#1 Back in middle school, two of my friends, John and Martin had a social studies class together. John had pretty low self-esteem, hated school and was depressed often. Martin was already a 6 foot tall behemoth who was essentially a doppelganger for Arnold Schwarzenegger (his dad had him start lifting weights in 6th grade. He is now well known in strongman competitions).



This obnoxious kid named Sean was sitting next to John and Martin during class and was repeatedly picking on Martin by mocking this red sweatshirt he used to wear all the time. Martin just quietly took the bullying for a few weeks until finally one day, Sean started making fun of him and Martin just stood up in the middle of class, slammed his hands on the 8' x 3' table and screamed "THAT'S IT!!!!".



He picked up the enormous rectangular table, hoisted it up, swung it and hit Sean directly in the face, breaking Sean's glasses and causing blood to go spurting out of his nose and all over himself.



Our social studies teacher looked over ad them dumbfounded, and after a few seconds of what I assume was disbelief, simply said "uhh..maybe you two should sit apart from each other.." and continued on to class after sending Sean to the bathroom to clean himself up.



Sean gets moved a seat over and is now next to John with Martin a couple seats over. Now, Sean is an idiot and didn't know that Martin and John were best friends. So, a week later, Sean begins bullying John instead, with the typical sort of "Why are you so quiet, fatty?" "how come you never say anything, are you a f****t?" etc.



Sean then says this line: "you don't even have any friends, do you?"



Martin, who has been listening the entire time to them stands up, looks Sean directly in the eye and says with the most intimidating voice a 7th grader can possibly muster, *"HE'S GOT ME."*



He picks up the table again and starts to hold it up. Sean realizes what's about to happen again, screams like the little b***h he was, and runs out of the room with Martin chasing him with the table.



Still one of the most legendary stories of Martin we have. He got to hit a guy in the face with a table almost twice and never got in trouble for it. Miss that guy tons.

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#2 In middle school, I was the shortest kid in class (today, I'm 6'3") and was the easy target for bullying. One guy in particular stood out as particularly d**kish, let's call him Phillip.



Phillip happened to live in the same neighborhood as me, about 10 houses down the street. The thing to keep in mind here is that in elementary school, he and I used to be friends, but we fell into different crowds as we grew up. Despite our growing animosity, our parents were still friends and neighborly, oblivious to the fact that young Phillip enjoyed "borrowing" my lunch money and "play fighting" " after school. He was suspended twice for bullying s**t and started to develop psychopathic tendencies, coming very close to expulsion at one point.



Phillip's parents ended up divorcing in high school, and took split custody of the three kids. Phillip moved to Texas with his dad, his mother and two daughters stayed in Florida.



You can kind of see where this is going... I dated his younger sister in senior year of high school. We never had s*x, mind you, just dated for a month or so. But what's important is what happened in that month: Phillip's parents were talking about reconciling for the benefit of the kids.



On thanksgiving, Phillip and his dad came home for what was supposed to be the trial run for reconciliation. Everyone was to be on their best behavior, all smiles, etc etc. I was invited to the dinner, and Phillip had no clue I would be there. When he walked in and saw me, he instantly turned red and was visibly filled with rage.



He went into a frenzy right there, demanding I leave his house, he came up to me and shoved me. When his sister informed him we were dating, he lost it. He punched me in the jaw and started screaming he was going to k**l me. He grabbed a carving knife from the table and it was evident he intended to stab me.



Everything was stopped by two words: "Get out." His mom said that in an icy cold whisper that still chills me. Silence. In a seething voice, she told Phillip and his father that they were to never set foot in her house again. Then she looked at Phillip and said, "You are the reason why our lives are s**t, you are the reason why our marriage has been ruined, and you are the reason why I will never let you back into my life." No words were said after that, they left, and I never saw Phillip again.



**tl;dr: Indirectly cost my bully his parents' marriage.**.

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#3 This a*****e kid in my school when I was yougner bullied me since seventh grade, just the regular stuff you'd expect from teenage d***hebags. Gay bashing, calling me a f****t and so on. I'm truly convinced he's in the closet and secretly obsessed with me because he just goes out of his way to be a d**k. Quote: "I think all gay people should be put on their own island away from everyone else."



Anyway, once upon a time in Math class when the teacher wasn't paying attention, he'd throw dimes and nickels at me from across the classroom (and usually miss because he has s****y aim). I'm not the confrontational type *at all*, and have barely spoken in the class, but this pissed me off to no end. On a particular day, one of these dimes hit me in the back of the head. The entire class was quiet, and I just blew up. I turned around and said at the top of my lungs, in front of the teacher and all; "If you throw another f*****g coin at me I'm going to get up and punch you in the f*****g face." Got no response, and everyone in the room was staring at me, so I continued. "You're tough enough to throw it when I'm not looking, but won't admit it when I call you out. P***y." I don't know what came over me, but the best part?



The teacher stared for a moment before commenting; "Well said." And resumed teaching. He hasn't done anything to me since. Moral of the story, stand up for yourself if anyone ever picks on you. Bullies thrive on silence and their biggest fear is being called out, and I regret not doing it sooner.

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#4 There was this girl in high school that was you quintessential popular b***h that everyone really hated. She was probably the meanest person I've ever seen up close.



Ten years later she works at Denny's. I go in as often as possible to drum up casual conversation about my life, and then over tip as much as possible.

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#5 During fifth grade, a kid harassed me mainly about my weight. I usually ignored him. While we were walking up a hill to our Art Class, he noticed I was on my s****y phone. He took it from me and found a picture of my sister. He started saying how much he'd love to do her. I shoved him down and grabbed my phone then continued walking up the hill without a word. A lot of the time when he physically attacked me, I would silently push him away and a teacher would get intervened. Well, this time there wasn't a teacher. Pushing him down max pissed this kid off. He ran at me and I turn around, stuck my foot in the air, and pushed him backwards. By now my friends had stopped walking and were laughing their bums off while I calmly stared at this kid who had caused silent tears to be shed for a year. He stood up, reached in his pocket, and pulled out a knife. I couldn't run faster than him, I knew that, so I'd have to seriously fight this guy now. Something about realizing this and thinking of how much of a d****e he was and how he had really hurt y feelings for the past year pissed me off enough to literally tackle him an start punching the s**t out of him. I just went to town, pulverizing his face.



I stood up and realized I was bleeding. The f****r stabbed me with the knife, but only like the very tip. It felt numb with pain and even though it was small my friends started flipping out. They ran up the hill and got a teacher while my bully rolled around in pain and I stood clutching my 'stab wound' that was really just a cut. After we were both in the principles office, the principle saw I was 'stabbed' and figured I was acting out of self defense. Logan got a few months in juvy while the girls fawned over big tough me.



It was great.

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#6 Was on a school music tour and this kid who bullied me in class decided to throw stuff at me on the coach. I kept all the stuff and waited for him to get off the bus and threw it back at him.



Bearing in mind I had avoided confrontation for 2 years, I finally cracked. He punched me in the arm, I punched him in the chest hard as I could and I saw tears well up in his eyes as he staggered off.



But that's not the end. None of the teachers saw this fight so it continued. Myself and 3 friends were in our room before dinner and this kid and his mates decide to raid our room. They nick a few packets of candy etc. And run out.



Myself and friends barricaded the door and then went out via the balcony and got a teacher. The bully and his mates were caught trying to bash our door down. Their rooms got searched for our stuff and the teachers found booze (they were 15, so illegal), various d***s and a blown up toilet - as in destroyed. Their room was wrecked and it was about £5,000 ($7,500) of damage.



The bully and his friends were suspended and had to pay for the damage and banned from future school trips.



But there's still more. We were in Malta so they couldn't really be sent home. On the last day we went to the beach. Myself my roommates and a few older students hired out some pedal boats and went out on the ocean. The bully and his mates decided to follow us. We were just chilling in the sun when the bully's boat comes over. They stop a few metres away and swim onto ours. Full blown fight kicks off. My teacher had hired a jetski kinda thing and comes racing over.



Just as I'm pushing the bully off the boat the teacher stops and sends waves flying. The bully slips and hits his jaw on the boat (wasn't broken though). Him and his mates swim off and leave us alone.



Get back to school the next day and they're in deep s**t. Banned from 6th form (11th & 12th grade) and in isolation for 2 weeks after their suspension and paying the damages.



It was glorious.

#7 I'm twenty years old, so subtract 6 years from that, and you get 8th grader me. I was in a public school because my only friend went there, and he transferred out of school a month into the program because it was "too hard for him".





He must have had seven kinds of brain damage because that school was slow beyond any sensible logic. I mean seriously, we FINALLY started Algebra in grade Seven, and this was at the end of the year. And I was in the upper class. I finally made friends again, and we hung out at lunch. Except this one kid was also friends with our collective nemesis, who we shall call "Brian".





Brian was not a very well-adjusted boy, he had brittle bone disease, had a learning disorder that prevented him from focusing in high stress situations, an anger issue, and attention deficit disorder. I truly wish him the best, but what he did through his three years of Public School was unforgivable, and he has caused me more than enough grief for someone who was showing the early stages of Manic Depression. He was not a slow boy, nor was he someone you should be super gentle with, he needed to be shelter only enough to be safe from the perils of a s****y Public School system. He sat at our table with his only other friend, Jacob as he shall be guise'd.





Now Athul, Will, Joey, and I were all tolerant of this kid's b******t to a certain point, but then he'd just flip the switch and we'd call his b******t. And when we did, the vice principal would be next to our table, telling us why Brian was right and how he needs more attention because of his issues. Which pissed me off, because Will had a similar learning deficit, and so did Joey. But neither of them were ever given credit for their actions or ever considered innocent, they were ALWAYS guilty. And I s**t you not, when the Vice walked by, it was game over. EVERY. TIME.

And Brian KNEW he could get away with this s**t, so he pulled punches, every G*****N DAY. And again and again he’d relish in our misfortune of getting told off for the smallest things, of which I have compiled a list for the reader.



* We were talking too loud, Vice came by and yelled at me personally, and when I informed him in a hoarse wheeze that I had laryngitis, he scoffed. I got ISS.

* Will and I were hanging out next to our lockers, and Brian got pushed from behind, turned and blamed it on us. Vice came strolling by mid-accusation, assume it was true and threatened to have us suspended. We were rescued by Athul and Mike who said someone else did it.

* He claimed I had ding-dong ditched him, which somehow was school related and the Vice brought me into his office. I got ISS for telling him he was full of s**t. The office secretaries gave me thumbs up on my way to the ISS.

* He called Mike a Ni**er, and Mike threw him across a line of tables. I got blamed for inciting Mike’s rage, and Vice threatened to have me expelled. By then, the real principal got involved and told him to back off and he was fishing for a reason to get me out.

