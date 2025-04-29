Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“WIBTA For Not Visiting My Siblings And My Nieces And Nephews Anymore?”
Family, Relationships

“WIBTA For Not Visiting My Siblings And My Nieces And Nephews Anymore?”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing familial expectations can sometimes feel like an entire part time side job. Relatives can feel entitled to your time, being busy can be perceived as a personal slight, and sometimes people just don’t accept that most folks have a life.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to stop visiting her relatives. Since she was the only childless sibling, she was always expected to travel for multiple hours to just spend time around their loud and chaotic children. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Some families really expect people to visit on all major holidays

    Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one woman was tired of being the one making multi hour trips every year

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BĀBI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Important-Score7105

    Some folks needed more details

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers understood her point of view

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few commenters also shared similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later she shared an update

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda