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Imagine this: you’re tired, just rushed through the airport to get to your gate, finally boarded, but as soon as you get into your seat, a fellow passenger asks you to swap seats. According to one survey, 92% of Americans have been asked to switch seats in the last 24 months.

This couple didn’t just ask this pregnant woman to swap seats – they asked her to move to an empty row so that they could have more room. What’s more, the husband already occupied the seat that was assigned to her. When she refused, she had to deal with demonstrative huffing and puffing, but what the entitled Karen did next violated all airplane etiquette rules.

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An entitled passenger couple asked a pregnant woman to move to an empty row of seats

Image credits: OlgaSmolina / Envato (not the actual photo)

After she refused, the wife did something that ended up breaking the seat in front of her

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Image credits: VidEst / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: pancakecel

Image credits: pancakecel

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In the comments, the pregnant woman explained why she didn’t escalate the situation or call a flight attendant

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“They make foot rests that attach to the tray table to put your feet up like that,” commenters reacted, “Putting it in the mesh is gross

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