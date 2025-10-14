GF Asks For A Small Financial Favor From Millionaire BF, He Makes Her Take Loan Just To Pay Him Back

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Sometimes, the people who have nothing are the most generous; meanwhile, some people who are showering in money are absolute misers. Many times, their wealth is also built on someone else’s struggles, while all they do is hoard it. Sounds horrendous, but that’s the reality.
Just look at this woman who is grappling with money since she is helping out her children. Meanwhile, her millionaire boyfriend also demands that she help finance 50% of the lavish life that he wants. However, the flag got way redder when she asked for his financial help. Here’s what happened…
She thinks that the only reason she stayed with him is because he is not violent like her ex, but now she has realized what a red flag he is
Today’s story is quite tragic as the original poster (OP) tells us about how she’s caught in a conflict with her boyfriend (Scott) of almost 10 years. The thing is, she had 3 kids with her ex when she was very young, but he was physically violent, so Scott was almost “gold” compared to him. Little did she know how he would violate her emotionally, leaving her questioning everything.
ADVERTISEMENT
Scott makes almost 3 times her salary and has millions stored away, yet expects her to pay 50% for everything. In fact, he’s making her give away her money for a lavish lifestyle that he wants, and the poor poster has gone into debt trying to give “her half.” He’s so selfish that he also makes her split the money for their vacations, and goes alone if she can’t afford it.
One time, when her son needed money, she was falling short, so she asked Scott for help. Although he did give it, he gave her a deadline for returning it, and when she couldn’t, he made her take out a loan to repay him. That honestly sounds cruel, doesn’t it? She started questioning the whole relationship, as the man kept boasting about his millions yet refused to help her out.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also didn’t hesitate to call her names just because she wanted to help her kids financially. Moreover, he is using her kids as an excuse to not commit to her because even after he asked her to marry him years ago, there has been no talk at all about a wedding. The poster believed that one day he might improve, but netizens opened her eyes, and now she has decided to end things.
Stressed woman covering her eyes in bed, reflecting the emotional strain of a financial favor and loan repayment situation.
To get a deeper understanding of the dynamics of such a relationship, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that financial manipulation is often masked under the guise of “fairness” or “independence” in relationships. She believes that real fairness means sharing based on what each person can give, not just splitting things down the middle.
ADVERTISEMENT
We also conversed with our expert about why someone might remain in a relationship where they are being neglected or used, especially after escaping a violent one previously. She explained, “When a person survives violence, the idea of what’s normal in a relationship can get totally thrown off.”
“If the new partner isn’t yelling or hitting, it can feel like an improvement, even if they’re emotionally unavailable or selfish. That bar has just been set way too low. Also, after going through something traumatic, they get wired to hold onto any crumbs of love or validation. If a partner gives them just a little bit of affection, it’s easy to cling to that hope,” she added.
Prof. Lobo commented that at the end of the day, it’s usually a mix of love, hope, survival instincts, and emotional exhaustion. She feels that people stay because they care, because they believe things might change, and because they’re used to holding everything together. Well, I am glad that netizens gave her a reality check about Scott being the biggest red flag.
ADVERTISEMENT
I hope she leaves him for good and lives a happy life where she controls her own finances. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
ADVERTISEMENT
Folks advised her to get out of that toxic relationship, as the man was financially mistreating and emotionally manipulating her
Screenshot of a social media comment advising to demand better from a partner in a relationship involving financial favors.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing financial red flags and a man in a casual conversation.
Text conversation discussing a girlfriend asking for a small financial favor from a millionaire boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post discussing a girlfriend asking for a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing financial fairness and selfishness in relationships involving a millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment.
Comment expressing confusion about staying in a relationship with a pretentious and cheap millionaire boyfriend.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining a millionaire boyfriend making his girlfriend take a loan to pay him back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a financial relationship, advising to read about toxic behavior and highlighting lack of true financial partnership in a troubled relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying This man isn’t your partner in a discussion about financial favor from millionaire boyfriend.
Screenshot of an online comment advising to break up with millionaire boyfriend after financial favor leads to loan repayment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on relationship struggles where millionaire boyfriend makes girlfriend take a loan to pay him back.
Comment text about a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend and him making her take a loan to repay him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about financial struggle in a relationship where GF takes loan to pay millionaire BF back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing financial fairness advice where girlfriend takes a loan to pay millionaire boyfriend back.
Comment discussing emotional and financial abuse in a relationship involving a millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment favor.
Comment warning about financial abuse where millionaire boyfriend makes girlfriend take loan to pay him back.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
24
1