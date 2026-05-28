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Some people hit the gym after a breakup. Others get bangs, download dating apps they’ll delete three days later, or suddenly decide they’re just really into hiking now. However, every once in a while, someone channels their post-breakup energy into confidence.

That’s basically what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) decided to debut a new cosplay at a major convention after spending months rebuilding her confidence following a breakup. It didn’t go down well with a few who were present, and it resulted into something that left the OP wondering if she was wrong.

More info: Reddit

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No matter how mutual or mature a breakup may seem at first, unresolved feelings, jealousy, and competition often have a way of sneaking back in

Image credits: gorynvd / MAgnific (not the actual photo)

After breaking up with her boyfriend on good terms, the author focused on self-improvement and spent months making a bold cosplay for a major convention

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Image credits: pikisuperstar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her ex later asked her not to wear the costume because it might make his new girlfriend uncomfortable, but she refused to abandon the project she worked hard on

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Image credits: MuriBunz / Reddit

During the convention, the new girlfriend allegedly made passive-aggressive comments all day while the author received attention and photo requests from attendees

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Image credits: Impossible_League_20

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Things finally exploded at dinner after the new girlfriend insulted the author leading to a massive argument, the group getting kicked out, and the ex demanding an apology afterward

The OP noted that she and her ex-boyfriend ended things on relatively good terms, and she focused heavily on self-improvement and becoming more confident overall. As a longtime gamer and cosplay fan, she decided to try something bolder for a large local convention and spent six months creating detailed Valorant-inspired cosplays of Viper and Chamber.

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When she shared a picture of the finished cosplay into the group chat for feedback, her ex immediately messaged her privately, asking her not to wear it because it might make his new girlfriend “uncomfortable”. Despite the awkward request, she decided not to abandon months of hard work over someone she had never even met before and wore it to the convention.

There, she received so many compliments and was asked for many photos. However, she noticed that her ex’s new girlfriend would make snide comments and would laugh at her. Later that evening during dinner, a friend casually asked the new girlfriend whether she would ever consider trying cosplay herself to which she responded that she didn’t need more attention from guys because she already had a boyfriend.

At this point, the OP lost it and insisted the new girlfriend was a “pick me” who was jealous that she didn’t get any attention that day. This sent the girlfriend into tears, and the OP’s ex demanded that she apologized for her statement. The OP refused, leading to a screaming match among all of them until they were eventually kicked out of the restaurant.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Research surrounding breakups and social dynamics helps explain why the situation may have escalated so quickly. According to Stumble, breakups often become major turning points for younger adults, pushing them toward self-improvement, emotional growth, and rebuilding confidence outside of relationships.

But as Gank Now points out, cosplay is far more than simply dressing up for fun. Many cosplayers spend months planning, crafting, and investing significant amounts of money into their convention outfits, with some builds requiring over 100 hours of work. That context makes the ex-boyfriend’s request to abandon the cosplay at the last minute feel especially unreasonable.

Meanwhile, Elite Daily explains that shared friend groups after breakups can often create “competition-based tension”, especially when one former partner appears happier, more confident, or receives noticeable public attention. Seeing the cosplayer receive compliments and photo requests throughout the convention may have unintentionally amplified feelings of jealousy or insecurity within the group dynamic.

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Netizens felt the OP was completely justified in standing up for herself after enduring passive-aggressive remarks throughout the convention. They also questioned the behavior of both the ex-boyfriend and the friend group, criticizing them for pressuring her to apologize simply to “keep the peace”. Do you think the OP should apologize just to keep the peace in the friend group? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens believed the new girlfriend’s behavior stemmed from insecurity and unresolved feelings surrounding the breakup

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