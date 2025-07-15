Guy Demands Prenup, Changes His Mind Very Quickly After Woman Gets 7-Figure Insurance

ADVERTISEMENT

Some see prenups as smart protection, others as a red flag for trust issues.

This woman had no problem signing one before marrying her future husband—a deal meant to protect his family’s home, something he insisted on. But before they tied the knot, she was in a serious accident and is now set to receive a multimillion-dollar settlement.

She’s still perfectly fine with honoring the prenup, except now her fiancé is the one trying to back out. Puzzled by his sudden change of heart, she turned to the internet to ask if she’s wrong for wanting to stick to their deal.

Read the full story below and tell us what you think.

The woman had no issue signing the prenup her future husband insisted on

Until she was set to become a millionaire and he suddenly flipped the script

The woman shared more details in the comments

Readers called out the fiancé’s odd behavior, with some suggesting she rethink the wedding

One commenter, however, questioned why she turned to strangers for advice instead of a lawyer