for couples. Everything you need to know is in this link: https://helloprenup.com/prenuptial-agreements/protecting-support-from-your-parents-in-a-prenup/"
