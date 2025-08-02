People Talk About Women Who Get Facelifts At 28: “Let’s Discuss The Harm”
For as long as humans have been around, we’ve chased beauty, sometimes at shocking costs.
Centuries ago in Europe, people smeared lead on their faces to achieve that pale “aristocratic” look, so common it became known as the Venetian curse. In Ancient Egypt, toxic minerals were brushed across eyelids in the name of allure, and by the early 1900s, women were literally dusting their faces with radium-infused powders just to sparkle a little brighter.
Today, beauty treatments have evolved and are generally much safer thanks to medical research. But our obsession hasn’t gone anywhere. Recently, one woman revealed online that she had a facelift at just 28, sparking fierce backlash over harmful beauty standards and the physical risks involved.
One woman recently opened up about her beauty treatments, revealing she’d already had a facelift at just 28
The news spread quickly, sparking heated debates online
Among the backlash were fears over the kind of example this could set
Commenters urged society to normalize women getting older without shame
Image credits: elysiaberman
Having a facelift at that age not only creates harmful expectations but can also pose serious physical risks
Image credits: elysiaberman
Commenters agreed there are plenty of ways to keep skin looking good without resorting to such harsh surgery
Aging adds character. There's nothing wrong with looking a little older. At 28 you're not even your true self yet.
Aging adds character. There's nothing wrong with looking a little older. At 28 you're not even your true self yet.
