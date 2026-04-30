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When people get married, most hope their love story will last a lifetime and be the greatest, but a handful of those folks simply can’t make it happen. It could be due to finances, disagreements, or, in some bizarre cases, to one spouse having a secret family.

Unfortunately, this is what one woman experienced when her husband’s mistress suddenly showed up on their doorstep and claimed that she had been with him for six years and that they had a child together. This obviously left the woman shell-shocked and unsure what to do.

More info: Reddit

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It can be terrifying to learn that your significant other has been keeping secrets from you, especially if those lies threaten the stability of the marriage

Image credits: vitoser2015 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had quite a happy marriage with her husband, Jonas, and that even though he spent months away for work, she always trusted him

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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One day, out of the blue, a woman named Cherry knocked on the poster’s door and said that she was Jonas’ second wife and that they had a son together

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

At first, the poster got mad at Cherry, but then she realized the other woman was also a victim and only wanted to reveal the truth since she had found it out recently as well

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Image credits: iwantadollaror899728

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Eventually, Cherry left, and the poster decided to leave her home for a few days and begin legal proceedings against Jonas

The OP and her husband had been together for over 11 years and married for 9 of them. During that time, she explained that since he worked in a branch of business that required him to travel a lot, he was gone half the time. Even though it was slightly inconvenient for their family, the poster always made it work in order to spend time with him.

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It can definitely be tough for people to live away from their spouse, and miscommunications can happen quite easily. That’s why marriage experts say it’s important for partners to regularly keep each other updated on their lives and to discuss any problems, doubts, or concerns they might have.

That’s exactly what the poster and Jonas did as well, and so she had no reason to doubt that he was ever unfaithful to her during any of his travels. Unfortunately, this idea was completely destroyed when a woman named Cherry arrived at the OP’s home and told her that she was his “other wife.”

Learning that one’s partner has been unfaithful, like this, can be a devastating experience and can immediately ruin one’s faith in the other person. That’s why professionals explain that if you find out your loved one has been having an affair, it’s important to stay calm and to collect evidence rather than immediately confronting them.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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At first, the OP was mad at Cherry for showing up at her home out of the blue and uprooting her life with such shocking information. Later, the poster realized that the other woman was also a victim of Jonas and didn’t know he had another family until she saw some of his bank statements.

Luckily for the OP, Cherry decided to tell her the truth about her husband, which is why both women were finally on the same page. They also didn’t know what to do because they could never have imagined he would go to such extreme measures to keep secrets like this in the first place.

Since it can be quite distressing for people to learn that their spouse has an entire second family, like this, legal professionals advise first insisting on a DNA test for any children that might have come about due to the affair. Once the paternity has been confirmed, it can complicate divorce settlements, which is why it’s important to consult a lawyer for more guidance.

That’s exactly what the poster decided to do after finally coming to terms with the fact that Jonas had been lying to her for years. She also asked folks for advice just to figure out what she could do to salvage her life and protect her children. Whatever decision she makes, it might definitely be a long, hard road ahead, but hopefully she won’t have to deal with Jonas’ drama anymore.

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What do you think the woman should do now that she knows about her husband’s second family? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

Folks sympathized with the woman and urged her to cross-check Cherry’s story and also contact a lawyer soon

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