* On the bus, I told Brian to shut up. He called me a “Sand Ni**er”, despite me being white as hell. I cursed his name in fake witchcraft speak, and wished ill upon his cat. The bus tapes show me sitting in my seat calmly while Brian goes off on me with gestures and so forth. I got ISS for moving my mouth on an audio-less tape



Okay, so after those selected few instances of total BS. I get called to the Principal’s office during Art. I clean up, go there, and WHATTAYAKNOW it’s Vice. He says that he wants me to be as honest as I want to be, and that if I’m caught lying, I will either be sued or expelled on behalf of Brian’s family. Vice then goes on to explain how Brian came home from biking the day after I wished ill upon his cat, and found its mangled corpse in their driveway. I was facing charges, and I was almost terrified beyond sense, I managed to find my voice and say: “I didn’t do it”





And not more than two seconds after I say those words, Brian and his c*********g white trash family come REELING through the door screaming the worst things you could ever hear. I can’t remember what happened next, but all of a sudden the school police officer was there with handcuffs and he was forcing my hands behind my back. And I fell over.





The Vice later wrote me up as resisting arrest, when in truth I was under the influence of gravity. Officer Pig said I was under arrest, but the real Principal told everyone to back off. I was innocent until proven guilty, and I was excused. I left school a week later, but not before I went off like a s*****n to the Vice principal as hard as a 14 year old can go.





I can easily summate what I said, because the satisfaction of saying what everyone wanted to say to the Vice made me hear everything as a crowd.





“You are the most horrifying thing to happen to the human race since H**LER. You are a shame to the billions of years of evolution that make us all up, you have turned me into a horrible person like yourself, and now I know why. You can never be loved, and if you ever WERE loved, it was a TERRIBLE, TERRIBLE mistake on the other person’s behalf because a person like you is exactly what is wrong with the human species, YOU ARE A LESSER BEING AND I WANT YOU TO D*E ALONE AND AFRAID LIKE I WILL!”



And the rest was a blur, I wasn’t expelled, it was discovered that the cat was mauled by a coyote, which was not inconceivable, because we lived next to woods, and there are TONS of wolves there.



To this day, I wonder if what I said to him ever changed him. For better or for worse. I don’t like what I said, but I pretty much said exactly what I typed, less eloquently of course, but for three years of horrible, horrible treatment, I’m fairly certain that was the better hit on the upswing. Shameful, but satisfying.



Just wanted to get this off my chest, I don’t care if this gets buried, I want people to know that I commiserate with them.



TL;DR: Vice principal was a terrible human being and was totally controlled by an ill-adjusted preteen who almost had me arrested for “k*****g and mauling a cat” with no evidence, and eventually was told by yours truly that he was an inferior being.

#8 Got bullied in Secondary School, eventually I had enough and pushed him down a flight of stairs and then walked into class like nothing happened.

#9 At my high school kids loved to embarrass kids taking s***s so they would kick open the stall door and laugh at them. My junior year some kids a year below me did it to some nerdy kid thinking he would not do anything back. Until he came into the lunch room with his s**t on a paper towel and slapped the kid who kicked the door open in the face with it. That was pretty much the end of that joke.

#10 Yeah, back in kindergarten, this punk kid would tease me for having a weird name. So one day during nap time I was sitting at my desk, head down, when I saw the kid heading out to the bathroom. When I heard him returning, I casually stuck out my leg, he tripped, face planted, got up, lost a tooth and started crying. I smiled and went back to my "nap".

#11 I went to school with a d****e who I will call Cale because that is his name. I stole his sandwich one day out of his locker, went into the bathroom plucked a few of my down there hairs and added a little something to said sandwich. Then i sat at his lunch table and watched him eat my p*bes. The day was mine.

#12 In high school, I over heard someone saying I didn't deserve to get into a certain college, then another person told me to to my face I could still waste my education.



So, I went to college got good grades and went to grad school.



The best revenge is living well. Wasting time antagonizing your "enemies" can only bring you to disaster and folly.

#13 I was visiting the city where I went to high school since I lived far from my hometown at the time. I was visiting my uncles who I lived with at the time.



This one day I woke up particularly early in the morning and I went outside to get a cup of coffee, and I see an old "friend" my high school bully.



He had the nerve to say hello to me in a semi-mocking tone just so he could excuse himself has the "goodguy" I proceed to ignore him and he sits in a table nearby.



He gets up to go to the bathroom, afterwards I get up to leave and I see his wallet on the chair must have fell from his pocket I guess and in a discreet and stealthy manner I grab his wallet and leave without anyone seeing me perform the deed.



For some reason his wallet was loaded with live cash, must have been planning to buy a gift for someone. Bought a brand new Armani suit with his money, don't regret it, never saw him again.

#14 In college I was friends with a guy who was gay but too afraid to come out. We started hanging out a lot, and I thought we were good friends. I didn't really understand why he wanted to be friends with me, because I was 15 and I was definitely "the weird kid." People made fun of me because I was too young to be in college and because I didn't drink or have a boyfriend.



Anyway, I lived in the same dorm with this guy and he had two roommates. Some nights he would come over to watch a movie and would stay in my room, sleeping on the floor or in a chair. I never understood why he wouldn't just go back to his room.



Eventually I heard a rumor that this guy told everyone that we were sleeping together. I went to his room to confront him, but he wasn't there. I asked his roommates, and they confirmed that he'd been telling nasty s*x stories about me. He not only told everyone that we were sleeping together, but he also made up fiction about numerous s*x adventures I'd had in the past.



This pissed me off beyond belief. At the time I was a virgin and this guy had basically told everyone that I was a s**t. Still, I didn't tell anyone that he's gay. Instead, I replaced his hair conditioner with hair removal cream. The result was fantastic, especially because he loved his hair. And he never found out who did it.

I also considered putting superglue in his lock because the university had huge fines for messed-up locks, but I took pity on his roommates.



**TL;DR: closet gay dude used me to hide his homosexuality, told everyone i was a s**t. i put hair removal cream in his hair conditioner.**.

#15 Nothing great.... 6th grade I wasn't the most beautiful girl so I was picked on because I was over weight. All the time the popular girls would pick on me. So one day I noticed the most popular girl in class had a tissue sticking out of her bra... she started picking on me and i instantly came back with "i'm going to go cry about it... can i borrow a tissue from your bra?" [in front of our whole class during indoor recess]

INSTANT tears

never seen that girl cry before - it was the best moment of my 6th grade year!

stupid comeback but it was a hitter

never felt like such.

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#16 There was another boy who was continuously picking on me... then one day we were all playing basketball and he started again. i was so pissed that when he turned around i kicked his a*s (literally) so hard that he went up in the air and then landed on the ground. Even my foot hurt quite a bit, so hard did i kick him. He stood up, then went 50~100 meters away while clearly being in pain and with tears in his eyes and then came back after 15 minutes and played further like nothing happened. Never bugged me again after that.

#17 My male classmate was always a d**k, a practical joker. But he picked on me the most. He threw spitballs from the back of the class to me (I sat at the front), put twisted stapler bullets on my chair at every opportunity, called me names, sometimes pushed me around and usually got me humiliated in my class.



So one day during class he was doing his usual -- spitballs. It was a good day for him, because it landed on my hair. From that moment, something within me snapped and I got up calmly from my chair, with a mechanical pencil in my hand, I stabbed him squarely at the back of his hand. He looked mortified but he took it like a champ (the lead of the pencil broke and stuck to his skin, I must've stabbed pretty deep) there was some droplets of blood from the wound.



Before he could do anything the teacher came in and started class, so he couldn't excuse himself. When class ended, I saw him bolt towards the bathroom. My friend leaned over and whispered to me, "You know that he likes you, right?" I just sat there feeling half-guilty and half-victorious. Welp, he didn't disturb me much after that.



Oh, and this was when we were 15. o_o



**TL;DR: felt like Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold!, but with a little blood.**.

#18 I never really understood/believed the saying "success is the best revenge" until recently. I was extremely skinny and weak in school, and got a lot of s**t from bullies. It was not a good time in my life at all. I did okay through school but somehow ended up with a decent office job making good money. I'm proud of what I've become, but I don't really see myself as any more special than anyone else.



One day I was on my lunch break from work and stopped at a gas station to grab a snack and a drink. I got my stuff and walked up to the register. Behind it was "Chris" (let's call him). Chris liked to throw me against the lockers at school, throw stuff at me in the hallways, and just mess with me (despite my never really knowing him all that well). He was just overall a bad person, and from things I heard after I left the school, he continued being a waste of space.



So here was Chris (I was 21 when I ran into him, he had to be around 23 or so). He worked at a gas station, and from what I had heard through the grapevine was still doing a ton of d***s and whatnot.



The next part of this story could go with me saying "Remember me, s******d?" But it doesn't. I didn't say anything. I'm not a bully. He didn't recognize me from the look of things, so I just let him live his life. I just kept that victory in the back of my head, that occasionally the universe does things right, and bad people don't amount to much.

#19 When I was in 4th grade this annoying 3rd grader kept messing with me. He would run up behind me and try to knock me down all the time. Especially since he was just a 3rd grader that was trying to bully me, it pissed me off, and I decided to end it before it got out of control.



I saw him standing there doing nothing like an a*****e one day at recess and remember how much he had been bothering me. I started running as fast as I could straight at him from across the play ground, and knocked him flat on his back. He got up and tackled me, and we rolled around on the ground wrestling for a little while before one of the recess monitors saw us. I got in trouble and had to write "I will not fight" or something like that 25 times during one recess. He never bothered me again after that, though.

#20 Got bullied in school, had to move schools. I became a fighting machine after years of torment.



Saw one of bullies when I was 18, he tried to bully me again.



I wedgied him. I pick him up off the floor by his underwear. I lifted him high then started dropping then pulling back till they tore. I dropped him on the floor and walked away.



Though they may have beat the s**t out of me daily and I knew I could have beaten the s**t out of him, this was more rewarding.

#21 No, I was the bully. My dad, who was a****d my mom and me, died when I was 10 and at that time I started bullying my best friend. Obviously I was insecure and jealous and this went until 7th grade(this started in 5th) where he said to me that he doesn't like me, my personality etc., it really crushed me and I had a major realization. I still feel guilty after 3 years, sometimes can't sleep, because I wonder how I might have affected his life. He even said it was traumatic experience for him. He's now doing excellent in school, is popular, has many friends and a bright future.

#22 The girl I was dating in high school cheated on me and made my life a living hell for months after we stopped dating. After several failed relationships on her end she realized how great of a guy I was and wanted to get back together with me. I turned her down and she cried for a long time after that. Looking back now (years after it happened) I actually feel a little bad for her, but at the time I just wasn't ready to forgive her for all the s**t she put me through. I guess that was my revenge? I don't feel especially good about it though.

#23 The kids in my neighborhood were always pretty brutal towards me. I had a long stretch of awkward years and one day early in high school I got caught up after the final bell of the day and was rushing to make my bus home. I was running in a full sprint and saw the bus pulling away. I ran after it, only to see the ringleader of my neighborhood miscreants flipping me off and throwing papers at me from the back window of the bus and the rest of the neighborhood kids laughing at me. They never stopped the bus for me.



That same kid has since had several DUIs and a laundry list of misdemeanors and now works at one of the area's only full-service gas stations. The feeling I get when I go out of my way in my shiny Audi to that gas station just to special request him to pump my gas is the best revenge I'll ever have.

#24 Last year, there was this kid who didn't have many friends, so he would go to movies/lunch/etc. with his mom. He seemed nice, so did his mom. It wasn't like a, "Oh my god I can't spend a second without my mommy" type thing, it was more of that he considered his mom his friend. Anyways, this group of kids always made fun of him for it. They skateboarded a lot, sometimes at school they would start skating in a circle around him calling him a f****t and stuff. So one day, I'm at the local ice cream place with my own mom, and he's there with his mom too. I didn't talk to him or anything, just said hi. When they were ready to leave, he and his mom got in their car. She was parked up against the sidewalk. and this was a thin sidewalk, like maybe three feet wide between the buildings and the road. The kids who called him a f****t were skating along the sidewalk, in a line. He was sitting in the car, just anticipating for them to come. Right before they passed the car, he opened his door. The first kid smacked into it, fell flat on his back while the skateboard went under the door and kept rolling. The rest of them fell off their skateboards as they tried to avoid hitting each other. They were all bruised up badly, from what I saw. Then I saw the kid *high-fiving his mom* before they sped away.



It was f*****g awesome.

#25 When I was a senior in high school, on of my friends had a little brother who was a freshman. We would pick on him, but it was friendly. We taught him about life through our teasing. It was never mean spirited. Then, a sophomore in our school started picking on him. My friends and I told him to stop. He continued because he was one of those self-entitled rich f***s. Finally, one day, he came up to my friends brother from behind and pulled his legs out from under him, causing him to hit his face on the ground. This broke his nose and cracked a tooth. Nobody would rat on him, so he got away with it. I took it upon myself to call my older brother, now a junior in college. I pooled money with my friends and we had him buy us an 8ball of coke. We bought a Master lock key, one that goes into the back of the combo locks, from one of the creepy goth kids who had somehow gotten one. During a class, I, after wiping the 8ball down, put it into his locker and went to the office and told the principal I had heard him talking about it. Result: expulsion. He had to go to one of those "alternative" schools after that and apparently he would get f****d with every day. I don't know what happened to him, but that was sweet, sweet success.

#26 When I was in HS there was an incredibly nerdy/ awkward annoying kid who demanded everyone call him "Orion". He was a little eccentric but never really caused anyone any trouble. Now his nemesis was a Jock prodigy "Corey". Corey had 2 brothers that had attended the school that were very popular athletic a*s holes, I'm sure everyone had kids like this at their school. As HS progressed Orion grew to about 6'2 but was still gangly and awkward, Corey however missed his brothers Alpha genes and didnt grow very much. He was still friends with all the cool kids, and built, but remained smaller than he would have liked to I'm sure. So naturally Corey had picked on Orion every day for the better part of two and a half years and everyone could see Orion was beginning to get pissed. One day I'm walking down the hall and I see Corey picking on Orion in front of his locker. Mostly repeating the words f****t and....f****t. All of a sudden Orion flips huge s**t and starts crying, this makes Corey howl with laughter in front of his GF and friends. Orion grabs him by the hair and starts smashing Coreys face (HARD) against the lock part of the locker. Corey starts yelling for his friends trying to get help and fight back but no one moves. Orion and smashed his head so hard Corey had been nearly KO'ed. Finally Orion drops him to the ground still crying and starts yelling a bunch of white boy rage bull s**t, getting to the point of dont f**k with me ever again. Corey trying to not seem like a b***h while (attempting) to get up says something like "F****t" and then there was a beautiful moment of slow motion awesomeness. Orion Jumps in the air and turns his body horizontally, grabs his right wrist with his left and and points his elbow out. Drops 4 feet straight onto Coreys chest (Did i mention he was a WWF fan?), this took every ounce of breath out of Corey and he lay on the ground wheezing and crying trying to breathe. Orion stands up covers his face and runs away still crying. This event lead to Corey GF breaking up with him and him attempting to find a new kid to bully, Who smashed his face into a brick wall 2 days later. White boy rage FTW.

#27 One time in HS, a group of my friends and I were sitting at the lunch table playing a game of chess. Along comes a group of football players, one in particular liked to pick on us. He reaches across the table and flips the game board, then he chuckles about it. I mumbled to a friend that was a d**k move. This player hears that, turns around and slams his hands on the table. Get in my face to ask me what I just said. I told him I thought what he just did was a d**k move. His reply was "what are you going to do about it?" I replied "this" and plunged a pencil into his hand, between the thumb and index finger. The guy howled in pain and then started like he was going to punch me. One of my friends yelled "duck!" and next thing I see was a lunch tray being swung at the football player's face. The tray hits him in the face, he falls back onto another table and flips it over.



The captain of the football team steps in, looks over at us, then looks over at the other player and then says "man, the chess club just f****d you up."



That guy had to have 6 stitches for his hand and his nose was broken from the tray. He received a suspension and had to sit out 2 games. My friend and I received suspensions, too. But ours were nullified because the principal didn't like the head football coach very much. The principal liked doing things to upset the coach whenever he could.

