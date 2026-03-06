Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Congratulates Boyfriend And His Pregnant Mistress In Front Of All Coworkers
Stressed woman sitting at desk and close-up of hand holding positive pregnancy test, representing pregnant mistress scenario.
Many people would agree that learning about a partner’s cheating is much worse when it comes from another person. It makes the betrayal sting a bit more, as if you poured acid into an open wound. 

This woman found out about her boyfriend’s infidelity through a social media screenshot. What made the story more infuriating for her was learning that her partner also got the other woman (a coworker of theirs) pregnant. 

This is quite a story you’re about to read, and perhaps you should have some popcorn next to you as you scroll through. 

    Learning about a partner’s cheating from another person can hurt much more

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman learned about her boyfriend’s cheating through an Instagram screenshot

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    To add insult to injury, she also found out that her partner got the other woman pregnant

    Image credits: JESSICA TICOZZELLI / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She finally confronted him and learned that his sister also had a hand in the cheating

    Image credits: Timur Weber  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As a response, the woman congratulated the affair partner on the pregnancy, which made things worse

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Cutting off contact is necessary to get over an ugly end to a romantic relationship

    The woman stood firm in her decision to no longer communicate with her cheating ex after she learned the entire story. She applied the no-contact rule, which many experts advise people to do after an ugly breakup. 

    According to relationship coach Lee Wilson, it also includes distancing oneself from the ex’s friends and family and cutting off all forms of communication, whether by phone or text. 

    Now, why is this important? Apart from keeping the peace, it is also a way of mourning a failed relationship. 

    “(It can) help you properly acknowledge a loss and mourn it, eventually creating space for something new,” grief coach and author Breeshia Wade said in an interview with Cosmopolitan

    In the same Cosmopolitan interview, clinical psychologist Dr. Lauren Cook explained that going no-contact not only helps both parties get closure, but communicating to address lingering feelings can “really muddle a breakup.” 

    Setting boundaries is imperative when dealing with a bad breakup. One of the ways to do so, according to licensed marriage and family therapist John Kim, is to not allow the ex to make you feel guilty. 

    “You’re not cruel for cutting them off. You’re doing the hard, necessary work to get your life back. If they don’t like it, that’s their problem, not yours,” Kim wrote

    It was a good thing that the woman didn’t budge despite her ex’s incessant efforts to talk and likely try to save face. Unfortunately, she also had to cut ties with her ex’s mom, with whom she already had a close relationship.

    Most people sided with the author

    The woman later shared an update to her story

    Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She revealed that another confrontation between her and her ex happened at his house

    Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, she refused to entertain his pleas to have a conversation

    Image credits: anonymous

    People in the comments celebrated the cheating couple’s karma

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

