Woman Shuts Down MIL, Tells Her She’s A Gold Digger Who’s Only Good At Being A Housewife

ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing is an ever-growing profession. Currently in the U.S., there are 4.7 million Registered Nurses (RN), and the federal government predicts 203,000 new registered nurse positions created each year up until 2031. Most people respect all healthcare workers, but some look down on nurses for not being “good enough”.

This woman, for example, was mocked by her boyfriend’s family because she was “just a nurse”. Since the boyfriend was a hotshot surgeon, his family expected him to find a doctor wife. The shared her story to illustrate how family expectations and prejudices can sometimes break young couples apart.

RELATED:

A nurse with a surgeon BF faced prejudice from her future in-laws

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

They believed she wasn’t good enough for their son because she wasn’t a doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters applauded the woman putting her self-respect first

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One netizen shared a personal story of how his spouse stood up for him against family

ADVERTISEMENT