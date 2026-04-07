Woman Finds A Hidden Camera In Her Own Home, Suspects SIL Doesn’t Trust Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a camera in your house is quite common nowadays. We’re talking about security cameras, of course. In fact, as SafeHome reports, almost 75 million American households own either an indoor or an outdoor security camera. However, some people discover cameras in their homes that they definitely didn’t put there.

That is what happened to a new mother who was taking care of her four-month-old daughter and her one-year-old nephew. She found a hidden camera behind her TV and had reason to believe that her nephew’s mom had installed it. She wasn’t sure whether to confront her SIL, so, she asked for opinions online.

RELATED:

Having a security camera in your house is the new norm, but it’s not normal for someone else to install one in your home without your knowledge

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

This mom found a hidden camera behind her TV and suspected it might be her SIL’s doing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRA-dsbiii21

“If she’s putting nanny cams in my house they’re gonna need to either pay me from now on or find someone else,” the mom wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters urged her to contact the police and get to the bottom of this: “That’s a HUGE invasion of privacy”