#28 Didn't have to. My main "Bully" in school was an annoying kid who called me "gay", "f****t", "homo", all of that for the entire 6 years of middle/high school.



Now, 5 years hence, he's a she. and she's a pr**titute.

#29 When I was in like first grade there was a fourth grader who used to make a point of stomping our sandcastles or stealing our kickball or whatever he could to prevent my friends and I from having fun. One day we decided to get revenge by quickly building a massive sandcastle we had booby trapped for him. There were thick, tall walls and an interior that was hollow and very deep. We then dumped TONS of fire ants into it from several knocked over anthills we had bravely put into buckets and tossed in, and then we covered the top with sticks, twigs and leaves and a convincing layer of sand. It looked like a normal, extra large sand castle, and as soon as the f****r was on the field he went running for it and jumped directly on top of it. His legs quickly sank down like 3 more feet than he was expecting to go, and he was quickly completely covered in ants. He flopped and flailed his way out of the hole and ran screaming and crying and ripping off pieces of clothing in front of kids who had no idea why he had just gone insane, oblivious to the thousands of ants that bit the hell out of him. We took a few bites in the process but it was completely worth it.



He never f****d with us again.

#30 I've always been a bit of a loner, and was extremely shy as a young teenager. There was this one girl in my class that took great joy in berating me constantly. Two years I put up with this.



My parents driveway is very long, gravel and floods quite a bit in the fall (it rains a lot in autumn where I live) so I would change my shoes after school and put on my rain boots so my runners wouldn't get soaked.



So, this girl sees me changing my shoes one day after school and gets thisclose to me just taunting me and calling me down. I don't even remember reacting. Before I realized what I was doing I had punched her in the face which knocked her down. For a moment I was in shock and then I said, "You will never bother me again. Just ignore me. And I'll do the same for you." and walked away. She never talked to me again.

#31 Yes, I am a successful CEO who gets to work with video games and other cool projects.



The jerk a*s who would chant "nerd nerd nerd" at me in high school and wait outside of classrooms with threats to beat me up and what not, is still working as a cashier at a 7-11 (a gas station) in the same town.

#32 I heard this story once about this guy who got the everlasting c**p beat out of him by a bunch of soldiers. They tore his beard off, lashed his back into an unrecognizable cornfield, nailed a crown of thorns into his head, and then crucified him. He totally got back at them by.......uh.....um............

#33 In 7th grade the most popular kid in my class, Aaron Weitzman, decided to make me a target in gym class and wouldn't stop pushing me around. While changing he checked me into a gym locker and in a semi-coordinated relatively fluid movement I spun back and threw a haymaker at his face.



My fist hit him flush in the mouth, where his top braces mashed the inside of his lips against steel, splitting them wide open.



Panicking at the site of his own blood, he burst into tears while the gym teacher Mr. Winslow grabbed me by the arm and took me straight to the principals office. Of course once we turned the corner he let go of my arm and smiled. "That punk a*s muthaf**ka had it comin to him didn't he?"



I nodded. When we got to the office, the principal was mortified I was responsible for causing a kid to get 20 stitches. He suspended me for two days.



My parents were in disbelief but pretty excited that not only did I stand up for myself, but I mashed a bully in the process. My dad took me to a Red Wings game to celebrate. :-).

#34 I went to CCD back in the day and the classes were a mix of two school districts so I either had known people for years, or barely knew them at all. One night we finished early and for some reason, some girl not from my district decided to start picking on all the nerdy boys from my school. One by one, she just picked away at anything and everything and I remember getting really mad about it, I didn't get why the teacher didn't stop her. When she got to one of my closer friends, I lost it. Stood up and told her the f**k off in front of the entire class. Shut her the f**k up, looked like she wanted to crawl under a rock and d*e until we all got dismissed. I didn't think much of it until one of the kids she'd picked on stood up, shook my hand and thanked me, and I realized that s**t, people probably never stand up for them ever.



The next week people saw her crying in the office begging to get moved to another class. Never saw her again. Dumb b***h.

#35 This is one my little brother did while i was watching. He was about 14 at the time and the guy picking on him was about 17. He was a huge maori and used to make fun of him for having glasses/looking like harry potter. Every lunch This kid would harass my brother a little then go out to the Athletics field and play rugby with all his mates. One lunch my brother just runs out onto the field at full speed and just tackles this guy as hard as he can from behind. Completely takes out his legs. The guys face slams into the ground. My brother starts kicking him for a few seconds then he sprints away as fast as possible. It was funny as f**k but the best part is what my brothers two friends were doing at the time. They grabbed all the bigger kids stuff, which hed left by a tree and run off with it. They threw all his stuff on different roofs in the school. Including his car and house keys. The school roofs were 2 stories and there was no way to climb up. I dont know how he got anything back.

#36 I feel out of place, because I was going to say that I would occasionally get bullied but would eventually win over my enemies with jokes and the ability to take it on the chin, which seemed like the biggest win of all.



...but reading these stories makes me think I will be the only one who thinks that.

#37 There was this lady I really despised at school.



She got k****d at a car crash.



I laughed.

#38 I had the complete opposite.



All throughout High School, there was girl that for some reason just completely irritated me. As a result of that, I tended to be a jerk around her.



We had a smallish school, and we both took honors/AP classes all 4 years, so it meant that we had at least half the day around each other. We also were in some of the same extra curricular activites etc...



Basically, there was a little cold war going on, for no apparent reason (neither of us had really fired a "first shot" we both just never got along and never got enough space away from each other to cool off or be able to just move on).



