Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds A Hidden Camera In Her Own Home, Suspects SIL Doesn’t Trust Her
Woman holding tablet showing hidden camera footage inside her home while babysitting nephew, security monitoring indoors.
Family, Relationships

Woman Finds A Hidden Camera In Her Own Home, Suspects SIL Doesn’t Trust Her

0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a camera in your house is quite common nowadays. We’re talking about security cameras, of course. In fact, as SafeHome reports, almost 75 million American households own either an indoor or an outdoor security camera. However, some people discover cameras in their homes that they definitely didn’t put there.

That is what happened to a new mother who was taking care of her four-month-old daughter and her one-year-old nephew. She found a hidden camera behind her TV and had reason to believe that her nephew’s mom had installed it. She wasn’t sure whether to confront her SIL, so, she asked for opinions online.

RELATED:

    Having a security camera in your house is the new norm, but it’s not normal for someone else to install one in your home without your knowledge

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This mom found a hidden camera behind her TV and suspected it might be her SIL’s doing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRA-dsbiii21

    “If she’s putting nanny cams in my house they’re gonna need to either pay me from now on or find someone else,” the mom wrote

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters urged her to contact the police and get to the bottom of this: “That’s a HUGE invasion of privacy”

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    parent

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT