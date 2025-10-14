GF Asks For A Small Financial Favor From Millionaire BF, He Makes Her Take Loan Just To Pay Him Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the people who have nothing are the most generous; meanwhile, some people who are showering in money are absolute misers. Many times, their wealth is also built on someone else’s struggles, while all they do is hoard it. Sounds horrendous, but that’s the reality.

Just look at this woman who is grappling with money since she is helping out her children. Meanwhile, her millionaire boyfriend also demands that she help finance 50% of the lavish life that he wants. However, the flag got way redder when she asked for his financial help. Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s frustrating how some people keep hoarding their health while also mooching off others

Couple sitting on bench outdoors, woman smiling while man relaxes, highlighting small financial favor and loan scenario.

Share icon

Image credits: LaShawn Dobbs / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster has been with her boyfriend for 9.5 years, but he has a hard time committing to her since she is a mother of 3

Text excerpt from a relationship post where a girlfriend asks her millionaire boyfriend for a small financial favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a personal story of overcoming poverty and financial struggles to earn real money in early 30s.

Text about putting kids through college and living without child support after leaving an abusive relationship related to financial favor loan.

Text block describing a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend who makes her take a loan to pay him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about working long hours to cover expenses while boyfriend never helps, highlighting financial imbalance in millionaire BF relationship.

Text about a girlfriend working extra hours after her millionaire boyfriend chooses a luxury apartment with fancy amenities.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

Modern living room with a large TV, brown sofa, red chair, and indoor plant illustrating financial favor and loan themes.

Share icon

Image credits: JESUS ECA / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a millionaire, yet he demands she pay 50% for the lavish lifestyle that he wants, and she has to work her backside off just to provide “her half”

Text excerpt about a girlfriend working hard while her millionaire boyfriend refuses to help financially, causing burden and exhaustion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from her millionaire boyfriend who makes her take a loan to repay him.

Text about a millionaire boyfriend who frequently discusses his investments and owns a luxury car not driven by his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on image with a couple discussing finances, highlighting a millionaire boyfriend showing bank balance and expensive plans.

Text on white background reading When we go on vacation, I always paid for my half and have gone into debt trying to keep up, relating to financial favor and loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing challenges with kids not being invited on vacations despite financial favor requests between a girlfriend and millionaire boyfriend.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

ADVERTISEMENT

Young girl holding a teddy bear looks outside through a window, symbolizing financial favor and loan repayment themes.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He never shares his millions with her, and when she asked for his financial help for her son, he made her take out a loan when she couldn’t pay him back

Text about a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend who makes her take a loan to repay him.

Text excerpt describing a girlfriend forced by her millionaire boyfriend to take a loan to pay him back a financial favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a girlfriend asking for a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend and being forced to take a loan.

Text on white background expressing frustration about feeling burdened by a millionaire boyfriend's demands and needs.

Text about girlfriend doing many favors for millionaire boyfriend who works little and sleeps late, amid financial favor tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post questioning work expectations and feeling uncertain about expecting more from a daily 7 am work routine.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking worried and thoughtful, reflecting on financial favor and loan repayment issues with millionaire boyfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She is so sick of his “frugal” behavior that she wonders whether this is what love is, and even ponders ending things

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from her millionaire boyfriend who makes her take a loan to repay him.

Text describing a girlfriend asking a millionaire boyfriend for a small financial favor involving a loan to repay him.

Share icon

Text on a white background about a girlfriend refusing to buy a house and wanting to help kids, called an idiot by millionaire boyfriend.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing surprise at responses received and gratitude for advice and comments about a financial favor loan scenario.

Text discussing feeling less alone and misunderstanding financial abuse related to gold diggers and a millionaire boyfriend.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

Young woman using laptop at home, reflecting on financial favor and loan decisions in a quiet living room setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Mizuno K / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He even wants her to buy a luxurious house with him, and when she mentioned that she would rather help out her kids, he called her an “idiot”

Text on a white background reading I wanted to take the time to expand on some things I think I may have written in a confusing way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about working 80-100 hour weeks in a demanding, constantly changing industry with peers having similar hours.

Text describing a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from her millionaire boyfriend and him making her take a loan to pay him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple discussing a small financial favor, highlighting a millionaire boyfriend making his girlfriend take a loan to repay him.

Text about living in the most expensive city impacting young professionals' financial challenges in a competitive industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend who makes her take a loan to repay him.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man with tattoos and his older female relative smiling indoors, representing financial favor and loan repayment concepts.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She also mentioned how he makes her pay her half for vacations, or even take out a loan for it, and if she can’t afford to go, he goes on his own

Text excerpt discussing financial struggles and relationship challenges involving loans and paying back a millionaire boyfriend.

Text discussing relationship struggles and taking a loan to repay a millionaire boyfriend in a complex financial favor scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text quote about wanting others to taste a little bit of the good life, reflecting a financial favor and loan context.

Text on a white background describing emotional and physical cost with selfish behavior, reflecting on a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend.

Text excerpt about leaving a millionaire boyfriend and finding happiness after a financial favor and loan situation.

Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589

ADVERTISEMENT

She thinks that the only reason she stayed with him is because he is not violent like her ex, but now she has realized what a red flag he is

Today’s story is quite tragic as the original poster (OP) tells us about how she’s caught in a conflict with her boyfriend (Scott) of almost 10 years. The thing is, she had 3 kids with her ex when she was very young, but he was physically violent, so Scott was almost “gold” compared to him. Little did she know how he would violate her emotionally, leaving her questioning everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott makes almost 3 times her salary and has millions stored away, yet expects her to pay 50% for everything. In fact, he’s making her give away her money for a lavish lifestyle that he wants, and the poor poster has gone into debt trying to give “her half.” He’s so selfish that he also makes her split the money for their vacations, and goes alone if she can’t afford it.

One time, when her son needed money, she was falling short, so she asked Scott for help. Although he did give it, he gave her a deadline for returning it, and when she couldn’t, he made her take out a loan to repay him. That honestly sounds cruel, doesn’t it? She started questioning the whole relationship, as the man kept boasting about his millions yet refused to help her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also didn’t hesitate to call her names just because she wanted to help her kids financially. Moreover, he is using her kids as an excuse to not commit to her because even after he asked her to marry him years ago, there has been no talk at all about a wedding. The poster believed that one day he might improve, but netizens opened her eyes, and now she has decided to end things.

Stressed woman covering her eyes in bed, reflecting the emotional strain of a financial favor and loan repayment situation.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

To get a deeper understanding of the dynamics of such a relationship, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that financial manipulation is often masked under the guise of “fairness” or “independence” in relationships. She believes that real fairness means sharing based on what each person can give, not just splitting things down the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also conversed with our expert about why someone might remain in a relationship where they are being neglected or used, especially after escaping a violent one previously. She explained, “When a person survives violence, the idea of what’s normal in a relationship can get totally thrown off.”

“If the new partner isn’t yelling or hitting, it can feel like an improvement, even if they’re emotionally unavailable or selfish. That bar has just been set way too low. Also, after going through something traumatic, they get wired to hold onto any crumbs of love or validation. If a partner gives them just a little bit of affection, it’s easy to cling to that hope,” she added.

Prof. Lobo commented that at the end of the day, it’s usually a mix of love, hope, survival instincts, and emotional exhaustion. She feels that people stay because they care, because they believe things might change, and because they’re used to holding everything together. Well, I am glad that netizens gave her a reality check about Scott being the biggest red flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope she leaves him for good and lives a happy life where she controls her own finances. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks advised her to get out of that toxic relationship, as the man was financially mistreating and emotionally manipulating her

Screenshot of a social media comment advising to demand better from a partner in a relationship involving financial favors.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing financial red flags and a man in a casual conversation.

Text conversation discussing a girlfriend asking for a small financial favor from a millionaire boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a girlfriend asking for a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing financial fairness and selfishness in relationships involving a millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment.

Comment expressing confusion about staying in a relationship with a pretentious and cheap millionaire boyfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining a millionaire boyfriend making his girlfriend take a loan to pay him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a financial relationship, advising to read about toxic behavior and highlighting lack of true financial partnership in a troubled relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying This man isn’t your partner in a discussion about financial favor from millionaire boyfriend.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to break up with millionaire boyfriend after financial favor leads to loan repayment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on relationship struggles where millionaire boyfriend makes girlfriend take a loan to pay him back.

Comment text about a girlfriend asking a small financial favor from millionaire boyfriend and him making her take a loan to repay him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about financial struggle in a relationship where GF takes loan to pay millionaire BF back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing financial fairness advice where girlfriend takes a loan to pay millionaire boyfriend back.

Comment discussing emotional and financial abuse in a relationship involving a millionaire boyfriend and loan repayment favor.

Comment warning about financial abuse where millionaire boyfriend makes girlfriend take loan to pay him back.

ADVERTISEMENT