Wife Plans Surgery After Weight Loss, Husband Calls Her Selfish Over Postponing Another Child
Young wife planning surgery after weight loss, sitting on couch looking thoughtful and concerned at home.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Plans Surgery After Weight Loss, Husband Calls Her Selfish Over Postponing Another Child

When you take on a weight-loss journey, it becomes more than a journey of just shedding weight, but also old insecurities, finally reaching a place where you feel happy and confident in your own skin. You hope your partner, who loved you at your worst, will be your biggest cheerleader when you reach the finish line.

But sometimes, your partner’s reaction to your new self isn’t what you expected. Instead of celebrating, they can see your newfound confidence as a threat to the status quo. One woman’s final, triumphant step in her incredible journey was met not with applause, but with a shocking ultimatum.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A partner’s reaction to a major life change can reveal everything about a relationship

    Woman looking thoughtful and concerned on a couch, reflecting feelings related to wife plans surgery and family conflict.

    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After losing over 100 pounds, a woman decided to get surgery to remove her loose skin

    Text post about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing having another child.

    Text reading My husband met me at my worst and loved me anyway despite all of this which I feel is important to specify, discussing wife plans surgery after weight loss and husband calls her selfish.

    Close-up of woman’s abdomen marked for plastic surgery after weight loss, with hands in blue gloves assessing the area.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her husband, who had been ‘neutral’ about her weight loss, suddenly “flipped out” over the news

    Text discussing wife's weight loss journey and husband's neutral reaction to her surgery plans and postponing another child.

    Text about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child discussed.

    Wife plans surgery after weight loss, husband calls her selfish for postponing another child, discussing family tensions.

    Wife plans surgery after weight loss, husband upset as they argue about postponing having another child in bedroom.

    Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He demanded they have another baby now, calling her “selfish and vain” for choosing the surgery instead

    Text saying a wife plans surgery after weight loss and husband calls her selfish over postponing another child.

    Text about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing having another child.

    Text excerpt about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing child.

    Woman discussing weight loss surgery plans with husband who calls her selfish over delaying having another child.

    Image credits: HoneydewUpset9550

    He then stormed out and told his entire family that she was denying him another child

    This is a classic tale of transformation. Two years ago, a woman was at her lowest, struggling with depression and a weight of 260 pounds (117 kg). Her husband, as she makes a point to mention, met her and loved her then, a fact that makes the rest of this story all the more baffling. She put in the grueling work, and two years and a loss of 100 pounds (45 kg) later, she had completely changed her life.

    Her husband’s reaction to this incredible journey was, in her words, “kind of neutral,” as he wasn’t her cheerleader, but he wasn’t her critic either. But the one cruel punchline to her hard work was the loose skin left behind, a constant, confidence-dimming reminder of her past. She decided the final boss of her transformation would be surgery to get it fixed.

    When she told her husband her plan for this final, human victory lap, he didn’t just disagree; he “flipped out.” Suddenly, his neutrality vanished, replaced by an urgent, out-of-left-field demand: he wanted another baby, and he wanted one now. He gave her a ridiculous ultimatum, claiming that if they didn’t have one immediately, they never would.

    When she calmly told him it wasn’t a “no,” just a “not right now,” he stormed out. In a move straight out of the Bad Husband Playbook, he then told his entire family that she was “selfish and vain” for denying him another child. Now, a woman who worked tirelessly to find happiness in her own skin is being publicly shamed for wanting to put herself first for once.

    Surgeons focused on surgery in a sterile operating room, illustrating wife plans surgery after weight loss topic.

    Image credits: JAFAR AHMED / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The husband’s “now or never” mindset isn’t just emotionally manipulative; it’s medically false. According to plastic surgeons at Newport Body, it is perfectly safe to have a baby after a tummy tuck, as the procedure doesn’t interfere with reproductive organs. Doctors simply recommend waiting until you are done having children for the best long-term cosmetic results. 

    This conflict is a classic case of what happens when partners are not aligned on family growth, and the husband’s reaction is a foolproof way of destroying communication. Family therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw advises that couples in this situation must approach the topic with empathy and open discussion, not ultimatums.

    Instead of engaging in a respectful conversation about her feelings, the husband resorted to resentful tactics which won’t get them anywhere. Furthermore, his behavior is part of a larger pattern of unsupportive behavior.

    Health experts at Scripps emphasize that spousal support is a key predictor of success and long-term maintenance in a weight-loss journey. His “neutral” stance during her two-year struggle was not supportive; it was passive. His current anger may be less about a baby and more about his discomfort with her newfound confidence and autonomy, as she chooses to “put herself first.”

    Do you feel like she was being selfish by choosing surgery over another baby or would you have done the same thing? Weigh in with your opinion in our comment section!

    The internet declared his behavior a massive red flag, suggesting the real issue was her newfound confidence

    Reddit user discusses wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing having another child.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing wife’s weight loss surgery plans and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a wife plans surgery after weight loss and husband calls her selfish.

    Reddit conversation about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child.

    Comment discussing wife plans surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child.

    Conversation about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child.

    Reddit conversation about wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband calling her selfish for postponing another child.

    Comment thread discussing wife planning surgery after weight loss and husband's reaction to postponing another child.

    Couple discussing wife's surgery plans after weight loss and husband's reaction to postponing having another child.

    Online discussion about wife planning surgery after weight loss, husband calls her selfish for postponing another child.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP losses the extra skin and the husband. He's having a toddler tantrum: "I want another kid! You can't have that surgery until you give me one!"

