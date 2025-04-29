“WIBTA For Not Visiting My Siblings And My Nieces And Nephews Anymore?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing familial expectations can sometimes feel like an entire part time side job. Relatives can feel entitled to your time, being busy can be perceived as a personal slight, and sometimes people just don’t accept that most folks have a life.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to stop visiting her relatives. Since she was the only childless sibling, she was always expected to travel for multiple hours to just spend time around their loud and chaotic children. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Some families really expect people to visit on all major holidays

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman was tired of being the one making multi hour trips every year

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BĀBI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Important-Score7105

Some folks needed more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers understood her point of view

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few commenters also shared similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later she shared an update