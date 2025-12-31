Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Bends Over Backwards For BF’s Son And His GF, Is “Disgusted” By How They Treat Her
Woman bending over backwards serving food at holiday dinner with family in festive decorated room.
Family, Relationships

Woman Bends Over Backwards For BF’s Son And His GF, Is “Disgusted” By How They Treat Her

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

During the holidays, it’s so tempting to go all out—put together a feast, make everything cozy, and try to impress the people you’re hosting. And that’s exactly what this Redditor did. She spent days cooking up a storm for her boyfriend’s son and his girlfriend, hoping to make their visit feel special.

But when they arrived that evening, they casually said they weren’t hungry because they’d already eaten elsewhere. After all that effort, it felt like a slap in the face, and it was only the start of a weekend that left her feeling unappreciated and completely fed up.

So she took to the internet to ask if she overreacted, or if she was right to be done trying. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman wanted to make the holidays special for her boyfriend’s son and his girlfriend

    Image credits:

    But instead of appreciation, she says she was met with an ungrateful attitude that soured the whole visit

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers thought her reaction was bigger than the moment called for and said she overreacted

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT