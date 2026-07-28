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As someone who has had her own share of heartbreaks, one of the hardest parts about breakups is never getting the answers as to why. You replay every conversation, wonder what you missed, and convince yourself that if you understand why it happened, moving on might be easier. But closure doesn’t always come wrapped up in a pretty bow.

For this woman, her boyfriend of nearly five years abruptly ended their relationship while she was traveling alone overseas. Months later, a chance encounter with a stranger online uncovered a shocking secret. It didn’t necessarily explain the breakup, but it completely changed the way she saw the man she thought she knew.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator thought she had found her forever partner until he blindsided her with a sudden breakup when she was traveling alone oversea

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Months later, a random post online connected her with another woman who shared a disturbing story

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The two women realized they had both been abandoned by the same man under very different circumstances

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Image credits: Ookay14

The poster decided his family deserved to know about the grandchild he had walked away from and kept secret

The Original poster (OP) and her boyfriend had been together for nearly 5 years and had built what she believed was a solid, loving relationship. Before leaving on a 3-month solo trip overseas, she asked him where he saw them in 5 years, and his reply made her believe that she had found her forever person.

That fantasy came crashing down just two weeks into the trip. During a FaceTime call, he abruptly announced that he no longer wanted to continue the relationship. Before this, there was no huge fight or obvious warning signs. As if the sudden and brutal breakup wasn’t enough, he stopped answering her calls, leaving her stranded halfway across the world with nothing but questions and a bleeding heart.

Back home, all of the poster’s belongings were still in the apartment they had shared. To make matters worse, he started driving her car without permission, racking up parking tickets while ignoring every attempt she made to reach him. Eventually, she decided the breakup was the push she needed to build a new life abroad and did just that.

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Months later, a random scroll through her hometown’s “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” page stopped her in her tracks. The narrator spotted her ex’s face attached to a post from a woman claiming he had gotten her pregnant, ghosted her, and refused to acknowledge the baby. Afterward, the two women bonded over the fact that they had been played and abandoned by the same man.

The poster felt bad for the woman, especially as she seemed to be a nice person. Since the new mother had no way to contact the man’s relatives, she gave her his mom’s and brother’s phone numbers, believing they deserved to know they had a grandchild somewhere even if their own son had tried to pretend the baby didn’t exist and kept it a secret.

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The Zeigarnik Effect is a phenomenon where unfinished or unresolved experiences are constantly replayed in our minds and remembered more vividly than completed ones. According to Verywell Mind, our brains naturally crave closure, making it easy to see why the broken-hearted woman spent months replaying her sudden breakup.

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Ironically, the answers she eventually found didn’t explain the breakup; they just revealed the man’s painful pattern. The discovery that her ex walked away from his own child is striking, considering he had struggled with abandonment in his own childhood. Psychologists explain that unresolved childhood trauma can shape adult relationships and behaviors, but doesn’t excuse harmful choices.

Breaking cycles often begins with bringing difficult truths into the open. Psych Central notes that long-held family secrets can strain relationships and create lasting emotional consequences, especially when they affect a child’s identity and sense of belonging. The story makes one wonder: when does protecting one person’s secret become more harmful than telling an uncomfortable truth?

Netizens praised the woman for helping the new mom connect with the relatives who might actually want to be a part of the child’s life, saying that the family deserved to know they had a grandchild. What do you think? Did the poster do right by telling his family, or should she have stayed out of it?

Readers applauded the woman’s decision to expose the man’s secret child to his loving family

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