Finally, though, things came to a head.





Around valentine's day, senior year, our school did this fundraiser thing where you pay $1 and answer a dozen questions (or something like that) on this little form. The form gets fed into a computer (scanned in like standardized tests) and then it tells you who your valentine should be (it gives like a top 5 or 10 matches).



Guess who falls in my top 3?



Number 2 or 3 on my list (can't exactly remember now) was this girl.



I had spent 3.5 years needlessly not being friends or even liking this girl, and she's got the nerve to show up on MY top 3 best possible valentine's matches?!



I was sitting in class BSing about the results with other friends, waiting for class to get started.



I said loudly "________ is in my top 3?!? BUT SHE'S SUCH A STUPID AND ANNOYING PERSON TO BE AROUND-HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE!?"



She was sitting roughly 4 feet away, behind me, chatting to her friends (who were kinda mutual enough friends...again, smallish school so everyone kinda knew everyone).





The cumulative negative energy of 3.5 years of stupidly, blindly, not liking someone had reared it's ugly head.



The girl just walked out of the room.



Most of the room hadn't heard me, but about 10 people did. I got varying degrees of ಠ_ಠ from that group (everybody knew that the girl and I didn't get along, so my reaction wasn't shocking, just my complete lack of regard for her presence in the room was).



Nobody really said anything about it, and class started.



The girl came into class, and sat down and we all just went on as if I hadn't just pre-emptively used the nuclear option.



Anyhow, I went through the rest of the day feeling like a jerk (and rightly so).



I tried to think of what started the whole thing. I couldn't think of any actual reason to not like this person. I was baffled that I didn't like her and more puzzled as to why.



That night, after Cross Country practice and getting done with work, I sat down and wrote her a letter.



The letter wasn't very long, but I would come to know it had a big impact.







The first line was my best, most sincere apology I could muster.







The next paragraph was along the lines of (and it's been 12 years now, so I'm trying my best to remember how I worded things):



"I don't know why we don't get along.



We just don't, and I think that's OK. Not everybody in the world likes everybody else. That doesn't mean that we are allowed to be rude about it though. I don't know why we never got along, but I don't want to go through the rest of my life without saying this:



You are just fine as a person.



I don't need to like you, or approve of what you're doing any more than you need to like or approve of my actions. We should learn to treat each other with respect though, because we are both people, and being hurtful isn't good for anybody. We're both going to meet people in the future who we don't get along with, but if we never learn to just be civil and work well along side them, we'll spend a lot of time unhappy.



You and I will both go on and become completely different people. I hope that we both become happy and successful people.



I think that everything will be just fine, and I hope that you have a really great time with college.



Take care,

Cocotbs"









I gave that letter to her about a month prior to graduation.



I know she read it (I was in the room while she did), but we never spoke another word to each other after the valentine's incident.



Roughly 6 years after High School, I was back in town visiting and stopped in at the nicer of the handful of restaurants in town. I had planned on meeting up with a few friends so I was watching the door closer than usual.



In walks the girl.



We recognize each other, and wave. She walks over and we make a bit of small talk.



Finally she says, "thank you very much for writing that letter to me". I told her that I didn't want her to think that there was something wrong with her, nor did I want her only impression of me to be someone who is a jerk and that I was really glad that she read it.



Turns out, she kept that letter and it actually helped her adjust to college and grown up life (and it certainly helped me adjust to an adult way of thinking about things). She was done with college and was also just back in town visiting her family/some friends.



We chatted about work and life and wound up hanging out all evening just BSing as various friends came and left.



At the end of the evening, we parted ways amicably for the first time ever. It felt really good.



TL;DR: Don't be a jerk.

#39 When I was a freshman there was a sophomore who would bully me in our PE class. Toward the end of the year the class was in the locker room changing. While I had my shirt over my face this guy slapped my face. I finally lost it. I immediately chased after him and shoved him. This caused him to lose his balance and fall face first into a row of lockers(the kind with padlocks exposed). I felt vindicated for finally standing up for myself, but the best part was hearing all the other kids in the class ridicule him for being punked by a freshman.

#40 I lived in a 6-person dorm. 3 of my roommates didn't like that the other 3 of us, and numerous friends from our hall, would come over and play super smash bros so much. So they glued my smash bros into my N64. This k****d the smash bros game and the N64. Unfortunately for them, they did this around the end of Lent. I happened to be giving up m**********n for lent. So on the 40th day I came...right into all of their shampoo and body wash. I like to think that they showered before going home for holiday to have their moms kiss them right on their semen-laced hair.



Tl;dr s****y roommates broke my N64 and smash bros because they hate happiness, I came on them and their mother's lips.

#41 One day in second grade, a girl stole the prize I got for winning a game of Math Bingo. She just went into my backpack and stole it. I told my teacher about it and she made a whole classroom search. It was in her backpack. As it turns out, there was tons of stolen loot in there! She later transfered schools.

#42 There was a guy at school who thought he was really popular and great, was on the sports team, the whole deal. Trouble was, he was a bit of a d**k. The only reason people put up with him was because his mum was a single parent, he had a big house and threw awesome parties.



He spent the whole time we were there mocking me for being unable to take a dump in school, then one day slipped me laxative, just as I was perfecting my plan to get a date for prom.



Anyway, enough was enough, so I banged his mum on the pool table in his basement.

#43 I have a friend who's had to deal with bullies even as an adult.



One day, he was on an Amtrak train coming home from his sister's place, and a guy for some reason decided to start harrassing him and calling him "gay." A few minites later, he went up to the guy and said "But...you said we weren't going to tell anyone about that." The other guy didn't get it at first, and released another barrage of "gay" and "f****t." My friend said "But I thought we were still keeping our relationship secret! What happened? Did you change your mind?" At that point, the bully's girlfriend started giving the bully some funny looks, and my friend kept on with "You said she couldn't know about us," in response to every insult. After awhile, the bully just turned bright red and sat there grumbling. As my friend turned to go back to his seat, he heard the bully's girlfriend ask the bully, "Is there something I don't know about you?"



My friend never knew the bully, or the girlfriend.

#44 I pulled a Good Will Hunting on my neighborhood Bully 10 years later.



I was in the old neighborhood with a friend, and I decided to knock on his front door (the Bully's) to see if he still lived there. He came to the door. I smiled intending to shake to his hand and ask how he had been, while I immediately noticed that we were now roughly the same in size.



The first words out of his mouth were, "What the F**K do you want?"

I wasn't expecting hostility. My face must have been pure shock.



I began to say, "You don't recognize me?" and he said "Hold on a second."



I knew instinctively that he was going to get a bat. As soon as he got within a foot of the front door (and as soon as I saw the bat), I reflexively kicked the door back into his face before I even knew what I was doing. That's when all hell broke loose.



I pulled him outside and he managed to get me in a head lock. My friend is screaming at me to run back to the car before the cops show up. I am actually laughing hysterically at the ridiculousness of this entire situation, and then I realize that this s**t is about to get serious.



I couldn't get out of the head lock so I improvised. I kept my head down, balled up my outside arm's fist and swung as hard as I could at the guy's face. He had conveniently remained bent over with his head next to mine, so this punch sent the a*****e flying back. I stood up just in time to hear a blood curdling scream from inside the house.



Next thing I know, his fat a*s f*****g mother is ON MY BACK. I almost felt bad for the poor woman. However, she had brought her son his bat, and I wasn't too happy about that.



I worm the 300 lbs woman off of my back, and take a few hits to the back and sides with a wood Louisville Slugger. My adrenaline was pumping so hard I barely felt it at the time. Then all the anger from my childhood a***e washed over me like a f*****g tsunami acid bath.



I remembered the beatings, the tormenting of my friends, and other kids just for being different. I remember him kidnapping my friends sister and this a*****e threatening to k**l his own friend that objected. I remembered how fat this f*****g a*****e used to be, when he was 3-4 grades ahead of everyone else and weighed 125 lbs more than we did.



He blamed his weight as a kid on being hit by Pepsi truck at a younger age. Apparently he was chewing on 3 pieces of f*****g bubble yum bubblegum (big a*s pieces of gum) when he got hit, and they had to

feed him nothing but purple jello while he was in the hospital for months and months, so when he got out he had reached Blob proportions. Anyway. That fat a*s had lost his weight. I heard he was one of the first people to get gastric bypass or some s**t.



I take another hit from the bat, right to the neck. I don't think I even flinched. He swung just a little too slow on the fourth swing.



I snatched it out if his hands and threw it to my friend before I proceeded to beat the living s**t out of him in front of his mother, and his dog, in his own front yard.



It was only the lack of street lights, and parking just far enough away that allowed us to get away without my friends tags being ID'ed.



edit: To this day I'm sure he has no idea who I was or what the f**k that was all about. I hope the not knowing made the next couple months a hellish period of anticipation of d***h, which we all know is worse than d***h itself.

#45 There was this fat, a*****e, redhead in high school. I would guess he's a roofer now. So, he was yelling in this Autistic kid's ear in the hallway in between classes. The Autistic kid was crying because he could not handle loud, abrupt noises. I grabbed the redhead with one hand, slammed that m**********r into the lockers, and said: "YOU F**K WITH HIM AGAIN, I'LL END YOU!" I scared the s**t out of the redhead and the Autisitic kid (due to the noise caused by the locker-slam). The principal saw me as I held the f****r by the throat, and figured out what was going on. I didn't get into any problems, and neither did Kevin. Kevin was cool.

#46 There was a gang of bullies early on in grade school who used to pick on me and my friends. They used to take advantage of our quite sensitive attitudes by trying to humiliate us as much as possible. Honestly I didn't know how to react at first because I was never grown up to be violent, but thanks to these a******s, me and my friends found something inside of us that was pretty d**n epic at the time.



One day outside on recess, the gang (4 guys) came up to me and my friends (3 of us) with a plan to make us fight them (this was rough bullying, not just taunting and teasing), their plan was to humiliate us in front of a group of girls we were talking to. I had 2 South Korean friends who were very quite and myself an immigrant from Sweden to Canada, the bullies were a mix of Serbian and German. They came directly at me first starting to spit in my face and literally slap me. After 5 seconds of trying to block these p***y slaps, I blocked 1 and punched him directly in the face, the f****r started started crying in front of everyone. The other 3 bullies ran towards me... Then out of nowhere one of my south korean friends kicked one of the guys in the side of the face (yes, his leg extended like f*****g bruce lee, I didn't know until that day that he had a room decorated with some korean karate competition s**t). My other friend jumped on 1 of them and we slowly started taking all of them to the ground.



I'll never forget this scene. It was straight out of a f*****g western movie: 3 quite good guys suddenly coming out of their shell to deliver a can of whoop a*s to a bunch of deushbags, except we were too young to get laid after that heroic a*s kicking infront of the girls. Our time came though.