People Talk About Women Who Get Facelifts At 28: “Let’s Discuss The Harm”
Woman with facelift markings on her face, undergoing consultation for cosmetic procedure by a professional in blue gloves.
Social Issues, Society

People Talk About Women Who Get Facelifts At 28: “Let’s Discuss The Harm”

For as long as humans have been around, we’ve chased beauty, sometimes at shocking costs.

Centuries ago in Europe, people smeared lead on their faces to achieve that pale “aristocratic” look, so common it became known as the Venetian curse. In Ancient Egypt, toxic minerals were brushed across eyelids in the name of allure, and by the early 1900s, women were literally dusting their faces with radium-infused powders just to sparkle a little brighter.

Today, beauty treatments have evolved and are generally much safer thanks to medical research. But our obsession hasn’t gone anywhere. Recently, one woman revealed online that she had a facelift at just 28, sparking fierce backlash over harmful beauty standards and the physical risks involved.

Scroll down to see how the internet reacted and weigh in with your thoughts.

    One woman recently opened up about her beauty treatments, revealing she’d already had a facelift at just 28

    Young woman before and after facelift at 28, highlighting changes in facial appearance and skin texture.

    Image credits: hotgirlenhancements

    The news spread quickly, sparking heated debates online

    Young woman in a black dress smiling and holding paws with a dog, symbolizing people talk about women facelifts harm.

    Image credits: jenunhinged

    Among the backlash were fears over the kind of example this could set

    Text discussing the impact and harm of women who get facelifts at 28 in the context of societal expectations.

    Text discussing opinions on women who get facelifts at 28, addressing societal views and potential harm.

    Text discussing the harm and effects of getting a facelift at a young age on the body and overall health.

    Text explaining the harm of facelifts at a young age, focusing on skin thinning and the need for revision surgeries.

    Text about the psychological harm of women who get facelifts at 28 and the emotional impact of surgical changes.

    Text expressing concern about young women viewing facelifts at 28 as normal or a good idea, discussing harm.

    Image credits: jenunhinged

    @jenunhinged you don’t peak in your 20s unless you believe the lie that being young and fuckable is your highest worth. a facelift at 28 won’t save you from a system built to make you feel expired. #beautymyth#agingtruth#feministperspective#cosmeticsurgeryculture♬ original sound – Jen 🎀🐍🎀

    Image credits: nensuria / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Commenters urged society to normalize women getting older without shame

    Social media comment questioning what people actually lift when women get facelifts at 28, sparking discussion on harm.

    Comment from Lisa advocating mandatory therapy before plastic surgery in a discussion about women who get facelifts at 28.

    Comment on social media about women who get facelifts at 28 discussing harm and beauty perceptions.

    A social media comment discussing women who get facelifts at 28, highlighting natural feature growth and harm concerns.

    Comment from Sara on Travel & TV channel stating society needs to stop telling women 30 is old, emphasizing youth and age perception.

    Comment discussing the paradox of women getting facelifts at 28 to look their best despite being at their peak.

    Comment expressing that aging is a privilege, responding to people talking about women who get facelifts at 28 and the harm discussed.

    Comment from Vanessa sharing her views on young women who get facelifts and discussing the harm related to facelifts at 28.

    Comment discussing how buccal fat removal can age women and may go out of fashion, related to women getting facelifts.

    Comment criticizing surgeons offering facelifts to young women, highlighting ethical concerns and potential harm.

    Social media comment highlighting how facelifts and surgery are normalized among young women at 28, sparking discussion on harm.

    A social media comment reading looking like a tim burton movie with 440 likes about women who get facelifts at 28.

    Comment discussing the importance of facial fat for a youthful appearance and the harm of facelifts at a young age.

    User comment about facial appearance and confusion related to women who get facelifts at 28, discussing potential harm.

    Comment on cosmetic dermatology work mentioning a patient in her 50s getting her first facelift and discussing age concerns.

    Image credits: elysiaberman

    Having a facelift at that age not only creates harmful expectations but can also pose serious physical risks

    Text about cosmetic surgeries and skin care risks for young women discussing harm of facelifts at 28.

    Text about people discussing women who get facelifts at 28, debating the harm and risks of such procedures.

    Text about people’s opinions on women who get facelifts at a young age and the potential harm of early facelifts.

    Image credits: Laura Villela Beauty Designer | Brasil / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing Botox use since age 28, skin texture, rosacea, and prevention of deep-set lines treatment.

    Text excerpt about facelifts, emphasizing facelifts as a last resort after other treatments for skin care.

    Text message discussing opinions on women getting facelifts at 28, emphasizing concerns about harm and age appropriateness.

    Text explaining why people should wait before getting facelifts, highlighting the difficulty of redoing the procedure.

    Text discussing the effects and challenges of facelifts on women focusing on tissue reduction and scar tissue complications.

    Text from a person advising that facelifts should be one-time procedures and there is no preventative facelift option.

    Text about skincare advice including retinol and sunscreen to prevent sun-related aging and skin damage.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about non-permanent face-lifting devices that stimulate muscles for a lifted appearance with regular use.

    Text about light therapy benefits for skin, mentioning collagen stimulation and acne treatment with daily use.

    Text excerpt discussing opinions on women getting facelifts at 28, highlighting concerns about preventative facelifts and aging.

    Text about the effects of aging and the acceptance of the natural aging process discussed in relation to women getting facelifts.

    Text discussing skin elasticity and advice on maintaining it to avoid harm related to women who get facelifts at 28.

    Text image with message encouraging embracing aging naturally instead of facelifts for women at 28, discussing harm concerns.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing the harm and opinions about women who get facelifts at 28, with skincare advice included.

    Image credits: elysiaberman

    @elysiaberman Big sister hard truths about cosmetic surgeries because if some of you guys don’t chill out, you’re gonna look like Jocelyn Weinstein at 45. #facelift#deepplanefacelift#plasticsurgery#skincare#aging#antiaging♬ original sound – elysiaberman

    Commenters agreed there are plenty of ways to keep skin looking good without resorting to such harsh surgery

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

