Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Out About Boyfriend’s Secret Wife Just Days Before Giving Birth To His Child
Pregnant woman and boyfriend in tender moment at home, highlighting woman finds out about boyfriendu2019s secret wife theme.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out About Boyfriend’s Secret Wife Just Days Before Giving Birth To His Child

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

Having your significant other cheat on you is a horrible feeling. Even worse? Realizing that you’ve been in a relationship with someone who’s actually married. And what do you do if your supposed partner has gotten you pregnant?

It’s a nightmare scenario, and it’s something that internet user u/throwRA-idkwhattosay went through. The woman, who was days before birth, turned to the ‘Relationship Advice’ community for advice after realizing that her older boyfriend was, in fact, still married and cheating on them both. Scroll down for the story in full, including a major update from the author.

RELATED:

    Having a child with the person you love should be a happy moment. Infidelity can wreck this beautiful time

    Image credits: Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    An anonymous pregnant woman begged the internet for help after discovering that her boyfriend had a secret wife

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA-idkwhattosay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    There are many small signs that your partner may be having an affair

    There are times when romantic relationships require you to go long-distance with your for a time. However, it feels like a massive red flag if your long-term partner won’t live together with you after getting you pregnant, offering you sweet promises without actually moving in. Actions speak louder than words.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can be difficult to tell for certain that your partner is having an affair unless they outright admit to it. However, you usually have a gut feeling that something’s off. And it usually has to do with sudden changes in your significant other’s behavior.

    To be fair, there are many potential reasons why your partner might behave differently: maybe they’ve been super stressed at work recently, there’s a lot of new tension with their family or friends, they have new responsibilities, they’ve been feeling physically unwell, etc.

    But some signs can mean that they may be cheating on you. For example, you may be suspicious if your significant other suddenly changes their attitude toward you, starts avoiding you, has an increased interest in their appearance, or starts spending far more time away from home.

    According to Verywell Mind, other signs that your partner might be cheating on you are lying to you, being overly protective of their phone and computer, having sudden money issues, changing how intimate they are with you, and accusing you of being unfaithful to them.

    Other potential red flags include criticizing you more often, having more arguments, having low self-esteem, being more negative, and getting defensive if there’s talk of infidelity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s the speed of these behavior changes that is the most suspicious. And, of course, it’s important to remember that these shifts in attitude may be due to other problems and not necessarily due to an affair.

    As her story started getting more and more attention online, the woman shared more context about her situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many internet users genuinely wanted to help the mom-to-be. Here’s their advice for her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Budgeron Bach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    There are a lot of different factors that increase the likelihood that someone might cheat on their partner

    According to WebMD, people having affairs often cheat over the internet via their phone or computer. So, a sudden overprotectiveness of their devices or getting defensive about the time they spend on them might be a sign that they don’t want you to know who they’ve been in touch with.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are numerous reasons why people cheat. Some have affairs simply because they have the opportunity to do so. Others can have unmet emotional or physical needs at home, so they look to other people to satisfy them.

    As per Verywell Mind, people who have poor self-esteem, are insecure, have childhood trauma, are narcissistic, misuse substances, and have a history of cheating are more likely to be unfaithful.

    The risk of cheating also increases if there is a disconnection between partners, financial pressure, low compatibility, a lack of communication and respect, or physical or emotional violence at home.

    Some individuals cheat because they are unhappy, feel unappreciated, want to be desired by other people, or have low compatibility with their partner. Others might simply be bored… or they want to ‘get back’ at their significant other, so they have an affair to get revenge.

    Unfortunately, the viral story author’s account got suspended, so we were unable to reach out to her for further comment. According to her latest updates, not only was her baby doing well, but her (now ex) boyfriend’s wife actually got in touch with her and was planning to divorce the man.

    What advice would you give the author of the story if you could talk to her face to face, dear Pandas? Have you ever been in a situation where you found out that your partner was cheating, juggling multiple relationships? How would you react if you were in the author’s shoes?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After a while, the author shared the first of two important updates with her readers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA-idkwhattosay

    In a follow-up, she explained how the secret affair got out and what happened to her ex-boyfriend’s wife

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwRA-idkwhattosay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here’s what some people told the woman after her latest update

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll say it again: don't get pregnant from a guy that you're not married to. This isn't about religion, it's about protecting yourself (and the unborn kid) If the guy doesn't feel ready for marriage when divorcing is fairly easy and the two of you can go separate ways and never meet again, what makes you think it's a good idea to have a kid with him and be linked to him for the rest of your life while your only interactions happen in court ? No one is ever going to be happy in this equation, and no kid ever deserves to be born in those conditions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of agree. I'm not really pro-marriage as a blanket solution, but your reasoning is sound. Between this and the woman who had the baby because her US state banned abortions and her husband manipulated her into having the child, I just feel like there need to be a lot more measures in place to financially protect women and children. Women shouldn't have to pay for lawyers to sort out child support and custody, etc if the father is absent, uncooperative, or has been deceitful or manipulative. The same should go for any parent, really, not just women

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a job where I spend a lot of time just talking to people, about everything and anything, and the number of insane cheating stories I hear are unbelievable. I've done this job for years, but in the last year or so it's become increasingly hard not to tar all men with the same brush. That's not to say women never cheat, but there's a level of manipulation and deceit to the way a lot of men do it that's deeply unsettling. Add that to the stories of abuse and violence I hear and it's making me question how any woman can ever feel safe with a man, and it's so sad because I don't want to see the world that way. I don't dislike men, I don't dislike people, but at this point, my ability to trust someone intimately, to be safe for years, is just eroded away

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll say it again: don't get pregnant from a guy that you're not married to. This isn't about religion, it's about protecting yourself (and the unborn kid) If the guy doesn't feel ready for marriage when divorcing is fairly easy and the two of you can go separate ways and never meet again, what makes you think it's a good idea to have a kid with him and be linked to him for the rest of your life while your only interactions happen in court ? No one is ever going to be happy in this equation, and no kid ever deserves to be born in those conditions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of agree. I'm not really pro-marriage as a blanket solution, but your reasoning is sound. Between this and the woman who had the baby because her US state banned abortions and her husband manipulated her into having the child, I just feel like there need to be a lot more measures in place to financially protect women and children. Women shouldn't have to pay for lawyers to sort out child support and custody, etc if the father is absent, uncooperative, or has been deceitful or manipulative. The same should go for any parent, really, not just women

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a job where I spend a lot of time just talking to people, about everything and anything, and the number of insane cheating stories I hear are unbelievable. I've done this job for years, but in the last year or so it's become increasingly hard not to tar all men with the same brush. That's not to say women never cheat, but there's a level of manipulation and deceit to the way a lot of men do it that's deeply unsettling. Add that to the stories of abuse and violence I hear and it's making me question how any woman can ever feel safe with a man, and it's so sad because I don't want to see the world that way. I don't dislike men, I don't dislike people, but at this point, my ability to trust someone intimately, to be safe for years, is just eroded away

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda