Woman Bends Over Backwards For BF’s Son And His GF, Is “Disgusted” By How They Treat Her

During the holidays, it’s so tempting to go all out—put together a feast, make everything cozy, and try to impress the people you’re hosting. And that’s exactly what this Redditor did. She spent days cooking up a storm for her boyfriend’s son and his girlfriend, hoping to make their visit feel special.

But when they arrived that evening, they casually said they weren’t hungry because they’d already eaten elsewhere. After all that effort, it felt like a slap in the face, and it was only the start of a weekend that left her feeling unappreciated and completely fed up.

So she took to the internet to ask if she overreacted, or if she was right to be done trying. Read the full story below.

RELATED: The woman wanted to make the holidays special for her boyfriend’s son and his girlfriend

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

But instead of appreciation, she says she was met with an ungrateful attitude that soured the whole visit

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Excellent-Second-643

The author later shared more details in the comments

Most readers thought her reaction was bigger than the moment called for and said she overreacted

