Woman Shuts Down MIL, Tells Her She’s A Gold Digger Who’s Only Good At Being A Housewife
Nursing is an ever-growing profession. Currently in the U.S., there are 4.7 million Registered Nurses (RN), and the federal government predicts 203,000 new registered nurse positions created each year up until 2031. Most people respect all healthcare workers, but some look down on nurses for not being “good enough”.
This woman, for example, was mocked by her boyfriend’s family because she was “just a nurse”. Since the boyfriend was a hotshot surgeon, his family expected him to find a doctor wife. The shared her story to illustrate how family expectations and prejudices can sometimes break young couples apart.
A nurse with a surgeon BF faced prejudice from her future in-laws
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
They believed she wasn’t good enough for their son because she wasn’t a doctor
Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anonymous
Commenters applauded the woman putting her self-respect first
One netizen shared a personal story of how his spouse stood up for him against family
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Difficult, but good decision. If you picture your future with your fiancé and it isn't something you want, no matter how much you love them, you're better off on a different path. Don't sign up for misery. Sometimes it's not the right situation, even if it's not the wrong person.
Difficult, but good decision. If you picture your future with your fiancé and it isn't something you want, no matter how much you love them, you're better off on a different path. Don't sign up for misery. Sometimes it's not the right situation, even if it's not the wrong person.
30
2