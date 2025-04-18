Woman Treats Son’s Home Like A Resort, His Wife Is One Towel Fold Away From Losing It
The saying “everything in moderation” applies to a lot in life. Including visits from your in-laws.
And this woman has officially reached her limit. It’s not that she minds her husband’s mom stopping by, but the problem is she keeps arriving without a return ticket… or a plan. What’s meant to be a short stay often turns into months of unannounced living, rising bills, and avoidable drama.
Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t see the issue.
The woman is fed up with her mother-in-law’s endless visits, so she finally put her foot down
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)
But her husband isn’t happy about it
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Unusual_Suspect90
Readers agreed her home isn’t a hotel and said her husband needed a serious reality check
Let your son keep his room and put grandma on the couch. I'm sure she won't be staying for months. If hubby objects, he can share the couch with her. Nobody should have to have guests in their house that they aren't happy with. Your home should be a place of relaxation and refuge, not somewhere you feel on edge.
"Family is important" - but apparently the family that is comprised of OP, her spouse, and their son is not as important as the family that is comprised of OP's husband and his mom. I was adopted into and raised in a Mexican family and I dated a Chinese guy for 24 years (he was born in the States but his parents are immigrants.) In both my culture and my ex's culture, family is super, SUPER important. Parents come to live/stay with their adult children and their spouses all the time. However, in BOTH my culture and his, only the most selfish and obnoxious of parents would overstay their welcome/stay without both members of the couple agreeing to it. Other family members would openly shame the parent who pulled that kind of rude stuff. And "that's just how my culture is, deal with it" does NOT make it okay or acceptable if the adult child and their spouse disagree on it!
