Woman Caught Filling Huge Container With Costco Soda Refills Sparks Fiery Debate Online

A woman’s bold move at Costco triggered a fiery debate about shopping etiquette, especially when it comes to freebies.

The shopper was captured helping herself to several rounds of free refills, making people ask just how far is too far when it comes to freebies.

“That’s why we can’t have nice things anymore. Them,” one snarled online.

Highlights Netizens had plenty to say after a woman was seen going on a refill rampage at Costco.

The clip was shared by right-wing activist Lauren Witzke.

“This is why Costco should raise its membership fee,” Lauren said. “You can’t have anything nice or convenient.”

Others called out Lauren's message and pointed out the double standards of rich people.

Another wrote, “Technically she did nothing wrong.”

Image credits: Marcus Reubenstein/Unsplash

The viral video was shared by right-wing activist Lauren Witzke, who was the Republican nominee for the US Senate in Delaware in 2020 but lost to Chris Coons.

In the clip, a shopper was seen going on a refill rampage after wheeling a big tub towards the soda fountain.

She was seen going for seconds… thirds… and possibly more to fill the oversized container.

Image credits: laurenwitzkeofficial

Image credits: LaurenWitzkeDE

“This is why you have to scan your membership card at Costco,” Lauren wrote alongside the video.

“This is why they removed the onion and relish dispenser at the Costco food court,” the politician continued.

“This is why Costco should raise its membership fee,” she added. “You can’t have anything nice or convenient.”

Some netizens slammed Lauren’s remarks, claiming they reflected rich people’s double standards

Netizens also had plenty to say about the woman milking the freebie perk for all it was worth.

“Some people have no morals or integrity,” one said, while another wrote, “Always those types that ruin it for everyone else.”

“Technically she did nothing wrong. She bought her $1.50 hotdog and has unlimited refills,” another said in her defense.

“Maybe she otherwise can’t afford food!” one said.

“They shouldn’t be allowed at costco,” read one comment online

Image credits: laurenwitzkeofficial

“Standard behavior from those who simply have not learned to live in a civilized society,” read another comment. “In many cases, it’s just bad potty training by useless or absent parents. It’s sad.”

Others pointed out that it wasn’t right to jump to conclusions based on one video.

Image credits: laurenwitzkeofficial

“That looks like a team cooler for possibly a junior football team, and the moms have to get snacks,” one said. “Assuming there are 40 kids on the team and that’s a 10-gallon jug that comes out to 32oz per kid, plus a hot dog for $1.50 – Easier.”

Some used the opportunity to point out the double standards of rich people.

“Rich people complain about poor people taking advantage of free refills while they take advantage of every loophole in the book to get richer,” read one comment.

Some netizens criticized the shopper for seemingly milking the freebie perk for all it was worth

Image credits: laurenwitzkeofficial

After the post went viral, an X user named CJ G replied and alluded to Lauren’s past history of using and trafficking illicit substances.

She was arrested in 2017 on several charges, including possession of narcotics, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence.

“I’m sure they did it for m*** heads like you,” CJ G replied, sharing what appeared to be a mugshot of Lauren.

Image credits: laurenwitzkeofficial

Lauren replied, saying, “Even at my worst, I didn’t behave like this! So what’s her excuse?”

The X user then compared the two actions.

“Smuggling d**** for Mexican cartels vs fountain drink theft (misdemeanor),” he wrote.

One X user pointed out that Lauren has been arrested on serious charges related to illicit substances in the past

Image credits: cjgproduxions

Image credits: Bradley County Sherriff

Similar discussions took place on Reddit, where users shared experiences of people exploiting the system of free handouts in different settings.

One person said they used to work in a library that previously allowed free printing for faculty and staff members.

Image credits: One America News Network

“So one adjunct faculty thought it was cool to print out handouts for one of their side hustles, hundreds of sheets of paper. Multiple reams. And then have the gall to come complain when the printers were empty,” said the Reddit user.

“Shortly thereafter, printing restrictions were enacted, which meant terrible print management software on all campus PCs, which is a hassle for everyone who works with the public,” they continued.

The video opened the way for discussions about other people exploiting free handouts in other settings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren E. Witzke (@laurenwitzkeofficial)

Another spoke about how during their undergrad days, students were allowed unlimited printouts.

“So kids would print out entire textbooks, but then only take the chapters that they needed and trash the rest,” they wrote. “There was so much waste. Next semester? 500 pages max, and if you needed more, you had to get approval.”

“How can you sleep at night knowing you’re ruining it for everyone else?” one asked online

