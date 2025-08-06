Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Want Kids So Badly, They Forget The One They Had: “Can Never Make Up For Neglecting Me”
Teen boy sitting by chain-link fence, looking upset and neglected, reflecting parents forgetting the one kid they had.
Family, Relationships

Parents Want Kids So Badly, They Forget The One They Had: “Can Never Make Up For Neglecting Me”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Infertility is a devastating diagnosis that affects 15 in 100 couples. The road to treatment is stressful, expensive, time-consuming, and not always successful, which can create financial difficulties and put strain on relationships with partners, family, and friends. 

This teen has seen how his parents struggled with secondary infertility for his entire life. Due to them focusing their attention and finances on treatments, he felt like he wasn’t on their minds anymore. Slowly, he started distancing himself from them, which his extended family thought was a wrong move.

RELATED:

    Couples might not notice how infertility-related stress starts putting strain on relationships with others

    Image credits: alexlucru123/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Like it happened with these parents, who abandoned their son when trying to have a baby the second time around

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: rawpixel.com/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DexNoLabs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many couples struggle with infertility after having a successful birth

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A person is diagnosed with infertility when they can’t get pregnant after a year of having regular unprotected sex. Such a diagnosis affects roughly 60 to 80 million couples globally, causing significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship. It can also happen that individuals aren’t able to get pregnant after previously having a successful birth. This is called secondary infertility, which is less common than primary infertility and affects around 11% of couples in the US.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s a range of causes of infertility in males and females. For women, the most common ones include polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, genital infections, and hormonal disorders. For men, it’s often the result of ejaculation disruption, hormonal imbalances, aging, or genetic conditions. It can happen to anyone, and as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at the World Health Organization, said, “Infertility does not discriminate.”

    Coping with any type of infertility is far from easy. Many struggle with the thought that they might not be able to have the family they’ve always wanted. “Infertility often ushers in a profound emotional journey that is marked by feelings of loss, inadequacy, and isolation,” said Becca Reed, LCSW, PMH-C, perinatal mental health and trauma therapist. “These experiences can strain even the strongest relationships, affecting communication and emotional intimacy.”

    Secondary infertility may pose different challenges from the primary one, as the couple already has one child. They might be in shock or denial because of unexpected fertility issues and even feel guilty of feeling upset because they already have a kid that they should feel grateful for.

    The parents might also receive less support and experience a lack of empathy from family and friends, who may tell them they should be thankful for the family they already have, fostering feelings of isolation. Parenting becomes difficult too, as grief, sadness, guilt, and loss of having a bigger family interfere with parents’ ability to take care of their children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Focusing solely on fertility struggles puts strain on relationships

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Everyone copes with the feelings surrounding fertility issues differently, but one mistake that people commonly make during this process is focusing too much on it. This is not to say that the emotions and even grief that couples experience during infertility struggles aren’t significant and should be brushed off. It’s to say that focusing solely on treatments and conceiving a baby leaves no room for shared positive experiences that are important to partners and other loved ones in a couple’s life. 

    If a couple notices that their relationships with themselves and others have started crumbling, they should consider reaching out to those who will understand how they feel and help them cope with their issues and see the brighter side of things. 

    Mental health struggles are very common in people experiencing infertility, as studies have found that from 25% to 60% of individuals with an infertility diagnosis report having psychiatric symptoms. This makes them more prone to mental health issues, potentially further escalating the complex situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are plenty of resources for couples experiencing infertility that can help them feel supported and not alone. “One of the most helpful resources for showing grace to oneself is joining a support group of others experiencing infertility,” says Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, a therapist who specializes in infertility.

    “Having someone who can truly understand the emotions and challenges involved can really help an individual to feel less like something is wrong with them and less isolated,” she explains. “It’s also helpful to allow oneself to grieve the losses associated with infertility while also feeling emboldened by the courage and strength to put themselves through all the appointments, treatments and angst that come with that.”

    Therapy is also a place where many couples can find support and encouragement while going through infertility hardships. “A therapist specializing in infertility can help normalize all the feelings each of them is experiencing and help educate them on things they may not know yet,” Goldberg says. “It is a place where couples can process grief, resentments, and find constructive ways to support each other.”

    The teen shared more details about the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers supported the teen’s decision

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some thought the teen should be grateful, as he could have had worse parents

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    parent
    trauma
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carl_18 avatar
    Calle
    Calle
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because they are parents doesn't mean they have immunity. Your relatives should instead ask, "What have they done that's so awful you don't want contact with them?" instead of questioning you. I come from completely different circumstances, but I would never re-establish contact. Family are the people around you who make you feel good, not always the ones you're born in.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if they wanted more children because OP is the "wrong" gender. Or maybe his dad isn't really his dad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    carl_18 avatar
    Calle
    Calle
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because they are parents doesn't mean they have immunity. Your relatives should instead ask, "What have they done that's so awful you don't want contact with them?" instead of questioning you. I come from completely different circumstances, but I would never re-establish contact. Family are the people around you who make you feel good, not always the ones you're born in.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if they wanted more children because OP is the "wrong" gender. Or maybe his dad isn't really his dad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT