Woman Gets Called The Jerk After Refusing To Share Half Of Her Casino Winnings With Addict Sister

They say money is the root of all evil. They also say wake up, you need to make money. I think we’re doomed from the start.

What makes it even worse is everything else that dooms us, e.g. greed, entitlements, addiction, just to name a few.

And while some might argue that casinos are also somewhere up in that list, this time around, a casino is, but it also isn’t because it’s not affecting the person who benefited.

It’s not every day that you win it big at a casino. But when you do, of course you want to celebrate it

However, one celebration turned south when an addict sister joined the party and started demanding a share

In the end, the author of the post decided against sharing, for obvious reasons, but still got flak from the family

A throwaway user shared just how problematic money can get. The 24-year-old woman celebrated her birthday at a casino with her significant other and friends. If being a birthday girl wasn’t enough, she also ended up winning quite a sum in the casino. Of course they had to celebrate it.

Not only did she celebrate with her friends, but she ended up having a bit of a party with family too. Now, OP seemingly didn’t want to tell her sister and husband about why they were celebrating, but mom dropped the ball and now everyone knew OP won it big at the local casino.

The reason why OP didn’t want to tell her sister about it is because she became an addict soon after meeting her husband. There were attempts at interventions, but the family was told to back off and so they did, end of that story.

However, instead of being her nasty self, the sister was nice. This left folks wondering why. Oh, wait, it’s because she later asked OP to share her prize money with her. Like, give her half. Just like that. She supposedly needed it for her new place, but OP knew too well where the money would really go.

After a swift no, the sister insisted, looked OP in the eyes and explained that she was trying to rebuild their relationship. The comment section at this point was already calling bullpies on this one. It was another no from OP and it all went south from there, as the sister and her husband left and were not heard from since. The mom was upset about it all too.

Speaking of the comment section, the immediate and most unison opinion was the absolute lie about wanting to rebuild relationships because asking for money isn’t the way you do that. Not now, not ever.

Many threw out the YTA judgment at the sister, saying the above as well as not understanding that OP has full right to do with her money as she pleases. But some also pointed fingers at the mother. She too screwed up by not being able to keep her mouth shut, knowing well how the sister might react and also inviting the sister to the dinner without OP knowing.

One person even suggested keeping her winnings in her bank account and making sure hers wasn’t opened by her parents way back when. If that was the case, they might still have access to it and could do something about the money situation. Knowing the mother, this raises warning signs.

For context, though, money is key in helping someone recover from an addiction. Many addicts end up squandering their savings to fund their recreational habits and when they do end up wanting to recover, they have none to help them through that journey, and the vicious circle continues.

There are a number of things that recovering addicts can do, with the help of friends and family, to make sure they don’t draw in more trouble.

This includes everything from stashing and storing money in a safe place, like a saving’s account; to learning financial literacy and separating needs and wants; to setting and keeping saving goals and aims; to just straight up controlling the inflow of money by means of envelopes and setting up a payday plan. All the while, it’s highly recommended to not lose contact with the rehab and recovery sponsor as they will be able to help keep up the recovery process.

Commenters were of a different opinion though, saying that the sister and the mother were to blame for the conflict