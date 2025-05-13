Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shuts Down MIL, Tells Her She’s A Gold Digger Who’s Only Good At Being A Housewife
Woman gesturing and discussing confidently at a dinner table, expressing views on housewife and gold digger roles.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Shuts Down MIL, Tells Her She’s A Gold Digger Who’s Only Good At Being A Housewife

Nursing is an ever-growing profession. Currently in the U.S., there are 4.7 million Registered Nurses (RN), and the federal government predicts 203,000 new registered nurse positions created each year up until 2031. Most people respect all healthcare workers, but some look down on nurses for not being “good enough”.

This woman, for example, was mocked by her boyfriend’s family because she was “just a nurse”. Since the boyfriend was a hotshot surgeon, his family expected him to find a doctor wife. The shared her story to illustrate how family expectations and prejudices can sometimes break young couples apart.

    A nurse with a surgeon BF faced prejudice from her future in-laws

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    They believed she wasn’t good enough for their son because she wasn’t a doctor

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Anonymous

    Commenters applauded the woman putting her self-respect first

    One netizen shared a personal story of how his spouse stood up for him against family

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Difficult, but good decision. If you picture your future with your fiancé and it isn't something you want, no matter how much you love them, you're better off on a different path. Don't sign up for misery. Sometimes it's not the right situation, even if it's not the wrong person.

