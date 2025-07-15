Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Demands Prenup, Changes His Mind Very Quickly After Woman Gets 7-Figure Insurance
Man demands prenup but changes mind quickly after woman shows 7-figure insurance, both showing strong emotions.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Demands Prenup, Changes His Mind Very Quickly After Woman Gets 7-Figure Insurance

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Some see prenups as smart protection, others as a red flag for trust issues.

This woman had no problem signing one before marrying her future husband—a deal meant to protect his family’s home, something he insisted on. But before they tied the knot, she was in a serious accident and is now set to receive a multimillion-dollar settlement.

She’s still perfectly fine with honoring the prenup, except now her fiancé is the one trying to back out. Puzzled by his sudden change of heart, she turned to the internet to ask if she’s wrong for wanting to stick to their deal.

Read the full story below and tell us what you think.

RELATED:

    The woman had no issue signing the prenup her future husband insisted on

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Until she was set to become a millionaire and he suddenly flipped the script

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    The woman shared more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers called out the fiancé’s odd behavior, with some suggesting she rethink the wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One commenter, however, questioned why she turned to strangers for advice instead of a lawyer

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an option missing int the poll : OP's fiancè is a greedy as.shole. I hope OP ran far and fast.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annesmith_6 avatar
    Anne Smith
    Anne Smith
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "A prenuptial agreement is a smart move for couples. Everything you need to know is in this link: https://helloprenup.com/prenuptial-agreements/protecting-support-from-your-parents-in-a-prenup/"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an option missing int the poll : OP's fiancè is a greedy as.shole. I hope OP ran far and fast.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annesmith_6 avatar
    Anne Smith
    Anne Smith
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "A prenuptial agreement is a smart move for couples. Everything you need to know is in this link: https://helloprenup.com/prenuptial-agreements/protecting-support-from-your-parents-in-a-prenup/"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT