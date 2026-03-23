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Dating now can be exciting because of the whole list of options people can swipe through, but it can also come with lots of trust issues and red flags. That’s because folks online can lie with ease about themselves and get their date to believe them wholeheartedly.

This is what one woman experienced after she matched with a man whom she believed was single, only to have his girlfriend walk in on them at the worst moment. Unfortunately, the poster not only realized she was the other woman, but also embarrassed herself.

More info: Reddit

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When meeting a date for the first time, it can be tough for folks to truly know their intentions or if they are even telling the truth

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that she had matched with a man on Hinge, and after just a little time, she decided to go over to his place, as he had invited her

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Image credits: nowraphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster didn’t notice any red flags about the man when she went over, and so she had no problem sleeping with him, until someone entered his apartment

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster got a shock when her date’s girlfriend walked into the bedroom, and she embarrassed herself by faceplanting right in front of the other woman

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Image credits: -shimmer_

The poster felt very bad about being the other woman, since the man’s girlfriend seemed nice, and so she immediately blocked the guy when he tried to contact her

Since the OP had connected with a funny and charming guy on Hinge, she felt comfortable enough to keep the conversation going with him. She also didn’t see any issue going over to his place immediately when he called her over, especially since there didn’t seem to be any red flags so far.

Although it might seem fun and spontaneous to quickly meet a person you’ve been chatting with online, dating experts state that it’s better not to rush. Even if you want to see them offline, you should only agree to meet after getting to know them better, and set the date in a public place so that you can be safe.

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Luckily for the woman, things seemed to be going smoothly with the man since his house was clean and he was being quite nice to her. That’s why they ended up in bed, but things immediately took a turn for the worse after that, when his girlfriend walked in all of a sudden.

It can come as a huge shock for innocent people to find out that their date is a cheater and that they’re the “other” person in their relationship. Experts explain that, when a situation like this occurs, it’s better to cut ties with the individual who lied, and not to encourage their cheating behavior at all.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the OP had truly believed that her date was single, she was baffled when his girlfriend entered the room. That’s when she began panicking and tried to get out of the bed quickly, but ended up falling on the floor in front of the other woman, while wearing nothing but a sheet.

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This obviously wasn’t the ideal situation she would have wanted to be in, so she tried her best to leave fast, and also let the woman know that she didn’t know the man was in a relationship. She also felt worse because the Hinge guy’s girlfriend seemed quite kind, and she didn’t deserve to face such a thing.

Although it might seem like the person who got cheated on is the only victim in this situation, therapists state that even innocent affair partners might be affected. If they’ve not been told about the cheater’s relationship status, finding out in shocking situations like this can affect their mental health and self-esteem.

The poster did feel quite bad about what had transpired, as she knew that she was in such a problem only because of the man’s lies. She also blocked him after receiving a long apology text from him a while later, and kept reliving the embarrassing moment she had in front of his girlfriend.

What do you think the woman could have done differently in this awkward situation, and have you ever come across a liar like this during your dating escapades? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

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People urged the woman to be more wary of such dates and to take revenge on the man by dating his girlfriend instead

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